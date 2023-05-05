BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|4.552.81B2goldg
|52,843,413
|4.20
|3.89
|4.12+.18
|5.41.94Tellurian
|39,958,019
|1.44
|1.23
|1.31—
|.11
|1.49.61NwGoldg
|27,837,986
|1.47
|1.26
|1.39+.11
|11.80.30GeniusGr
|27,024,767
|1.32
|.84
|1.12+.28
|4.912.30UraniumEn
|23,987,839
|2.70
|2.30
|2.68+.07
|3.55.98Protalx
|18,934,969
|3.55
|2.59
|3.27+.49
|7.252.35EquinxGl
|13,043,115
|5.80
|4.77
|5.68+.70
|1.53.91DenisnMg
|11,592,324
|1.11
|1.01
|1.06—
|.04
|5.091.63RingEngy
|11,210,049
|1.94
|1.65
|1.91+.10
|44.4837.77iShIndiabt
|10,937,857
|41.43
|40.92
|41.40+.28
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|10,076,859
|154.62
|143.34
|148.19—4.81
|5.231.13FrkStPrp
|9,556,908
|1.43
|1.13
|1.26+.10
|8.254.69EnFuelgrs
|8,282,293
|5.96
|5.40
|5.96+.25
|3.181.52i80Goldn
|7,446,232
|2.67
|2.48
|2.58+.05
|12.787.18CrnrstnStr
|5,797,089
|7.90
|7.70
|7.85+.06
|2.00.89Taseko
|5,609,424
|1.71
|1.42
|1.51—
|.14
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|5,390,403
|3.90
|3.55
|3.77+.12
|6.984.06NovaGldg
|5,091,418
|5.75
|5.35
|5.62+.18
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|4,013,060
|50.24
|50.13
|50.20—.13
|1.64.80GoldMin
|3,897,047
|1.10
|1.00
|1.06+.02
|—————————