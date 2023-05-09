AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

May 9, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
GPO Aeroportuario zS2.08945-175-30
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Tonix Pharma Hldgx
x- 1 for 6.25 reverse split, effective 5/10.
INCREASED
AppleQ.245-155-18
Arbor Realty TrQ.425-195-31
BlackRock TCP CapQ.346-166-30
BrinksQ.225-156-1
CNO Financial GroupQ.156-96-23
LifevantageQ.0356-16-15
Microchip TechQ.3835-226-5
PoolQ1.105-175-31
TimkenQ.335-165-30
REDUCED
Great AjaxQ.205-155-31
REGULAR
AdvanSixQ.1455-165-30
AlcoaQ.105-166-2
AmetekQ.256-126-30
Amphenol Cl AQ.216-207-12
B Riley FinancialQ1.005-165-23
Barnes GroupQ.165-256-9
Berkhire Hills BncQ.185-186-1
BGSFQ.155-155-22
BOK FinancialQ.545-155-30
Boyd GamingQ.166-157-15
Brookfield BusQ.06255-316-30
Capital One FinlQ.605-155-26
CH Robinson WrldwideQ.616-27-3
Chord EnergyQ1.255-165-30
Coterra EnergyQ.205-266-9
Dover CorpQ.5055-316-15
DT MidstreamQ.696-197-15
EOG ResourcesQ.8257-177-31
FS KKR CapitalQ.646-147-5
Gray TelevisionQ.086-156-30
Gray Television Cl AQ.086-156-30
Hawaiian Elect IndsQ.365-196-9
Haynes IntlQ.226-16-15
Illinois Tool WrksQ1.316-307-13
Intl SeawaysQ.126-146-28
KLAQ1.305-156-1
MGP IngredientsQ.125-196-2
Mueller IndustriesQ.306-26-16
New Fortress EnergyQ.106-156-28
Newmark GroupQ.035-195-26
Olympic SteelQ.1256-16-15
PBF EnergyQ.205-175-31
PC ConnectionQ.085-166-2
Perella WeinbergQ.075-266-9
PotlatchDelticQ.456-26-30
Power IntegrationsQ.195-316-30
PrologisQ.876-166-30
Regency CentersQ.656-147-6
Silvercrest Asset AQ.186-96-16
Southside BancsharesQ.355-236-6
Sunstone Hotel InvQ.056-307-17
TransUnionQ.1055-196-2
UbiquitiQ.605-155-22
Victory Capital Cl AQ.326-126-26
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
