May 9, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|GPO Aeroportuario z
|S
|2.0894
|5-17
|5-30
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Tonix Pharma Hldg
|x
|x- 1 for 6.25 reverse split, effective 5/10.
|INCREASED
|Apple
|Q
|.24
|5-15
|5-18
|Arbor Realty Tr
|Q
|.42
|5-19
|5-31
|BlackRock TCP Cap
|Q
|.34
|6-16
|6-30
|Brinks
|Q
|.22
|5-15
|6-1
|CNO Financial Group
|Q
|.15
|6-9
|6-23
|Lifevantage
|Q
|.035
|6-1
|6-15
|Microchip Tech
|Q
|.383
|5-22
|6-5
|Pool
|Q
|1.10
|5-17
|5-31
|Timken
|Q
|.33
|5-16
|5-30
|REDUCED
|Great Ajax
|Q
|.20
|5-15
|5-31
|REGULAR
|AdvanSix
|Q
|.145
|5-16
|5-30
|Alcoa
|Q
|.10
|5-16
|6-2
|Ametek
|Q
|.25
|6-12
|6-30
|Amphenol Cl A
|Q
|.21
|6-20
|7-12
|B Riley Financial
|Q
|1.00
|5-16
|5-23
|Barnes Group
|Q
|.16
|5-25
|6-9
|Berkhire Hills Bnc
|Q
|.18
|5-18
|6-1
|BGSF
|Q
|.15
|5-15
|5-22
|BOK Financial
|Q
|.54
|5-15
|5-30
|Boyd Gaming
|Q
|.16
|6-15
|7-15
|Brookfield Bus
|Q
|.0625
|5-31
|6-30
|Capital One Finl
|Q
|.60
|5-15
|5-26
|CH Robinson Wrldwide
|Q
|.61
|6-2
|7-3
|Chord Energy
|Q
|1.25
|5-16
|5-30
|Coterra Energy
|Q
|.20
|5-26
|6-9
|Dover Corp
|Q
|.505
|5-31
|6-15
|DT Midstream
|Q
|.69
|6-19
|7-15
|EOG Resources
|Q
|.825
|7-17
|7-31
|FS KKR Capital
|Q
|.64
|6-14
|7-5
|Gray Television
|Q
|.08
|6-15
|6-30
|Gray Television Cl A
|Q
|.08
|6-15
|6-30
|Hawaiian Elect Inds
|Q
|.36
|5-19
|6-9
|Haynes Intl
|Q
|.22
|6-1
|6-15
|Illinois Tool Wrks
|Q
|1.31
|6-30
|7-13
|Intl Seaways
|Q
|.12
|6-14
|6-28
|KLA
|Q
|1.30
|5-15
|6-1
|MGP Ingredients
|Q
|.12
|5-19
|6-2
|Mueller Industries
|Q
|.30
|6-2
|6-16
|New Fortress Energy
|Q
|.10
|6-15
|6-28
|Newmark Group
|Q
|.03
|5-19
|5-26
|Olympic Steel
|Q
|.125
|6-1
|6-15
|PBF Energy
|Q
|.20
|5-17
|5-31
|PC Connection
|Q
|.08
|5-16
|6-2
|Perella Weinberg
|Q
|.07
|5-26
|6-9
|PotlatchDeltic
|Q
|.45
|6-2
|6-30
|Power Integrations
|Q
|.19
|5-31
|6-30
|Prologis
|Q
|.87
|6-16
|6-30
|Regency Centers
|Q
|.65
|6-14
|7-6
|Silvercrest Asset A
|Q
|.18
|6-9
|6-16
|Southside Bancshares
|Q
|.35
|5-23
|6-6
|Sunstone Hotel Inv
|Q
|.05
|6-30
|7-17
|TransUnion
|Q
|.105
|5-19
|6-2
|Ubiquiti
|Q
|.60
|5-15
|5-22
|Victory Capital Cl A
|Q
|.32
|6-12
|6-26
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.