BC-150-actives-f

June 9, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .667058820.5319.8420.09—.32
AMCEnt1477894.824.654.77+.09
AMCEntpf873221.611.581.58—.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.1124648616.1315.9115.95—.12
Alibaba12876486.8485.0785.50—.64
Altria 3.76f6686745.5545.1745.22—.14
Ambev .05e1504313.103.013.10+.10
ArchrAvi753383.513.153.25+.19
ArkInnova .78e16319143.8442.4442.51—.17
Avantor6893519.9519.5819.63—.20
BcoBrad .04a2597023.513.423.47+.08
BkofAm .8832655629.4029.0829.27+.04
Barclay .15e661257.917.857.88—.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
11028317.1716.9317.00—.15
BlueAprrs26673310.494.958.95+3.60
BrMySq 2.16f7067665.4664.6064.80—.51
Carnival33924413.3912.8513.09+.34
CarvanaA99580727.3318.7019.07—5.16
Cemex .29t706986.976.816.96+.09
CenovusE 1.60a6570017.7217.2217.39+.07
ChrgePt3377109.068.308.34—1.27
Chevron 6.04f
66553160.39158.62158.86—.38
Citigroup 2.0411743748.5747.9148.30+.20
CitizFincl 1.687208328.9127.9528.34—.49
ClevCliffs10441616.2915.8116.00—.26
CocaCola 1.84f12578760.6760.1760.47+.10
CorebrFnn .926424617.1116.4416.66—.23
Corning 1.12f7148533.2832.6532.78+1.10
DWavQntn798082.442.102.26—.01
DeltaAir14939239.9039.0839.28+.17
DxSCBer13242627.6426.7227.41+.65
DirSPBr23250215.6915.3415.59—.06
DxSOXBr55177211.6710.9411.48—.08
DxGlMBr729716.486.276.47+.20
DxBiotBll2218367.306.917.02—.13
DxSOXBl49979923.4922.0922.40+.12
Dir30TrBul1231507.797.587.71—.03
DrxSCBull .41e
15555035.5334.3134.61—.84
DrxSPBull8881383.3681.5982.21+.48
Disney9612092.9291.5591.93—.60
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
10036412.8712.6812.74—.15
EquitMid .60e783289.548.989.21—.21
ExxonMbl 3.64
122506108.61107.16107.39—.80
Farfetch1886346.285.575.88+.40
FstHorizon .608312911.8911.6111.71
FTDJInet83582159.89157.27157.65+.51
FTMatls .37e20955662.0161.2761.70—.46
FordM .60a70257614.0313.7013.74+.16
FrptMcM .309268438.0537.5537.89+.05
fuboTV1119771.981.771.80—.04
FullTrck983526.946.696.70+.03
GameStps10305323.4321.5022.68+1.24
Gap .60f953699.709.419.61+.14
GenMotors .3624299438.1736.2336.23+.38
GinkgoBi2816051.881.751.85+.09
HPInc 1.056441030.4529.7429.80—.24
Hallibrtn .646962232.7731.9432.34+.19
HPEnt .487748116.0015.7815.79—.01
iShBrazil .67e27603231.7731.1031.60+.57
iShSilver10971022.5222.2122.27—.03
iShChinaLC .87e
19792228.0227.7827.82+.03
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
7134898.0597.7997.97—.23
iShEMkts .59e22199140.0539.8239.86+.18
iShiBoxIG 3.87
120599106.92106.58106.76—.28
iSh20yrT 3.05
221469102.27101.34101.92—.14
iSEafe 1.66e15418971.6871.4071.52—.12
iShiBxHYB 5.09
27016574.8774.6974.72+.02
iShR2K 1.77e
302130186.61184.45185.03—1.51
iShCorEafe 1.56e
9231566.9166.6766.77—.04
Infosys .278376015.5215.3015.45+.01
iShCorEM .95e12001949.7149.4549.49+.21
ItauUnH1558825.675.545.67+.10
JPMorgCh 472467141.80140.21141.01+.28
Keycorp .82f16884011.0110.6010.68—.30
KindMorg 1.11f9858517.3716.9817.03—.29
Kinrossg .12934044.924.774.85+.03
KrSChIn 2.58e
17616028.1827.7227.90+.05
LumenTch1997551.851.741.80+.02
Macys .66f10135616.1515.4315.66—.36
MarathnO .40f11471624.1123.4423.55—.40
MedProp 1.161079279.409.169.19—.16
Merck 2.9265218111.51109.02110.71+.39
NaturaCo836566.656.336.55+.38
NYCmtyB .688306410.9610.7710.95+.11
NokiaCp .19e1566744.044.004.00+.01
NorwCruis13451317.3916.9417.17+.36
NuHldg2746847.567.237.49+.22
OcciPet .72f7388160.0759.1059.32—.39
OnHldg9988531.4529.7530.28+1.56
Oracle 1.60f
125711110.15107.41109.85+2.37
PG&amp;ECp9950717.1216.8616.88—.12
Palantir93943915.9814.8215.02—.17
PetrbrsA14608612.4611.8512.44+.54
Petrobras 2.87e
31168813.8113.1313.76+.61
Pfizer 1.60f19774639.5938.8738.97—.12
Pinterest9295724.4723.7523.87—.07
PlanetLb1890154.053.333.41—1.49
PrVixST907765.775.615.70+.06
ProShtQQQ24597811.1911.0411.14—.04
ProShSP16433914.5114.4014.47—.02
QuantmS987356.886.106.30—.51
RegionsFn .807075118.6718.3218.47—.09
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
855666431.99428.87429.90+.77
SpdrBiot .44e7334288.8387.2187.66—.46
SprBl1-3b6451291.5591.5491.55+.01
SpIntTrm10036728.4828.4228.45—.09
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
14455844.1043.2143.46—.60
SpdrRetl .49e6674762.9561.2961.36—1.07
Salesforce76754218.66210.69215.31+5.78
Schlmbrg 1f6946148.1947.1647.53+.08
Schwab 1f7860155.3354.7255.00—.03
SentinOne9744515.2514.4114.55—.37
Shopifys12925262.3059.6061.36+2.08
SnapIncA26607710.5810.0210.09+.05
SwstnEngy1299665.335.225.26—.06
Square6556666.5064.5764.94—.15
SPHlthC 1.01e
104459130.87129.34130.42+.40
SPCnSt 1.28e8755973.3472.8373.11—.12
SPEngy 2.04e19191582.1481.1181.33—.45
SPDRFncl .46e
34021433.2933.0633.15+.01
SPInds 1.12e98703102.76101.73102.40—.27
SPTech .78e72060167.71165.45166.01+.82
SPUtil 1.55e13316266.8566.3566.39—.39
TALEduc1065836.406.136.19—.09
TaiwSemi 1.56e
148966104.68102.25102.80+2.86
Target 4.32f93588130.60126.95126.99—4.28
TevaPhrm1491557.457.287.33—.06
Transocn1474316.406.096.24—.06
TruistFn 2.088321733.5132.4332.63—.52
2xLongs730846.045.715.89+.08
UberTch21923841.0040.0240.99+.73
UiPath17308118.2916.9717.17—1.10
USBancrp 1.92f
10585933.3632.6932.86—.20
USNGas1354926.366.186.22—.20
USSteel .208690922.8322.0822.35—.38
UntySftw17539838.1135.8236.30+.02
ValeSA 3.08e26757714.2814.0014.04—.05
Valvoline .508511137.9936.8537.14—1.34
VanEGold .06e12320631.5531.0731.08—.46
VangSTBd .22e8418075.7975.7075.71—.16
VangTotBd 2.06e
12690272.6572.4572.55—.15
VangEmg 1.10e
10055041.0240.7740.86+.11
VangFTSE 1.10e
7001046.2346.0446.11—.02
VerizonCm 2.61
14951235.6235.2635.47+.04
VirgnGal850584.253.984.03—.08
Visa 1.8063848225.18222.76223.56+.51
Wayfair6957755.3651.5552.10—.85
WellsFargo 1.20f
11097542.4742.0342.13—.24
WmsCos 1.79fx8944031.2030.3830.39—.86
Xpeng2489679.368.788.87+.41
