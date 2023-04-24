BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 24, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.53.69
Altria46.67+.52
AmerenCp90.72+.76
AmExpress160.59—3.19
ArchDanM80.80+.30
AutoZone2677.12—4.29
BPPLC40.10+.46
Boeing205.77+.62
BristMySq70.54+.05
Brunswick85.97.18
CampbSoup53.49.18
Chevron171.48+2.36
Citigroup49.03
CocaCola63.95.10
ConAgraBr37.72+.27
ConocoPhil103.65+1.39
Corning33.66+.06
CurtissWright174.36.37
DTEEnergy114.34+.65
DeereCo388.04+1.34
DillardsInc312.06—1.01
Disney99.68+.11
DuPont70.55+.66
EmersonElec85.59.01
Entergy109.03+.39
ExxonMobil118.20+2.19
FMCCorp123.79+.57
FirstEnergy40.85+.24
FootLocker41.90+.72
FordMot12.16+.35
GenDynam224.50.52
GenlElec100.15+.64
GenMill87.62+.17
HPInc29.47.01
Halliburton34.47+1.07
Hershey261.00+.15
HomeDepot301.64+1.60
IBM125.40.33
IntlPaper36.38+.34
JohnsonJn163.68+.99
KrogerCo48.24+.32
LindsayCorp125.83—1.79
LockheedM480.92—1.63
LowesCos211.04
MarathonOil24.73+.64
McDonalds293.20+1.14
NCRCorp21.77.44
Nucor155.04+1.59
OGEEnergy37.93+.31
OccidentPet62.76+.89
ONEOK66.99+.69
PG&amp;ECorp17.14+.25
Pfizer39.91.30
ProctGamb156.35+.28
RaythnTech102.46+.21
RexAmRescS28.98+.50
RockwellAuto276.08+.63
Schlumbrg50.22+.42
SnapOn259.12—3.89
Textron68.00+.07
3MCo105.06+.58
Timken78.47+.28
TraneTech177.73+.80
UnionPacif200.28+1.43
USSteel25.23+.22
VerizonComm37.10.22
ViadCorp18.55+.03
WalMart152.76+1.03
WellsFargo41.45+.21
WilliamsCos30.33+.40
Winnebago58.96.12
YumBrands138.90+.57
