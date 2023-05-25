BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 25, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.15.80
Altria44.67.28
AmerenCp80.95—1.18
AmExpress151.08+.36
ArchDanM73.72+.87
AutoZone2459.75+36.13
BPPLC35.36.68
Boeing200.87+1.60
BristMySq64.56.91
Brunswick76.19+.79
CampbSoup51.46.14
Chevron154.56—2.71
Citigroup44.23.26
CocaCola60.41.47
ConAgraBr34.73.33
ConocoPhil101.69—2.29
Corning31.04.49
CurtissWright159.16—1.27
DTEEnergy106.99—1.49
DeereCo354.88+.80
DillardsInc284.33—4.08
Disney88.14.93
DuPont66.53+.26
EmersonElec79.02+.07
Entergy97.22—1.75
ExxonMobil105.66—1.93
FMCCorp103.87—1.04
FirstEnergy37.02.70
FootLocker25.82.34
FordMot11.38+.05
GenDynam204.35—2.18
GenlElec101.52+.54
GenMill84.51.56
HPInc30.90+.90
Halliburton30.32.50
Hershey260.38—2.09
HomeDepot286.75—4.35
IBM126.76+1.08
IntlPaper30.61.39
JohnsonJn154.41—2.25
KrogerCo48.90.66
LindsayCorp119.02+.89
LockheedM442.83—9.89
LowesCos201.04—2.59
MarathonOil23.33.69
McDonalds285.52.40
NCRCorp23.94.04
Nucor134.69+1.32
OGEEnergy34.94.81
OccidentPet58.81.58
ONEOK57.57.97
PG&amp;ECorp16.43.04
Pfizer37.83.80
ProctGamb145.39.94
RaythnTech93.12.54
RexAmRescS35.22+3.90
RockwellAuto273.43+3.21
Schlumbrg45.16—1.07
SnapOn255.76+.47
Textron62.52+.25
3MCo97.05+.06
Timken73.81+1.18
TraneTech167.51+1.30
UnionPacif193.21+1.30
USSteel21.48+.26
VerizonComm34.82—1.05
ViadCorp24.10.65
WalMart146.16—1.47
WellsFargo40.90+.03
WilliamsCos29.08.19
Winnebago57.54+1.89
YumBrands130.26.61
