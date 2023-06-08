BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
June 8, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .665148520.7220.0920.20—.49
AMCEnt644814.674.524.59—.14
AMCEntpf526831.611.591.60
AT&amp;TInc 1.1110553216.0815.8815.91—.20
Alibaba6492386.9585.1786.76+1.48
ArkInnova .78e6241242.7441.9142.57+.32
ArmourR .96362785.185.085.12+.02
BPPLC 1.44f2597935.8835.3235.33—.38
BcoBrad .04a413763.393.343.36—.01
BkofAm .8817426329.3828.9929.01—.47
Barclay .15e458737.967.897.91—.02
BarrickGld 2.82e
5130517.2317.0517.08+.10
Boeing36876217.63212.05217.25+5.32
CNHIndl .39e3327413.8513.7413.76+.06
Carnival14887912.9612.7012.92—.11
CarrGlb .74f2680645.2644.1045.14—.46
CarvanaA72003121.7817.6321.58+6.05
Catalent2999939.8437.2037.68—2.28
Cemex .29t293016.896.746.80—.08
CenovusE 1.60a2586817.6817.0617.07—.54
ChrgePt4157210.109.629.66—.13
Chevron 6.04f
29413160.49157.30157.41—2.43
Citigroup 2.045562848.0447.5348.02+.01
ClevCliffs3094316.3515.7916.06—.02
CocaCola 1.84f4545760.4159.9860.14—.09
CoreMain3378928.4027.0628.34—.42
CorebrFnn .9210139917.2616.9317.04+.45
CredSuiss 1.22e305813.88.87.88+.01
DWavQntn856652.522.262.37+.30
DeltaAir6897239.1638.2439.01+.78
DesignBr 1486508.607.748.49+1.28
DevonE .80f2716050.4949.0249.04—1.01
DxSCBer9867827.4026.3627.03+.64
DirSPBr9680016.0115.7215.77—.13
DxSOXBr29656612.0111.4911.54—.36
DxGlMBr372726.396.186.33—.23
DxBiotBll1220607.266.937.06—.09
DxSOXBl24845622.4121.4622.31+.67
Dir30TrBul958367.717.477.71+.19
DrxSCBull .41e
11570535.9834.5835.08—.86
DrxSPBull4228081.3579.9381.16+.69
Disney4520992.6891.3092.19—.33
ExxonMbl 3.64
49500109.14106.01106.19—2.34
Farfetch274315.415.195.41+.12
FstHorizon .604198211.6311.4011.52—.13
FordM .60a30188413.7413.4613.53—.06
FrptMcM .303615038.0737.4137.53—.04
fuboTV335621.921.811.84—.02
GameStps13623222.0020.1021.45—4.66
GenMotors .365211836.4435.6935.76—.47
GinkgoBi708561.811.681.73—.05
Hallibrtn .642774732.8131.6931.73—.82
HPEnt .484919615.8415.6115.75—.02
iShBrHiY2626635.0334.8935.02+.15
iShBrazil .67e5682330.10030.7830.81
iShSilver9949922.3622.0122.23+.72
iShChinaLC .87e7483227.9027.6527.86+.36
iShEMkts .59e6520039.6839.4239.64+.24
iShiBoxIG 3.87
73965106.97106.41106.97+.64
iSh20yrT 3.05
93914101.90100.80101.88+.100
iSEafe 1.66e3938571.4771.1171.38+.49
iShiBxHYB 5.09
13887274.5574.2374.53+.30
iShR2K 1.77e
169811187.38184.91185.77—1.47
Infosys .274656715.6515.3915.41—.24
iShJapan2735761.2760.8361.25+.25
iShCorEM .95e3205449.2548.9549.20+.27
ItauUnH362475.585.505.54+.03
JPMorgCh 425569140.89139.48139.87—.82
Keycorp .82f5187510.9910.7510.91—.12
Kinrossg .12581694.884.774.81+.11
KrSChIn 2.58e
7576828.0427.4928.01+.58
LloydBkg .14e438392.272.242.25+.00
LumenTch1431811.871.771.78—.06
Macys .66f4942816.2815.5915.61—.61
MarathnO .40f4008324.4523.5323.53—.78
MedProp 1.16439739.309.049.21—.10
Merck 2.9225133110.44108.00110.14+1.53
MorgStan 3.102508086.4385.1886.16—.35
NOVInc .203086216.0415.6215.69—.15
NYCmtyB .683313311.0210.7510.78—.28
NikeB 1.3625364107.52105.67105.85—1.25
NokiaCp .19e635844.023.983.100—.03
NorwCruis4787117.0016.6316.98—.04
NuHldg591267.457.297.31—.08
OcciPet .72fx4771660.1458.5658.59—1.27
OilStates268217.557.247.26—.05
Oracle 1.60f35433107.63105.35107.38+2.13
PG&amp;ECp3744617.2016.9917.01—.15
Palantir75204115.5914.3915.38+.69
PermResn2513310.6010.3010.31—.27
PetrbrsA3353311.9411.7111.72+.03
Petrobras 2.87e7143013.1712.9312.94—.07
Pfizer 1.60f5692139.1438.7338.95+.06
PrVixST448205.855.675.69—.12
PrUlCrd2539024.6722.5422.59—1.92
ProShtQQQ15033111.3211.1711.18—.13
ProShSP6756714.6114.5214.54—.04
PrUShD34185525.6425.2925.42—.09
QuantmS570436.956.556.76—.58
Roblox3229138.7937.6238.49—.15
SpdrGold34908183.04181.96182.75+2.60
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
218651428.35425.82428.01+1.46
SpdrBiot .44e2691588.6787.2987.82—.39
SpIntTrm2716928.5528.4628.54+.12
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
10773844.4343.3543.59—1.00
SpdrRetl .49e3806561.9160.9661.59—.06
Salesforce26009210.21204.85209.93+4.20
Schwab 1f5672655.6053.9154.65—.98
SeaLtd2625964.0561.0563.82+2.85
SentinOne10252215.0813.7014.79+1.11
Shellplc 2e3137258.9158.1058.13—.08
Shopifys6114761.1258.0860.79+1.23
Smartsh7260341.5138.5840.12—8.88
SnapIncA4896810.2110.0510.10—.10
Snowflake
25726174.40166.40172.47+3.40
SwstnEngy860305.305.155.17—.12
Square3327566.9165.0665.53—.71
SPMatls .98e2603580.2279.1179.22—.73
SPHlthC 1.01e
31750129.84128.78129.60+.41
SPCnSt 1.28e3557073.0372.6472.84+.11
SPEngy 2.04e10513182.5280.5280.58—1.55
SPDRFncl .46e
13332833.1332.8833.01—.16
SPInds 1.12e46554102.64101.83102.38—.11
SPUtil 1.55e4828766.6766.0666.09—.40
TaiwSemi 1.56e
49080100.7098.63100.46+.17
Target 4.32f26364132.77130.22130.68—1.07
TevaPhrm870477.657.407.41+.03
Transocn469806.456.256.26—.09
TruistFn 2.083858533.6132.5232.73—.76
2xLongs350856.215.855.87—.29
UberTch8463040.5439.0440.45+1.46
UiPath4870418.6217.8618.51+.59
USBancrp 1.92f5096633.2732.5032.65—.62
USNGas938756.536.256.27—.12
USSteel .202618223.2722.4122.49—.28
UntySftw6763436.1034.3635.91+1.19
VFCorp 1.20m3050119.9219.3419.61+.02
ValeSA 3.08e7217314.0713.9214.00+.06
VanEGold .06e10355531.8731.4031.51+.46
VangEmg 1.10e4187040.7440.5340.70+.17
VangFTSE 1.10e
3454046.0345.8045.97+.31
VerizonCm 2.615178135.3435.0135.04—.22
Vipshop2694017.6717.0117.66+.90
VirgnGal372254.173.974.10—.06
Wayfair4226854.0250.3553.54+4.24
WeWork154703.21.18.18—.02
WellsFargo 1.20f
6811141.9241.5641.71—.36
WmsCos 1.79f3006931.5031.0331.07—.33
Xpeng380268.618.348.46+.08
Yext4180414.2013.1213.97+.68
