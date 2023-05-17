May 17, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.66
|+.13
|Altria
|45.34
|+.25
|AmerenCp
|83.33
|—
|.19
|AmExpress
|152.09
|+3.68
|ArchDanM
|73.05
|—
|.10
|AutoZone
|2679.55
|+6.09
|BPPLC
|36.00
|+.46
|Boeing
|206.87
|+6.00
|BristMySq
|66.53
|—
|.49
|Brunswick
|77.48
|+1.74
|CampbSoup
|53.58
|+.56
|Chevron
|155.71
|+2.20
|Citigroup
|47.08
|+1.80
|CocaCola
|63.15
|—
|.07
|ConAgraBr
|36.69
|+.25
|ConocoPhil
|100.71
|+2.64
|Corning
|30.82
|+.19
|CurtissWright
|165.26
|+1.90
|DTEEnergy
|109.10
|—1.16
|DeereCo
|368.07
|+5.39
|DillardsInc
|294.81+15.22
|Disney
|92.77
|+1.79
|DuPont
|65.60
|+.60
|EmersonElec
|82.25
|+1.10
|Entergy
|102.12
|—
|.88
|ExxonMobil
|104.82
|+2.30
|FMCCorp
|108.02
|—
|.28
|FirstEnergy
|38.33
|+.19
|FootLocker
|41.56
|+2.46
|FordMot
|11.50
|+.25
|GenDynam
|211.32
|+3.73
|GenlElec
|103.47
|+2.34
|GenMill
|89.85
|—
|.41
|HPInc
|30.27
|+.61
|Halliburton
|28.94
|+1.06
|Hershey
|267.50
|—1.73
|HomeDepot
|292.39+10.06
|IBM
|125.71
|+2.25
|IntlPaper
|32.10
|+.62
|JohnsonJn
|158.99
|—
|.35
|KrogerCo
|49.25
|+.32
|LindsayCorp
|119.46
|+2.71
|LockheedM
|457.30
|+9.57
|LowesCos
|207.20
|+7.98
|MarathonOil
|22.71
|+.74
|McDonalds
|293.46
|—
|.69
|NCRCorp
|23.97
|+.51
|Nucor
|139.64
|+2.86
|OGEEnergy
|36.46
|—
|.17
|OccidentPet
|58.92
|+.78
|ONEOK
|57.20
|+.62
|PG&ECorp
|16.80
|—
|.06
|Pfizer
|36.75
|—
|.26
|ProctGamb
|155.08
|—
|.66
|RaythnTech
|96.57
|+1.11
|RexAmRescS
|29.48
|+1.09
|RockwellAuto
|274.63
|+4.65
|Schlumbrg
|44.50
|+1.25
|SnapOn
|257.53
|+2.94
|Textron
|64.41
|+1.18
|3MCo
|100.18
|+2.17
|Timken
|75.21
|+2.36
|TraneTech
|174.99
|+2.12
|UnionPacif
|198.84
|+1.97
|USSteel
|21.90
|+.92
|VerizonComm
|36.18
|+.13
|ViadCorp
|22.83
|+.87
|WalMart
|149.53
|—
|.25
|WellsFargo
|40.46
|+2.07
|WilliamsCos
|28.95
|+.30
|Winnebago
|57.55
|+2.32
|YumBrands
|137.22
|—1.56