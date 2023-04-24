BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 24, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.53
|—
|.69
|Altria
|46.67
|+.52
|AmerenCp
|90.72
|+.76
|AmExpress
|160.59
|—3.19
|ArchDanM
|80.80
|+.30
|AutoZone
|2677.12
|—4.29
|BPPLC
|40.10
|+.46
|Boeing
|205.77
|+.62
|BristMySq
|70.54
|+.05
|Brunswick
|85.97
|—
|.18
|CampbSoup
|53.49
|—
|.18
|Chevron
|171.48
|+2.36
|Citigroup
|49.03
|CocaCola
|63.95
|—
|.10
|ConAgraBr
|37.72
|+.27
|ConocoPhil
|103.65
|+1.39
|Corning
|33.66
|+.06
|CurtissWright
|174.36
|—
|.37
|DTEEnergy
|114.34
|+.65
|DeereCo
|388.04
|+1.34
|DillardsInc
|312.06
|—1.01
|Disney
|99.68
|+.11
|DuPont
|70.55
|+.66
|EmersonElec
|85.59
|—
|.01
|Entergy
|109.03
|+.39
|ExxonMobil
|118.20
|+2.19
|FMCCorp
|123.79
|+.57
|FirstEnergy
|40.85
|+.24
|FootLocker
|41.90
|+.72
|FordMot
|12.16
|+.35
|GenDynam
|224.50
|—
|.52
|GenlElec
|100.15
|+.64
|GenMill
|87.62
|+.17
|HPInc
|29.47
|—
|.01
|Halliburton
|34.47
|+1.07
|Hershey
|261.00
|+.15
|HomeDepot
|301.64
|+1.60
|IBM
|125.40
|—
|.33
|IntlPaper
|36.38
|+.34
|JohnsonJn
|163.68
|+.99
|KrogerCo
|48.24
|+.32
|LindsayCorp
|125.83
|—1.79
|LockheedM
|480.92
|—1.63
|LowesCos
|211.04
|MarathonOil
|24.73
|+.64
|McDonalds
|293.20
|+1.14
|NCRCorp
|21.77
|—
|.44
|Nucor
|155.04
|+1.59
|OGEEnergy
|37.93
|+.31
|OccidentPet
|62.76
|+.89
|ONEOK
|66.99
|+.69
|PG&ECorp
|17.14
|+.25
|Pfizer
|39.91
|—
|.30
|ProctGamb
|156.35
|+.28
|RaythnTech
|102.46
|+.21
|RexAmRescS
|28.98
|+.50
|RockwellAuto
|276.08
|+.63
|Schlumbrg
|50.22
|+.42
|SnapOn
|259.12
|—3.89
|Textron
|68.00
|+.07
|3MCo
|105.06
|+.58
|Timken
|78.47
|+.28
|TraneTech
|177.73
|+.80
|UnionPacif
|200.28
|+1.43
|USSteel
|25.23
|+.22
|VerizonComm
|37.10
|—
|.22
|ViadCorp
|18.55
|+.03
|WalMart
|152.76
|+1.03
|WellsFargo
|41.45
|+.21
|WilliamsCos
|30.33
|+.40
|Winnebago
|58.96
|—
|.12
|YumBrands
|138.90
|+.57