BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

May 5, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:

HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

4.552.81B2goldg52,843,4134.203.894.12+.18
5.41.94Tellurian39,958,0191.441.231.31—.11
1.49.61NwGoldg27,837,9861.471.261.39+.11
11.80.30GeniusGr27,024,7671.32.841.12+.28
4.912.30UraniumEn23,987,8392.702.302.68+.07
3.55.98Protalx18,934,9693.552.593.27+.49
7.252.35EquinxGl13,043,1155.804.775.68+.70
1.53.91DenisnMg11,592,3241.111.011.06—.04
5.091.63RingEngy11,210,0491.941.651.91+.10
44.4837.77iShIndiabt
10,937,85741.4340.9241.40+.28
182.35120.09CheniereEn
10,076,859154.62143.34148.19—4.81
5.231.13FrkStPrp9,556,9081.431.131.26+.10
8.254.69EnFuelgrs8,282,2935.965.405.96+.25
3.181.52i80Goldn7,446,2322.672.482.58+.05
12.787.18CrnrstnStr5,797,0897.907.707.85+.06
2.00.89Taseko5,609,4241.711.421.51—.14
4.201.99SlvrcpMt5,390,4033.903.553.77+.12
6.984.06NovaGldg5,091,4185.755.355.62+.18
50.3649.84iShLqdtybt4,013,06050.2450.1350.20—.13
1.64.80GoldMin3,897,0471.101.001.06+.02
—————————
