BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|6.602.36UraniumEn
|74,794,703
|3.39
|2.36
|2.73—
|.56
|6.54.94Tellurian
|63,101,434
|1.20
|.94
|1.05—
|.09
|5.072.81B2goldg
|54,351,583
|3.83
|3.56
|3.79+.13
|2.98.98Globalstar
|16,939,929
|1.14
|.98
|1.01—
|.13
|1.99.61NwGoldg
|16,831,221
|1.01
|.89
|1.01+.12
|46.5237.77iShIndiabt
|15,221,806
|39.05
|38.31
|38.55+.17
|9.072.35EquinxGl
|13,777,607
|4.80
|4.23
|4.73+.19
|5.091.63RingEngy
|13,362,850
|1.93
|1.72
|1.82+.12
|34.98.30GeniusGrn
|11,956,287
|2.60
|1.93
|2.18—
|.30
|11.004.69EnFuelgrs
|11,075,531
|5.50
|4.89
|4.96—
|.45
|6.011.52FrkStPrp
|10,624,873
|1.89
|1.52
|1.62—
|.12
|4.111.99SlvrcpMt
|9,918,072
|3.65
|3.24
|3.54+.26
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|9,782,206
|151.50
|141.89
|147.33+3.46
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|8,893,635
|50.29
|50.16
|50.26+.05
|2.30.55eMagin
|8,841,872
|2.30
|1.56
|1.82+.16
|2.321.65CrSuiHiY
|7,114,967
|1.78
|1.65
|1.74+.03
|16.50.36iBiors
|6,599,108
|2.60
|1.90
|2.10+.16
|3.181.52i80Goldn
|6,427,437
|2.35
|2.13
|2.28+.10
|7.451.20CambrErs
|6,011,482
|1.52
|1.26
|1.30+.10
|2.21.94Protalx
|5,296,522
|2.07
|1.90
|1.99—
|.04
