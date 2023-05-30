May 30, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|69488
|4.78
|4.50
|4.51—.13
|ASETch
|33715
|7.97
|7.67
|7.75—.14
|AT&TInc 1.11
|132636
|15.66
|15.42
|15.63+.13
|Alibaba
|116569
|80.70
|78.44
|78.62—2.35
|Altria 3.76f
|37165
|44.53
|43.71
|43.91—.71
|Ambev .05e
|118924
|2.89
|2.81
|2.82—.09
|AnteroRes 1
|37771
|21.13
|20.05
|20.07—1.61
|ArkInnova .78e
|104563
|40.84
|39.46
|39.85+.75
|ArlingAst 1.02
|38450
|4.23
|3.99
|4.07+1.32
|ArmourR .96
|31358
|4.97
|4.83
|4.97+.19
|AtentoSA
|270049
|3.50
|1.66
|2.85+1.39
|BRFSA
|51327
|1.54
|1.46
|1.46—.10
|BabylonHld
|35579
|.80
|.53
|.73+.21
|BcoBrad .04a
|103299
|3.19
|3.12
|3.14—.11
|BkofAm .88
|164089
|28.49
|27.95
|28.10—.21
|Barclay .15e
|56838
|7.83
|7.69
|7.74—.08
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|x57260
|16.96
|16.59
|16.83—.06
|Baxter 1.16f
|60558
|41.11
|40.47
|40.64—.65
|BostonSci
|33341
|51.53
|50.98
|51.00—.06
|BritATob 2.69e
|36653
|32.64
|32.10
|32.25—.36
|Carnival
|197239
|11.84
|11.20
|11.33+.05
|CarvanaA
|159250
|13.64
|12.23
|13.18+1.44
|ChrgePt
|127101
|9.76
|8.94
|9.54+1.05
|Citigroup 2.04
|48354
|44.89
|44.25
|44.45—.15
|CitizFincl 1.68
|31504
|27.65
|26.64
|26.93—.08
|CocaCola 1.84f
|63880
|60.20
|59.52
|59.71—.56
|Coherent
|42684
|42.14
|37.10
|38.68+1.75
|Colerra .80f
|32207
|23.92
|23.38
|23.56—.69
|Comerica 2.84f
|36763
|39.09
|35.51
|36.18—2.81
|Coupang
|33279
|15.89
|15.09
|15.13—.61
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|102257
|.87
|.84
|.85—.03
|DWavQntn
|108305
|1.72
|1.15
|1.46—.22
|DeltaAir
|35652
|36.93
|36.10
|36.37+.48
|DevonE .80f
|46589
|47.71
|46.32
|46.60—1.47
|DxSCBer
|52158
|33.11
|31.61
|32.67+.30
|DirSPBr
|94915
|16.68
|16.33
|16.56—.08
|DxSOXBr
|576255
|11.32
|10.44
|10.93—.43
|DxDGlBr
|38312
|12.26
|11.89
|11.96—.07
|DxBiotBll
|217334
|6.58
|5.92
|6.03—.25
|DxSOXBl
|676756
|24.80
|23.01
|23.81+.93
|Dir30TrBul
|159351
|7.74
|7.54
|7.71+.21
|DrxSCBull .41e
|87877
|30.69
|29.29
|29.70—.24
|DrxSPBull
|44799
|78.43
|76.83
|77.39+.32
|Disney
|65217
|88.97
|87.40
|87.59—.70
|EQTCorp .60
|36608
|35.50
|34.19
|34.24—1.85
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|52123
|12.61
|12.36
|12.41—.25
|EquitMid .60e
|212700
|9.17
|7.83
|8.22+2.13
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|45064
|103.97
|102.61
|103.96—1.01
|Farfetch
|43201
|5.08
|4.79
|4.89+.18
|FstHorizon .60
|37844
|10.97
|10.48
|10.56—.32
|FordM .60a
|447568
|12.78
|12.51
|12.67+.58
|FrptMcM .30
|45323
|34.74
|33.99
|34.42—.36
|fuboTV
|46773
|1.73
|1.63
|1.66+.05
|GaotuTch
|63119
|2.94
|2.41
|2.44—.05
|Gap .60f
|42670
|8.52
|8.12
|8.41+.07
|GenMotors .36
|58819
|34.28
|33.36
|33.54+.25
|Gerdau .50r
|33139
|4.88
|4.75
|4.76—.23
|GinkgoBi
|184248
|1.75
|1.55
|1.73+.21
|Hallibrtn .64
|44797
|29.82
|29.28
|29.39—.81
|HPEnt .48
|65213
|15.74
|15.50
|15.66+.32
|iShBrazil .67e
|114960
|29.36
|28.88
|28.95—.100
|iShSilver
|58243
|21.37
|21.13
|21.32—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|174370
|26.48
|25.96
|25.100—.84
|iShEMkts .59e
|110486
|38.91
|38.51
|38.55—.46
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|88999
|107.24
|106.88
|107.09+.62
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|96190
|102.12
|101.25
|101.95+.86
|iSEafe 1.66e
|47749
|71.94
|71.29
|71.40—.74
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|114112
|74.35
|74.09
|74.20+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|112588
|177.55
|174.80
|175.59—.56
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|36547
|67.18
|66.59
|66.69—.65
|Invitae
|40054
|1.12
|1.04
|1.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|42647
|48.41
|47.93
|47.98—.53
|ItauUnH
|206059
|5.26
|5.15
|5.20—.18
|Kenvuen
|31942
|26.50
|25.13
|25.57—.74
|Keycorp .82f
|91129
|10.09
|9.69
|9.94+.05
|KindMorg 1.11f
|41381
|16.22
|16.04
|16.12—.10
|Kinrossg .12
|36238
|4.77
|4.64
|4.70—.05
|Kohls 2
|38039
|19.77
|18.78
|19.07—.96
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|124168
|25.95
|25.04
|25.07—1.02
|LloydBkg .14e
|45364
|2.25
|2.21
|2.22—.02
|LumenTch
|73812
|2.05
|1.97
|2.03+.06
|Macys .66f
|75173
|14.42
|13.97
|14.13—.21
|MarathnO .40f
|35256
|22.85
|22.44
|22.63—.63
|MedProp 1.16
|35295
|8.11
|7.85
|8.09+.17
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|34595
|83.35
|82.01
|82.98+1.52
|NikeB 1.36
|33082
|108.88
|107.07
|107.35—.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|53954
|4.09
|4.03
|4.03+.01
|NorwCruis
|55820
|14.99
|14.51
|14.68+.20
|NuHldg
|75765
|6.94
|6.80
|6.86+.07
|OcciPet .72f
|55185
|58.71
|57.90
|58.34—.60
|Oracle 1.60f
|35508
|105.98
|104.19
|105.06+.98
|PG&ECp
|137528
|17.11
|16.62
|16.93+.41
|Pagsegur
|42434
|10.59
|9.71
|9.87—.57
|Palantir
|954624
|15.01
|14.24
|14.88+1.23
|PeabodyE .58
|34811
|18.64
|17.71
|17.99—.66
|Petrobras 2.87e
|87332
|11.84
|11.59
|11.63—.34
|Pfizer 1.60f
|105174
|37.36
|36.92
|37.08—.52
|PrVixST
|33170
|7.07
|6.85
|7.00—.15
|PrUlCrd
|31724
|23.36
|22.71
|22.79—1.89
|PrUlSP500
|36767
|41.31
|40.46
|40.76+.18
|ProShtQQQ
|275360
|11.26
|11.13
|11.21—.10
|ProShSP
|116413
|14.79
|14.68
|14.75—.02
|PrUShSP
|35598
|38.55
|38.03
|38.37—.12
|PrUShD3
|58515
|27.45
|26.86
|27.23+.26
|PureStrg
|32887
|28.90
|27.98
|28.88+1.32
|RegionsFn .80
|39338
|18.07
|17.54
|17.86+.08
|Roblox
|37242
|40.95
|39.30
|39.82—.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|274033
|420.75
|419.68
|420.71+.69
|SprBl1-3b
|61997
|91.77
|91.76
|91.76+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|102247
|40.56
|39.54
|39.82—.47
|Salesforce
|53283
|222.14
|215.73
|216.96+1.52
|Schwab 1f
|35604
|54.35
|53.19
|53.48—.20
|Shopifys
|62982
|61.49
|59.01
|59.26—.01
|SnapIncA
|96816
|10.54
|10.26
|10.33+.05
|Snowflake
|54020
|159.99
|150.50
|158.49+8.48
|SwstnEngy
|63302
|4.92
|4.79
|4.81—.16
|Square
|45168
|60.08
|57.78
|58.45—.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|53540
|127.87
|126.42
|126.75—.78
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|90027
|73.18
|72.35
|72.58—.86
|SPEngy 2.04e
|93378
|77.92
|77.10
|77.66—1.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|180688
|32.23
|31.89
|31.97—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|52581
|98.72
|97.70
|98.05—.30
|SPTech .78e
|46271
|168.04
|166.11
|166.65+1.87
|SPUtil 1.55e
|72169
|65.03
|64.50
|64.66+.07
|StemInc
|40348
|5.48
|5.03
|5.21+.28
|TALEduc
|68919
|6.39
|5.64
|5.65—.20
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|146057
|105.24
|102.68
|103.06—.16
|Target 4.32f
|36768
|138.89
|134.91
|135.17—3.76
|TevaPhrm
|38282
|7.52
|7.33
|7.34—.12
|Transocn
|72495
|6.10
|5.85
|6.05—.15
|TruistFn 2.08
|40138
|31.13
|30.23
|30.71+.01
|2xLongs
|36946
|9.18
|8.62
|9.01—.41
|UberTch
|83728
|39.06
|37.67
|37.91—.54
|UiPath
|108158
|17.14
|16.06
|16.54+.92
|UtdMicro .09e
|52953
|8.66
|8.45
|8.48—.19
|USBancrp 1.92f
|51766
|31.09
|30.00
|30.22—.45
|USNGas
|128465
|6.40
|6.26
|6.28—.37
|USOil
|32686
|62.97
|62.06
|62.19—2.62
|UntySftw
|50822
|29.49
|27.96
|28.31+.66
|ValeSA 3.08e
|120293
|12.92
|12.64
|12.64—.62
|VanEGold .06e
|110216
|30.58
|30.11
|30.49+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|46149
|39.69
|39.30
|39.33—.52
|VerizonCm 2.61
|65188
|35.13
|34.80
|34.82—.19
|VertivHl .01
|38943
|20.53
|19.83
|20.18+.44
|Vipshop
|33277
|15.10
|14.77
|14.90—.13
|VirgnGal
|72338
|3.52
|3.30
|3.37—.02
|Wayfair
|39476
|40.47
|38.06
|39.18+2.76
|WeWork
|108490
|.20
|.18
|.19—.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|68488
|41.42
|40.34
|40.53—.71
|Xpeng
|99720
|8.26
|7.87
|7.89—.32
