AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

May 11, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Sociedad Quimica zQ3.225-115-12
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Vinco Venturesx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/12.
Hepion Pharmax
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/12.
INCREASED
Alpha Metallurg RcsQ.506-157-5
Apollo Global Mgmt AQ.435-225-31
Hyster-Yale MaterialQ.3256-16-15
Information SvcsQ.0456-76-30
National Bank HldgsQ.265-266-15
REDUCED
Paramount Glbl A BQ.056-157-3
REGULAR
Adams ResourcesQ.246-96-23
Adtran HoldingsQ.095-236-6
ArcosaQ.057-147-31
Cactus Cl AQ.115-306-15
CBL &amp; Assoc PptysQ.3756-146-30
CumminsQ1.575-196-1
DanaherQ.276-307-28
Edgewell PersonalQ.156-77-6
Ellington FinlQ.155-316-26
EscaladeQ.156-126-19
ESCO TechnologiesQ.087-57-19
Gap IncQ.157-57-26
Golub Capital BDCQ.336-26-29
Hannon ArmstrongQ.3957-57-12
Inter ParfumsQ.6256-156-30
Intl Game TechQ.205-256-8
Jackson FinancialQ.626-16-15
KforceQ.366-166-30
Loews CorpQ.06255-246-6
Ranger OilQ.0755-225-30
Skyworks SolutionsQ.625-306-20
Tempur SealyQ.115-236-6
U.S. EnergyQ.02255-195-30
Vaalco EnergyQ.06255-246-23
VeritivQ.635-186-5
Waste ManagementQ.706-26-16
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.