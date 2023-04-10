April 10, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.57
|—
|.08
|Altria
|44.50
|+.07
|AmerenCp
|90.01
|—
|.06
|AmExpress
|161.14
|+2.31
|ArchDanM
|80.05
|+1.31
|AutoZone
|2554.44+23.76
|BPPLC
|39.70
|+.19
|Boeing
|210.78
|—
|.59
|BristMySq
|70.28
|—
|.46
|Brunswick
|78.85
|+2.64
|CampbSoup
|55.36
|—
|.11
|Chevron
|168.29
|+.64
|Citigroup
|46.52
|+.66
|CocaCola
|62.69
|—
|.15
|ConAgraBr
|37.57
|—
|.81
|ConocoPhil
|105.95
|—
|.31
|Corning
|34.88
|+.78
|CurtissWright
|175.08
|+1.75
|DTEEnergy
|113.59
|—
|.26
|DeereCo
|377.33
|+7.68
|DillardsInc
|307.75
|+8.64
|Disney
|100.81
|+.84
|DuPont
|69.81
|+.17
|EmersonElec
|84.45
|+1.15
|Entergy
|111.01
|+.04
|ExxonMobil
|114.54
|—
|.51
|FMCCorp
|119.07
|+2.15
|FirstEnergy
|41.46
|—
|.24
|FootLocker
|40.54
|+.11
|FordMot
|12.72
|+.39
|GenDynam
|229.05
|+1.34
|GenlElec
|94.36
|+.76
|GenMill
|86.35
|—
|.55
|HPInc
|29.74
|+.45
|Halliburton
|33.09
|+.38
|Hershey
|258.75
|—1.12
|HomeDepot
|291.17
|+2.56
|IBM
|131.03
|+.53
|IntlPaper
|35.89
|+.11
|JohnsonJn
|164.32
|—
|.83
|KrogerCo
|48.90
|+.38
|LindsayCorp
|133.02
|+3.80
|LockheedM
|496.75
|+6.58
|LowesCos
|199.78
|+1.21
|MarathonOil
|25.76
|+.24
|McDonalds
|283.78
|+.89
|NCRCorp
|22.84
|+.25
|Nucor
|146.84
|+1.31
|OGEEnergy
|38.65
|+.16
|OccidentPet
|64.09
|+1.05
|ONEOK
|66.07
|+.38
|PG&ECorp
|16.78
|+.07
|Pfizer
|41.73
|+.23
|ProctGamb
|150.96
|—1.26
|RaythnTech
|99.62
|+1.41
|RexAmRescS
|29.07
|+.70
|RockwellAuto
|275.23
|+3.08
|Schlumbrg
|50.04
|+.42
|SnapOn
|233.36
|+4.65
|Textron
|68.40
|+.69
|3MCo
|102.76
|+1.20
|Timken
|75.99
|+2.30
|TraneTech
|171.09
|+.41
|UnionPacif
|198.37
|—
|.27
|USSteel
|25.42
|+.62
|VerizonComm
|39.35
|—
|.13
|ViadCorp
|19.48
|+.63
|WalMart
|150.51
|—
|.29
|WellsFargo
|38.63
|+.73
|WilliamsCos
|29.84
|+.19
|Winnebago
|56.82
|+1.46
|YumBrands
|131.10
|—1.00