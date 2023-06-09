June 9, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .66
|70588
|20.53
|19.84
|20.09—.32
|AMCEnt
|147789
|4.82
|4.65
|4.77+.09
|AMCEntpf
|87322
|1.61
|1.58
|1.58—.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|246486
|16.13
|15.91
|15.95—.12
|Alibaba
|128764
|86.84
|85.07
|85.50—.64
|Altria 3.76f
|66867
|45.55
|45.17
|45.22—.14
|Ambev .05e
|150431
|3.10
|3.01
|3.10+.10
|ArchrAvi
|75338
|3.51
|3.15
|3.25+.19
|ArkInnova .78e
|163191
|43.84
|42.44
|42.51—.17
|Avantor
|68935
|19.95
|19.58
|19.63—.20
|BcoBrad .04a
|259702
|3.51
|3.42
|3.47+.08
|BkofAm .88
|326556
|29.40
|29.08
|29.27+.04
|Barclay .15e
|66125
|7.91
|7.85
|7.88—.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|110283
|17.17
|16.93
|17.00—.15
|BlueAprrs
|266733
|10.49
|4.95
|8.95+3.60
|BrMySq 2.16f
|70676
|65.46
|64.60
|64.80—.51
|Carnival
|339244
|13.39
|12.85
|13.09+.34
|CarvanaA
|995807
|27.33
|18.70
|19.07—5.16
|Cemex .29t
|70698
|6.97
|6.81
|6.96+.09
|CenovusE 1.60a
|65700
|17.72
|17.22
|17.39+.07
|ChrgePt
|337710
|9.06
|8.30
|8.34—1.27
|Chevron 6.04f
|66553
|160.39
|158.62
|158.86—.38
|Citigroup 2.04
|117437
|48.57
|47.91
|48.30+.20
|CitizFincl 1.68
|72083
|28.91
|27.95
|28.34—.49
|ClevCliffs
|104416
|16.29
|15.81
|16.00—.26
|CocaCola 1.84f
|125787
|60.67
|60.17
|60.47+.10
|CorebrFnn .92
|64246
|17.11
|16.44
|16.66—.23
|Corning 1.12f
|71485
|33.28
|32.65
|32.78+1.10
|DWavQntn
|79808
|2.44
|2.10
|2.26—.01
|DeltaAir
|149392
|39.90
|39.08
|39.28+.17
|DxSCBer
|132426
|27.64
|26.72
|27.41+.65
|DirSPBr
|232502
|15.69
|15.34
|15.59—.06
|DxSOXBr
|551772
|11.67
|10.94
|11.48—.08
|DxGlMBr
|72971
|6.48
|6.27
|6.47+.20
|DxBiotBll
|221836
|7.30
|6.91
|7.02—.13
|DxSOXBl
|499799
|23.49
|22.09
|22.40+.12
|Dir30TrBul
|123150
|7.79
|7.58
|7.71—.03
|DrxSCBull .41e
|155550
|35.53
|34.31
|34.61—.84
|DrxSPBull
|88813
|83.36
|81.59
|82.21+.48
|Disney
|96120
|92.92
|91.55
|91.93—.60
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|100364
|12.87
|12.68
|12.74—.15
|EquitMid .60e
|78328
|9.54
|8.98
|9.21—.21
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|122506
|108.61
|107.16
|107.39—.80
|Farfetch
|188634
|6.28
|5.57
|5.88+.40
|FstHorizon .60
|83129
|11.89
|11.61
|11.71
|FTDJInet
|83582
|159.89
|157.27
|157.65+.51
|FTMatls .37e
|209556
|62.01
|61.27
|61.70—.46
|FordM .60a
|702576
|14.03
|13.70
|13.74+.16
|FrptMcM .30
|92684
|38.05
|37.55
|37.89+.05
|fuboTV
|111977
|1.98
|1.77
|1.80—.04
|FullTrck
|98352
|6.94
|6.69
|6.70+.03
|GameStps
|103053
|23.43
|21.50
|22.68+1.24
|Gap .60f
|95369
|9.70
|9.41
|9.61+.14
|GenMotors .36
|242994
|38.17
|36.23
|36.23+.38
|GinkgoBi
|281605
|1.88
|1.75
|1.85+.09
|HPInc 1.05
|64410
|30.45
|29.74
|29.80—.24
|Hallibrtn .64
|69622
|32.77
|31.94
|32.34+.19
|HPEnt .48
|77481
|16.00
|15.78
|15.79—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|276032
|31.77
|31.10
|31.60+.57
|iShSilver
|109710
|22.52
|22.21
|22.27—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|197922
|28.02
|27.78
|27.82+.03
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|71348
|98.05
|97.79
|97.97—.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|221991
|40.05
|39.82
|39.86+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|120599
|106.92
|106.58
|106.76—.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|221469
|102.27
|101.34
|101.92—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|154189
|71.68
|71.40
|71.52—.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|270165
|74.87
|74.69
|74.72+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|302130
|186.61
|184.45
|185.03—1.51
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|92315
|66.91
|66.67
|66.77—.04
|Infosys .27
|83760
|15.52
|15.30
|15.45+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|120019
|49.71
|49.45
|49.49+.21
|ItauUnH
|155882
|5.67
|5.54
|5.67+.10
|JPMorgCh 4
|72467
|141.80
|140.21
|141.01+.28
|Keycorp .82f
|168840
|11.01
|10.60
|10.68—.30
|KindMorg 1.11f
|98585
|17.37
|16.98
|17.03—.29
|Kinrossg .12
|93404
|4.92
|4.77
|4.85+.03
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|176160
|28.18
|27.72
|27.90+.05
|LumenTch
|199755
|1.85
|1.74
|1.80+.02
|Macys .66f
|101356
|16.15
|15.43
|15.66—.36
|MarathnO .40f
|114716
|24.11
|23.44
|23.55—.40
|MedProp 1.16
|107927
|9.40
|9.16
|9.19—.16
|Merck 2.92
|65218
|111.51
|109.02
|110.71+.39
|NaturaCo
|83656
|6.65
|6.33
|6.55+.38
|NYCmtyB .68
|83064
|10.96
|10.77
|10.95+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|156674
|4.04
|4.00
|4.00+.01
|NorwCruis
|134513
|17.39
|16.94
|17.17+.36
|NuHldg
|274684
|7.56
|7.23
|7.49+.22
|OcciPet .72f
|73881
|60.07
|59.10
|59.32—.39
|OnHldg
|99885
|31.45
|29.75
|30.28+1.56
|Oracle 1.60f
|125711
|110.15
|107.41
|109.85+2.37
|PG&ECp
|99507
|17.12
|16.86
|16.88—.12
|Palantir
|939439
|15.98
|14.82
|15.02—.17
|PetrbrsA
|146086
|12.46
|11.85
|12.44+.54
|Petrobras 2.87e
|311688
|13.81
|13.13
|13.76+.61
|Pfizer 1.60f
|197746
|39.59
|38.87
|38.97—.12
|92957
|24.47
|23.75
|23.87—.07
|PlanetLb
|189015
|4.05
|3.33
|3.41—1.49
|PrVixST
|90776
|5.77
|5.61
|5.70+.06
|ProShtQQQ
|245978
|11.19
|11.04
|11.14—.04
|ProShSP
|164339
|14.51
|14.40
|14.47—.02
|QuantmS
|98735
|6.88
|6.10
|6.30—.51
|RegionsFn .80
|70751
|18.67
|18.32
|18.47—.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|855666
|431.99
|428.87
|429.90+.77
|SpdrBiot .44e
|73342
|88.83
|87.21
|87.66—.46
|SprBl1-3b
|64512
|91.55
|91.54
|91.55+.01
|SpIntTrm
|100367
|28.48
|28.42
|28.45—.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|144558
|44.10
|43.21
|43.46—.60
|SpdrRetl .49e
|66747
|62.95
|61.29
|61.36—1.07
|Salesforce
|76754
|218.66
|210.69
|215.31+5.78
|Schlmbrg 1f
|69461
|48.19
|47.16
|47.53+.08
|Schwab 1f
|78601
|55.33
|54.72
|55.00—.03
|SentinOne
|97445
|15.25
|14.41
|14.55—.37
|Shopifys
|129252
|62.30
|59.60
|61.36+2.08
|SnapIncA
|266077
|10.58
|10.02
|10.09+.05
|SwstnEngy
|129966
|5.33
|5.22
|5.26—.06
|Square
|65566
|66.50
|64.57
|64.94—.15
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|104459
|130.87
|129.34
|130.42+.40
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|87559
|73.34
|72.83
|73.11—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|191915
|82.14
|81.11
|81.33—.45
|SPDRFncl .46e
|340214
|33.29
|33.06
|33.15+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|98703
|102.76
|101.73
|102.40—.27
|SPTech .78e
|72060
|167.71
|165.45
|166.01+.82
|SPUtil 1.55e
|133162
|66.85
|66.35
|66.39—.39
|TALEduc
|106583
|6.40
|6.13
|6.19—.09
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|148966
|104.68
|102.25
|102.80+2.86
|Target 4.32f
|93588
|130.60
|126.95
|126.99—4.28
|TevaPhrm
|149155
|7.45
|7.28
|7.33—.06
|Transocn
|147431
|6.40
|6.09
|6.24—.06
|TruistFn 2.08
|83217
|33.51
|32.43
|32.63—.52
|2xLongs
|73084
|6.04
|5.71
|5.89+.08
|UberTch
|219238
|41.00
|40.02
|40.99+.73
|UiPath
|173081
|18.29
|16.97
|17.17—1.10
|USBancrp 1.92f
|105859
|33.36
|32.69
|32.86—.20
|USNGas
|135492
|6.36
|6.18
|6.22—.20
|USSteel .20
|86909
|22.83
|22.08
|22.35—.38
|UntySftw
|175398
|38.11
|35.82
|36.30+.02
|ValeSA 3.08e
|267577
|14.28
|14.00
|14.04—.05
|Valvoline .50
|85111
|37.99
|36.85
|37.14—1.34
|VanEGold .06e
|123206
|31.55
|31.07
|31.08—.46
|VangSTBd .22e
|84180
|75.79
|75.70
|75.71—.16
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|126902
|72.65
|72.45
|72.55—.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|100550
|41.02
|40.77
|40.86+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|70010
|46.23
|46.04
|46.11—.02
|VerizonCm 2.61
|149512
|35.62
|35.26
|35.47+.04
|VirgnGal
|85058
|4.25
|3.98
|4.03—.08
|Visa 1.80
|63848
|225.18
|222.76
|223.56+.51
|Wayfair
|69577
|55.36
|51.55
|52.10—.85
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|110975
|42.47
|42.03
|42.13—.24
|WmsCos 1.79f
|x89440
|31.20
|30.38
|30.39—.86
|Xpeng
|248967
|9.36
|8.78
|8.87+.41