BC-KX-STOX-Final

March 27, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc18.87+.26
Altria44.29+.32
AmerenCp83.99.05
AmExpress163.12+3.34
ArchDanM77.75+1.14
AutoZone2368.55+39.15
BPPLC36.88+1.00
Boeing200.57+3.04
BristMySq68.07+.39
Brunswick78.12+1.01
CampbSoup54.69+.15
Chevron157.65+1.59
Citigroup44.78+1.67
CocaCola61.35+.45
ConAgraBr37.19.02
ConocoPhil97.48+2.05
Corning33.35+.50
CurtissWright171.71+1.78
DTEEnergy105.69—1.06
DeereCo393.01+6.51
DillardsInc300.26—1.69
Disney95.62+1.54
DuPont68.94+.34
EmersonElec82.74.15
Entergy104.51+.82
ExxonMobil105.80+2.27
FMCCorp118.31+.62
FirstEnergy39.03.14
FootLocker38.94+.96
FordMot11.52+.01
GenDynam225.03+1.53
GenlElec93.31+1.94
GenMill84.88+.08
HPInc27.89+.17
Halliburton30.58+.98
Hershey250.90+3.04
HomeDepot281.27—1.75
IBM129.31+4.02
IntlPaper34.50+.02
JohnsonJn153.30+.65
KrogerCo48.63.42
LindsayCorp147.01.17
LockheedM473.39—1.15
LowesCos190.53+1.07
MarathonOil22.90+.74
McDonalds273.84+2.51
NCRCorp21.98+.12
Nucor149.30+.65
OGEEnergy35.81+.14
OccidentPet59.65+1.47
ONEOK60.66+1.18
PG&amp;ECorp15.75+.11
Pfizer40.22.17
ProctGamb145.95.77
RaythnTech96.91+.47
RexAmRescS28.66+.42
RockwellAuto278.40+.80
Schlumbrg46.77+2.20
SnapOn237.05+2.66
Textron68.72+.98
3MCo101.49+.35
Timken78.23+2.04
TraneTech181.01—1.06
UnionPacif193.23+4.72
USSteel25.50+.50
VerizonComm38.05+.39
ViadCorp19.35+.14
WalMart144.17+2.37
WellsFargo37.47+1.24
WilliamsCos28.93+.19
Winnebago55.96+1.14
YumBrands128.29+.46
