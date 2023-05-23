May 23, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.10
|—
|.28
|Altria
|44.93
|AmerenCp
|82.71
|—
|.91
|AmExpress
|152.56
|—2.95
|ArchDanM
|75.05
|+1.61
|AutoZone
|2463.41—156.39
|BPPLC
|36.18
|+.29
|Boeing
|202.60
|—3.31
|BristMySq
|66.53
|+.72
|Brunswick
|76.17
|—
|.70
|CampbSoup
|51.87
|+.28
|Chevron
|156.85
|+4.41
|Citigroup
|45.91
|+.12
|CocaCola
|61.40
|—
|.11
|ConAgraBr
|35.22
|—
|.17
|ConocoPhil
|104.39
|+.66
|Corning
|30.77
|—
|.73
|CurtissWright
|160.98
|—3.78
|DTEEnergy
|109.16
|+.25
|DeereCo
|360.48
|—
|.02
|DillardsInc
|281.69
|—7.03
|Disney
|89.82
|—2.00
|DuPont
|67.39
|+.31
|EmersonElec
|81.11
|—
|.60
|Entergy
|100.29
|—
|.13
|ExxonMobil
|106.40
|+1.43
|FMCCorp
|106.64
|—1.19
|FirstEnergy
|37.90
|+.01
|FootLocker
|27.11
|—
|.52
|FordMot
|11.73
|+.10
|GenDynam
|206.95
|—5.57
|GenlElec
|101.70
|—2.85
|GenMill
|85.47
|—
|.23
|HPInc
|30.56
|—
|.15
|Halliburton
|30.58
|+.36
|Hershey
|262.42
|—
|.46
|HomeDepot
|294.94
|+4.28
|IBM
|128.18
|+.68
|IntlPaper
|31.96
|+.23
|JohnsonJn
|156.81
|—
|.06
|KrogerCo
|49.10
|—
|.88
|LindsayCorp
|121.38
|+2.99
|LockheedM
|452.63
|—2.09
|LowesCos
|206.65
|+3.50
|MarathonOil
|23.64
|+.21
|McDonalds
|286.37
|—2.98
|NCRCorp
|24.53
|+.11
|Nucor
|136.92
|—3.04
|OGEEnergy
|35.97
|—
|.23
|OccidentPet
|59.68
|+.64
|ONEOK
|58.54
|+.45
|PG&ECorp
|16.41
|—
|.10
|Pfizer
|39.64
|+.89
|ProctGamb
|147.55
|—1.61
|RaythnTech
|94.08
|—1.58
|RexAmRescS
|31.22
|+.11
|RockwellAuto
|278.46
|—4.01
|Schlumbrg
|46.06
|+.06
|SnapOn
|258.47
|—2.83
|Textron
|63.97
|—
|.80
|3MCo
|100.70
|—1.01
|Timken
|74.37
|—
|.79
|TraneTech
|168.02
|—3.21
|UnionPacif
|196.38
|—1.91
|USSteel
|21.61
|—
|.09
|VerizonComm
|36.24
|+.28
|ViadCorp
|25.02
|+.26
|WalMart
|148.31
|—
|.28
|WellsFargo
|41.21
|+.23
|WilliamsCos
|29.38
|+.15
|Winnebago
|56.03
|—
|.47
|YumBrands
|131.45
|—3.46