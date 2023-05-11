May 11, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Sociedad Quimica z
|Q
|3.22
|5-11
|5-12
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Vinco Ventures
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/12.
|Hepion Pharma
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/12.
|INCREASED
|Alpha Metallurg Rcs
|Q
|.50
|6-15
|7-5
|Apollo Global Mgmt A
|Q
|.43
|5-22
|5-31
|Hyster-Yale Material
|Q
|.325
|6-1
|6-15
|Information Svcs
|Q
|.045
|6-7
|6-30
|National Bank Hldgs
|Q
|.26
|5-26
|6-15
|REDUCED
|Paramount Glbl A B
|Q
|.05
|6-15
|7-3
|REGULAR
|Adams Resources
|Q
|.24
|6-9
|6-23
|Adtran Holdings
|Q
|.09
|5-23
|6-6
|Arcosa
|Q
|.05
|7-14
|7-31
|Cactus Cl A
|Q
|.11
|5-30
|6-15
|CBL & Assoc Pptys
|Q
|.375
|6-14
|6-30
|Cummins
|Q
|1.57
|5-19
|6-1
|Danaher
|Q
|.27
|6-30
|7-28
|Edgewell Personal
|Q
|.15
|6-7
|7-6
|Ellington Finl
|Q
|.15
|5-31
|6-26
|Escalade
|Q
|.15
|6-12
|6-19
|ESCO Technologies
|Q
|.08
|7-5
|7-19
|Gap Inc
|Q
|.15
|7-5
|7-26
|Golub Capital BDC
|Q
|.33
|6-2
|6-29
|Hannon Armstrong
|Q
|.395
|7-5
|7-12
|Inter Parfums
|Q
|.625
|6-15
|6-30
|Intl Game Tech
|Q
|.20
|5-25
|6-8
|Jackson Financial
|Q
|.62
|6-1
|6-15
|Kforce
|Q
|.36
|6-16
|6-30
|Loews Corp
|Q
|.0625
|5-24
|6-6
|Ranger Oil
|Q
|.075
|5-22
|5-30
|Skyworks Solutions
|Q
|.62
|5-30
|6-20
|Tempur Sealy
|Q
|.11
|5-23
|6-6
|U.S. Energy
|Q
|.0225
|5-19
|5-30
|Vaalco Energy
|Q
|.0625
|5-24
|6-23
|Veritiv
|Q
|.63
|5-18
|6-5
|Waste Management
|Q
|.70
|6-2
|6-16
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.