AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

March 24, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:

HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

6.602.36UraniumEn74,794,7033.392.362.73—.56
6.54.94Tellurian63,101,4341.20.941.05—.09
5.072.81B2goldg54,351,5833.833.563.79+.13
2.98.98Globalstar16,939,9291.14.981.01—.13
1.99.61NwGoldg16,831,2211.01.891.01+.12
46.5237.77iShIndiabt
15,221,80639.0538.3138.55+.17
9.072.35EquinxGl13,777,6074.804.234.73+.19
5.091.63RingEngy13,362,8501.931.721.82+.12
34.98.30GeniusGrn11,956,2872.601.932.18—.30
11.004.69EnFuelgrs11,075,5315.504.894.96—.45
6.011.52FrkStPrp10,624,8731.891.521.62—.12
4.111.99SlvrcpMt9,918,0723.653.243.54+.26
182.35120.09CheniereEn
9,782,206151.50141.89147.33+3.46
50.3649.84iShLqdtybt8,893,63550.2950.1650.26+.05
2.30.55eMagin8,841,8722.301.561.82+.16
2.321.65CrSuiHiY7,114,9671.781.651.74+.03
16.50.36iBiors6,599,1082.601.902.10+.16
3.181.52i80Goldn6,427,4372.352.132.28+.10
7.451.20CambrErs6,011,4821.521.261.30+.10
2.21.94Protalx5,296,5222.071.901.99—.04
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.