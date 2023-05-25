May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.15
|—
|.80
|Altria
|44.67
|—
|.28
|AmerenCp
|80.95
|—1.18
|AmExpress
|151.08
|+.36
|ArchDanM
|73.72
|+.87
|AutoZone
|2459.75+36.13
|BPPLC
|35.36
|—
|.68
|Boeing
|200.87
|+1.60
|BristMySq
|64.56
|—
|.91
|Brunswick
|76.19
|+.79
|CampbSoup
|51.46
|—
|.14
|Chevron
|154.56
|—2.71
|Citigroup
|44.23
|—
|.26
|CocaCola
|60.41
|—
|.47
|ConAgraBr
|34.73
|—
|.33
|ConocoPhil
|101.69
|—2.29
|Corning
|31.04
|—
|.49
|CurtissWright
|159.16
|—1.27
|DTEEnergy
|106.99
|—1.49
|DeereCo
|354.88
|+.80
|DillardsInc
|284.33
|—4.08
|Disney
|88.14
|—
|.93
|DuPont
|66.53
|+.26
|EmersonElec
|79.02
|+.07
|Entergy
|97.22
|—1.75
|ExxonMobil
|105.66
|—1.93
|FMCCorp
|103.87
|—1.04
|FirstEnergy
|37.02
|—
|.70
|FootLocker
|25.82
|—
|.34
|FordMot
|11.38
|+.05
|GenDynam
|204.35
|—2.18
|GenlElec
|101.52
|+.54
|GenMill
|84.51
|—
|.56
|HPInc
|30.90
|+.90
|Halliburton
|30.32
|—
|.50
|Hershey
|260.38
|—2.09
|HomeDepot
|286.75
|—4.35
|IBM
|126.76
|+1.08
|IntlPaper
|30.61
|—
|.39
|JohnsonJn
|154.41
|—2.25
|KrogerCo
|48.90
|—
|.66
|LindsayCorp
|119.02
|+.89
|LockheedM
|442.83
|—9.89
|LowesCos
|201.04
|—2.59
|MarathonOil
|23.33
|—
|.69
|McDonalds
|285.52
|—
|.40
|NCRCorp
|23.94
|—
|.04
|Nucor
|134.69
|+1.32
|OGEEnergy
|34.94
|—
|.81
|OccidentPet
|58.81
|—
|.58
|ONEOK
|57.57
|—
|.97
|PG&ECorp
|16.43
|—
|.04
|Pfizer
|37.83
|—
|.80
|ProctGamb
|145.39
|—
|.94
|RaythnTech
|93.12
|—
|.54
|RexAmRescS
|35.22
|+3.90
|RockwellAuto
|273.43
|+3.21
|Schlumbrg
|45.16
|—1.07
|SnapOn
|255.76
|+.47
|Textron
|62.52
|+.25
|3MCo
|97.05
|+.06
|Timken
|73.81
|+1.18
|TraneTech
|167.51
|+1.30
|UnionPacif
|193.21
|+1.30
|USSteel
|21.48
|+.26
|VerizonComm
|34.82
|—1.05
|ViadCorp
|24.10
|—
|.65
|WalMart
|146.16
|—1.47
|WellsFargo
|40.90
|+.03
|WilliamsCos
|29.08
|—
|.19
|Winnebago
|57.54
|+1.89
|YumBrands
|130.26
|—
|.61