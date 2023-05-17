BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.66+.13
Altria45.34+.25
AmerenCp83.33.19
AmExpress152.09+3.68
ArchDanM73.05.10
AutoZone2679.55+6.09
BPPLC36.00+.46
Boeing206.87+6.00
BristMySq66.53.49
Brunswick77.48+1.74
CampbSoup53.58+.56
Chevron155.71+2.20
Citigroup47.08+1.80
CocaCola63.15.07
ConAgraBr36.69+.25
ConocoPhil100.71+2.64
Corning30.82+.19
CurtissWright165.26+1.90
DTEEnergy109.10—1.16
DeereCo368.07+5.39
DillardsInc294.81+15.22
Disney92.77+1.79
DuPont65.60+.60
EmersonElec82.25+1.10
Entergy102.12.88
ExxonMobil104.82+2.30
FMCCorp108.02.28
FirstEnergy38.33+.19
FootLocker41.56+2.46
FordMot11.50+.25
GenDynam211.32+3.73
GenlElec103.47+2.34
GenMill89.85.41
HPInc30.27+.61
Halliburton28.94+1.06
Hershey267.50—1.73
HomeDepot292.39+10.06
IBM125.71+2.25
IntlPaper32.10+.62
JohnsonJn158.99.35
KrogerCo49.25+.32
LindsayCorp119.46+2.71
LockheedM457.30+9.57
LowesCos207.20+7.98
MarathonOil22.71+.74
McDonalds293.46.69
NCRCorp23.97+.51
Nucor139.64+2.86
OGEEnergy36.46.17
OccidentPet58.92+.78
ONEOK57.20+.62
PG&amp;ECorp16.80.06
Pfizer36.75.26
ProctGamb155.08.66
RaythnTech96.57+1.11
RexAmRescS29.48+1.09
RockwellAuto274.63+4.65
Schlumbrg44.50+1.25
SnapOn257.53+2.94
Textron64.41+1.18
3MCo100.18+2.17
Timken75.21+2.36
TraneTech174.99+2.12
UnionPacif198.84+1.97
USSteel21.90+.92
VerizonComm36.18+.13
ViadCorp22.83+.87
WalMart149.53.25
WellsFargo40.46+2.07
WilliamsCos28.95+.30
Winnebago57.55+2.32
YumBrands137.22—1.56
