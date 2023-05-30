BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
May 30, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt694884.784.504.51—.13
ASETch337157.977.677.75—.14
AT&amp;TInc 1.1113263615.6615.4215.63+.13
Alibaba11656980.7078.4478.62—2.35
Altria 3.76f3716544.5343.7143.91—.71
Ambev .05e1189242.892.812.82—.09
AnteroRes 13777121.1320.0520.07—1.61
ArkInnova .78e10456340.8439.4639.85+.75
ArlingAst 1.02384504.233.994.07+1.32
ArmourR .96313584.974.834.97+.19
AtentoSA2700493.501.662.85+1.39
BRFSA513271.541.461.46—.10
BabylonHld35579.80.53.73+.21
BcoBrad .04a1032993.193.123.14—.11
BkofAm .8816408928.4927.9528.10—.21
Barclay .15e568387.837.697.74—.08
BarrickGld 2.82e
x5726016.9616.5916.83—.06
Baxter 1.16f6055841.1140.4740.64—.65
BostonSci3334151.5350.9851.00—.06
BritATob 2.69e
3665332.6432.1032.25—.36
Carnival19723911.8411.2011.33+.05
CarvanaA15925013.6412.2313.18+1.44
ChrgePt1271019.768.949.54+1.05
Citigroup 2.044835444.8944.2544.45—.15
CitizFincl 1.683150427.6526.6426.93—.08
CocaCola 1.84f6388060.2059.5259.71—.56
Coherent4268442.1437.1038.68+1.75
Colerra .80f3220723.9223.3823.56—.69
Comerica 2.84f3676339.0935.5136.18—2.81
Coupang3327915.8915.0915.13—.61
CredSuiss 1.22e102257.87.84.85—.03
DWavQntn1083051.721.151.46—.22
DeltaAir3565236.9336.1036.37+.48
DevonE .80f4658947.7146.3246.60—1.47
DxSCBer5215833.1131.6132.67+.30
DirSPBr9491516.6816.3316.56—.08
DxSOXBr57625511.3210.4410.93—.43
DxDGlBr3831212.2611.8911.96—.07
DxBiotBll2173346.585.926.03—.25
DxSOXBl67675624.8023.0123.81+.93
Dir30TrBul1593517.747.547.71+.21
DrxSCBull .41e
8787730.6929.2929.70—.24
DrxSPBull4479978.4376.8377.39+.32
Disney6521788.9787.4087.59—.70
EQTCorp .603660835.5034.1934.24—1.85
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f5212312.6112.3612.41—.25
EquitMid .60e2127009.177.838.22+2.13
ExxonMbl 3.64
45064103.97102.61103.96—1.01
Farfetch432015.084.794.89+.18
FstHorizon .603784410.9710.4810.56—.32
FordM .60a44756812.7812.5112.67+.58
FrptMcM .304532334.7433.9934.42—.36
fuboTV467731.731.631.66+.05
GaotuTch631192.942.412.44—.05
Gap .60f426708.528.128.41+.07
GenMotors .365881934.2833.3633.54+.25
Gerdau .50r331394.884.754.76—.23
GinkgoBi1842481.751.551.73+.21
Hallibrtn .644479729.8229.2829.39—.81
HPEnt .486521315.7415.5015.66+.32
iShBrazil .67e11496029.3628.8828.95—.100
iShSilver5824321.3721.1321.32—.06
iShChinaLC .87e
17437026.4825.9625.100—.84
iShEMkts .59e11048638.9138.5138.55—.46
iShiBoxIG 3.87
88999107.24106.88107.09+.62
iSh20yrT 3.05
96190102.12101.25101.95+.86
iSEafe 1.66e4774971.9471.2971.40—.74
iShiBxHYB 5.09
11411274.3574.0974.20+.18
iShR2K 1.77e
112588177.55174.80175.59—.56
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3654767.1866.5966.69—.65
Invitae400541.121.041.06
iShCorEM .95e4264748.4147.9347.98—.53
ItauUnH2060595.265.155.20—.18
Kenvuen3194226.5025.1325.57—.74
Keycorp .82f9112910.099.699.94+.05
KindMorg 1.11f4138116.2216.0416.12—.10
Kinrossg .12362384.774.644.70—.05
Kohls 23803919.7718.7819.07—.96
KrSChIn 2.58e
12416825.9525.0425.07—1.02
LloydBkg .14e453642.252.212.22—.02
LumenTch738122.051.972.03+.06
Macys .66f7517314.4213.9714.13—.21
MarathnO .40f3525622.8522.4422.63—.63
MedProp 1.16352958.117.858.09+.17
Medtrnic 2.72f3459583.3582.0182.98+1.52
NikeB 1.3633082108.88107.07107.35—.16
NokiaCp .19e539544.094.034.03+.01
NorwCruis5582014.9914.5114.68+.20
NuHldg757656.946.806.86+.07
OcciPet .72f5518558.7157.9058.34—.60
Oracle 1.60f35508105.98104.19105.06+.98
PG&amp;ECp13752817.1116.6216.93+.41
Pagsegur4243410.599.719.87—.57
Palantir95462415.0114.2414.88+1.23
PeabodyE .583481118.6417.7117.99—.66
Petrobras 2.87e8733211.8411.5911.63—.34
Pfizer 1.60f10517437.3636.9237.08—.52
PrVixST331707.076.857.00—.15
PrUlCrd3172423.3622.7122.79—1.89
PrUlSP5003676741.3140.4640.76+.18
ProShtQQQ27536011.2611.1311.21—.10
ProShSP11641314.7914.6814.75—.02
PrUShSP3559838.5538.0338.37—.12
PrUShD35851527.4526.8627.23+.26
PureStrg3288728.9027.9828.88+1.32
RegionsFn .803933818.0717.5417.86+.08
Roblox3724240.9539.3039.82—.30
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
274033420.75419.68420.71+.69
SprBl1-3b6199791.7791.7691.76+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
10224740.5639.5439.82—.47
Salesforce53283222.14215.73216.96+1.52
Schwab 1f3560454.3553.1953.48—.20
Shopifys6298261.4959.0159.26—.01
SnapIncA9681610.5410.2610.33+.05
Snowflake
54020159.99150.50158.49+8.48
SwstnEngy633024.924.794.81—.16
Square4516860.0857.7858.45—.55
SPHlthC 1.01e
53540127.87126.42126.75—.78
SPCnSt 1.28e9002773.1872.3572.58—.86
SPEngy 2.04e9337877.9277.1077.66—1.12
SPDRFncl .46e
18068832.2331.8931.97—.14
SPInds 1.12e5258198.7297.7098.05—.30
SPTech .78e
46271168.04166.11166.65+1.87
SPUtil 1.55e7216965.0364.5064.66+.07
StemInc403485.485.035.21+.28
TALEduc689196.395.645.65—.20
TaiwSemi 1.56e
146057105.24102.68103.06—.16
Target 4.32f36768138.89134.91135.17—3.76
TevaPhrm382827.527.337.34—.12
Transocn724956.105.856.05—.15
TruistFn 2.084013831.1330.2330.71+.01
2xLongs369469.188.629.01—.41
UberTch8372839.0637.6737.91—.54
UiPath10815817.1416.0616.54+.92
UtdMicro .09e529538.668.458.48—.19
USBancrp 1.92f5176631.0930.0030.22—.45
USNGas1284656.406.266.28—.37
USOil3268662.9762.0662.19—2.62
UntySftw5082229.4927.9628.31+.66
ValeSA 3.08e12029312.9212.6412.64—.62
VanEGold .06e11021630.5830.1130.49+.08
VangEmg 1.10e4614939.6939.3039.33—.52
VerizonCm 2.616518835.1334.8034.82—.19
VertivHl .013894320.5319.8320.18+.44
Vipshop3327715.1014.7714.90—.13
VirgnGal723383.523.303.37—.02
Wayfair3947640.4738.0639.18+2.76
WeWork108490.20.18.19—.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
6848841.4240.3440.53—.71
Xpeng997208.267.877.89—.32
—————————
