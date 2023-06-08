June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|51485
|20.72
|20.09
|20.20—.49
|AMCEnt
|64481
|4.67
|4.52
|4.59—.14
|AMCEntpf
|52683
|1.61
|1.59
|1.60
|AT&TInc 1.11
|105532
|16.08
|15.88
|15.91—.20
|Alibaba
|64923
|86.95
|85.17
|86.76+1.48
|ArkInnova .78e
|62412
|42.74
|41.91
|42.57+.32
|ArmourR .96
|36278
|5.18
|5.08
|5.12+.02
|BPPLC 1.44f
|25979
|35.88
|35.32
|35.33—.38
|BcoBrad .04a
|41376
|3.39
|3.34
|3.36—.01
|BkofAm .88
|174263
|29.38
|28.99
|29.01—.47
|Barclay .15e
|45873
|7.96
|7.89
|7.91—.02
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|51305
|17.23
|17.05
|17.08+.10
|Boeing
|36876
|217.63
|212.05
|217.25+5.32
|CNHIndl .39e
|33274
|13.85
|13.74
|13.76+.06
|Carnival
|148879
|12.96
|12.70
|12.92—.11
|CarrGlb .74f
|26806
|45.26
|44.10
|45.14—.46
|CarvanaA
|720031
|21.78
|17.63
|21.58+6.05
|Catalent
|29999
|39.84
|37.20
|37.68—2.28
|Cemex .29t
|29301
|6.89
|6.74
|6.80—.08
|CenovusE 1.60a
|25868
|17.68
|17.06
|17.07—.54
|ChrgePt
|41572
|10.10
|9.62
|9.66—.13
|Chevron 6.04f
|29413
|160.49
|157.30
|157.41—2.43
|Citigroup 2.04
|55628
|48.04
|47.53
|48.02+.01
|ClevCliffs
|30943
|16.35
|15.79
|16.06—.02
|CocaCola 1.84f
|45457
|60.41
|59.98
|60.14—.09
|CoreMain
|33789
|28.40
|27.06
|28.34—.42
|CorebrFnn .92
|101399
|17.26
|16.93
|17.04+.45
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|305813
|.88
|.87
|.88+.01
|DWavQntn
|85665
|2.52
|2.26
|2.37+.30
|DeltaAir
|68972
|39.16
|38.24
|39.01+.78
|DesignBr 1
|48650
|8.60
|7.74
|8.49+1.28
|DevonE .80f
|27160
|50.49
|49.02
|49.04—1.01
|DxSCBer
|98678
|27.40
|26.36
|27.03+.64
|DirSPBr
|96800
|16.01
|15.72
|15.77—.13
|DxSOXBr
|296566
|12.01
|11.49
|11.54—.36
|DxGlMBr
|37272
|6.39
|6.18
|6.33—.23
|DxBiotBll
|122060
|7.26
|6.93
|7.06—.09
|DxSOXBl
|248456
|22.41
|21.46
|22.31+.67
|Dir30TrBul
|95836
|7.71
|7.47
|7.71+.19
|DrxSCBull .41e
|115705
|35.98
|34.58
|35.08—.86
|DrxSPBull
|42280
|81.35
|79.93
|81.16+.69
|Disney
|45209
|92.68
|91.30
|92.19—.33
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|49500
|109.14
|106.01
|106.19—2.34
|Farfetch
|27431
|5.41
|5.19
|5.41+.12
|FstHorizon .60
|41982
|11.63
|11.40
|11.52—.13
|FordM .60a
|301884
|13.74
|13.46
|13.53—.06
|FrptMcM .30
|36150
|38.07
|37.41
|37.53—.04
|fuboTV
|33562
|1.92
|1.81
|1.84—.02
|GameStps
|136232
|22.00
|20.10
|21.45—4.66
|GenMotors .36
|52118
|36.44
|35.69
|35.76—.47
|GinkgoBi
|70856
|1.81
|1.68
|1.73—.05
|Hallibrtn .64
|27747
|32.81
|31.69
|31.73—.82
|HPEnt .48
|49196
|15.84
|15.61
|15.75—.02
|iShBrHiY
|26266
|35.03
|34.89
|35.02+.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|56823
|30.100
|30.78
|30.81
|iShSilver
|99499
|22.36
|22.01
|22.23+.72
|iShChinaLC .87e
|74832
|27.90
|27.65
|27.86+.36
|iShEMkts .59e
|65200
|39.68
|39.42
|39.64+.24
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|73965
|106.97
|106.41
|106.97+.64
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|93914
|101.90
|100.80
|101.88+.100
|iSEafe 1.66e
|39385
|71.47
|71.11
|71.38+.49
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|138872
|74.55
|74.23
|74.53+.30
|iShR2K 1.77e
|169811
|187.38
|184.91
|185.77—1.47
|Infosys .27
|46567
|15.65
|15.39
|15.41—.24
|iShJapan
|27357
|61.27
|60.83
|61.25+.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|32054
|49.25
|48.95
|49.20+.27
|ItauUnH
|36247
|5.58
|5.50
|5.54+.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|25569
|140.89
|139.48
|139.87—.82
|Keycorp .82f
|51875
|10.99
|10.75
|10.91—.12
|Kinrossg .12
|58169
|4.88
|4.77
|4.81+.11
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|75768
|28.04
|27.49
|28.01+.58
|LloydBkg .14e
|43839
|2.27
|2.24
|2.25+.00
|LumenTch
|143181
|1.87
|1.77
|1.78—.06
|Macys .66f
|49428
|16.28
|15.59
|15.61—.61
|MarathnO .40f
|40083
|24.45
|23.53
|23.53—.78
|MedProp 1.16
|43973
|9.30
|9.04
|9.21—.10
|Merck 2.92
|25133
|110.44
|108.00
|110.14+1.53
|MorgStan 3.10
|25080
|86.43
|85.18
|86.16—.35
|NOVInc .20
|30862
|16.04
|15.62
|15.69—.15
|NYCmtyB .68
|33133
|11.02
|10.75
|10.78—.28
|NikeB
|1.36
|25364
|107.52
|105.67
|105.85—1.25
|NokiaCp .19e
|63584
|4.02
|3.98
|3.100—.03
|NorwCruis
|47871
|17.00
|16.63
|16.98—.04
|NuHldg
|59126
|7.45
|7.29
|7.31—.08
|OcciPet .72f
|x47716
|60.14
|58.56
|58.59—1.27
|OilStates
|26821
|7.55
|7.24
|7.26—.05
|Oracle 1.60f
|35433
|107.63
|105.35
|107.38+2.13
|PG&ECp
|37446
|17.20
|16.99
|17.01—.15
|Palantir
|752041
|15.59
|14.39
|15.38+.69
|PermResn
|25133
|10.60
|10.30
|10.31—.27
|PetrbrsA
|33533
|11.94
|11.71
|11.72+.03
|Petrobras 2.87e
|71430
|13.17
|12.93
|12.94—.07
|Pfizer 1.60f
|56921
|39.14
|38.73
|38.95+.06
|PrVixST
|44820
|5.85
|5.67
|5.69—.12
|PrUlCrd
|25390
|24.67
|22.54
|22.59—1.92
|ProShtQQQ
|150331
|11.32
|11.17
|11.18—.13
|ProShSP
|67567
|14.61
|14.52
|14.54—.04
|PrUShD3
|41855
|25.64
|25.29
|25.42—.09
|QuantmS
|57043
|6.95
|6.55
|6.76—.58
|Roblox
|32291
|38.79
|37.62
|38.49—.15
|SpdrGold
|34908
|183.04
|181.96
|182.75+2.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|218651
|428.35
|425.82
|428.01+1.46
|SpdrBiot .44e
|26915
|88.67
|87.29
|87.82—.39
|SpIntTrm
|27169
|28.55
|28.46
|28.54+.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|107738
|44.43
|43.35
|43.59—1.00
|SpdrRetl .49e
|38065
|61.91
|60.96
|61.59—.06
|Salesforce
|26009
|210.21
|204.85
|209.93+4.20
|Schwab 1f
|56726
|55.60
|53.91
|54.65—.98
|SeaLtd
|26259
|64.05
|61.05
|63.82+2.85
|SentinOne
|102522
|15.08
|13.70
|14.79+1.11
|Shellplc 2e
|31372
|58.91
|58.10
|58.13—.08
|Shopifys
|61147
|61.12
|58.08
|60.79+1.23
|Smartsh
|72603
|41.51
|38.58
|40.12—8.88
|SnapIncA
|48968
|10.21
|10.05
|10.10—.10
|Snowflake
|25726
|174.40
|166.40
|172.47+3.40
|SwstnEngy
|86030
|5.30
|5.15
|5.17—.12
|Square
|33275
|66.91
|65.06
|65.53—.71
|SPMatls .98e
|26035
|80.22
|79.11
|79.22—.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31750
|129.84
|128.78
|129.60+.41
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|35570
|73.03
|72.64
|72.84+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105131
|82.52
|80.52
|80.58—1.55
|SPDRFncl .46e
|133328
|33.13
|32.88
|33.01—.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|46554
|102.64
|101.83
|102.38—.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|48287
|66.67
|66.06
|66.09—.40
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|49080
|100.70
|98.63
|100.46+.17
|Target 4.32f
|26364
|132.77
|130.22
|130.68—1.07
|TevaPhrm
|87047
|7.65
|7.40
|7.41+.03
|Transocn
|46980
|6.45
|6.25
|6.26—.09
|TruistFn 2.08
|38585
|33.61
|32.52
|32.73—.76
|2xLongs
|35085
|6.21
|5.85
|5.87—.29
|UberTch
|84630
|40.54
|39.04
|40.45+1.46
|UiPath
|48704
|18.62
|17.86
|18.51+.59
|USBancrp 1.92f
|50966
|33.27
|32.50
|32.65—.62
|USNGas
|93875
|6.53
|6.25
|6.27—.12
|USSteel .20
|26182
|23.27
|22.41
|22.49—.28
|UntySftw
|67634
|36.10
|34.36
|35.91+1.19
|VFCorp 1.20m
|30501
|19.92
|19.34
|19.61+.02
|ValeSA 3.08e
|72173
|14.07
|13.92
|14.00+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|103555
|31.87
|31.40
|31.51+.46
|VangEmg 1.10e
|41870
|40.74
|40.53
|40.70+.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|34540
|46.03
|45.80
|45.97+.31
|VerizonCm 2.61
|51781
|35.34
|35.01
|35.04—.22
|Vipshop
|26940
|17.67
|17.01
|17.66+.90
|VirgnGal
|37225
|4.17
|3.97
|4.10—.06
|Wayfair
|42268
|54.02
|50.35
|53.54+4.24
|WeWork
|154703
|.21
|.18
|.18—.02
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|68111
|41.92
|41.56
|41.71—.36
|WmsCos 1.79f
|30069
|31.50
|31.03
|31.07—.33
|Xpeng
|38026
|8.61
|8.34
|8.46+.08
|Yext
|41804
|14.20
|13.12
|13.97+.68
|—————————