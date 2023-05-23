AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 23, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.10.28
Altria44.93
AmerenCp82.71.91
AmExpress152.56—2.95
ArchDanM75.05+1.61
AutoZone2463.41—156.39
BPPLC36.18+.29
Boeing202.60—3.31
BristMySq66.53+.72
Brunswick76.17.70
CampbSoup51.87+.28
Chevron156.85+4.41
Citigroup45.91+.12
CocaCola61.40.11
ConAgraBr35.22.17
ConocoPhil104.39+.66
Corning30.77.73
CurtissWright160.98—3.78
DTEEnergy109.16+.25
DeereCo360.48.02
DillardsInc281.69—7.03
Disney89.82—2.00
DuPont67.39+.31
EmersonElec81.11.60
Entergy100.29.13
ExxonMobil106.40+1.43
FMCCorp106.64—1.19
FirstEnergy37.90+.01
FootLocker27.11.52
FordMot11.73+.10
GenDynam206.95—5.57
GenlElec101.70—2.85
GenMill85.47.23
HPInc30.56.15
Halliburton30.58+.36
Hershey262.42.46
HomeDepot294.94+4.28
IBM128.18+.68
IntlPaper31.96+.23
JohnsonJn156.81.06
KrogerCo49.10.88
LindsayCorp121.38+2.99
LockheedM452.63—2.09
LowesCos206.65+3.50
MarathonOil23.64+.21
McDonalds286.37—2.98
NCRCorp24.53+.11
Nucor136.92—3.04
OGEEnergy35.97.23
OccidentPet59.68+.64
ONEOK58.54+.45
PG&amp;ECorp16.41.10
Pfizer39.64+.89
ProctGamb147.55—1.61
RaythnTech94.08—1.58
RexAmRescS31.22+.11
RockwellAuto278.46—4.01
Schlumbrg46.06+.06
SnapOn258.47—2.83
Textron63.97.80
3MCo100.70—1.01
Timken74.37.79
TraneTech168.02—3.21
UnionPacif196.38—1.91
USSteel21.61.09
VerizonComm36.24+.28
ViadCorp25.02+.26
WalMart148.31.28
WellsFargo41.21+.23
WilliamsCos29.38+.15
Winnebago56.03.47
YumBrands131.45—3.46
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.