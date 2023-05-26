BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
May 26, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt511014.854.724.73+.03
AT&amp;TInc 1.1121044815.6215.1815.52+.37
Alibaba10574981.5778.4081.20+2.42
Ambev .05e573342.952.892.91—.01
AEagleOut .72f3617010.8810.3610.59—.04
Amphenl .843109676.1074.4875.76+1.82
ArcusBio2872422.5120.7521.82+4.32
AristaNtw
40479170.20157.00168.18+11.98
ArkInnova .78e8058939.4838.3839.27+.89
AtmusFiltn2830221.9221.5121.71
BPPLC 1.44f2907335.5735.2135.26—.11
BcoBrad .04a1089103.323.213.24
BkofAm .8827660828.2627.7928.12—.05
Barclay .15e571167.807.737.78
BarrickGld 2.82e
5117417.4216.8817.02—.07
BigLots 1.20381146.625.676.08—1.14
BritATob 2.69e
3154733.0632.8432.89+.36
Carnival14366411.3711.1511.16+.16
CarvanaA6514411.6810.7011.43+.49
ChrgePt400828.398.058.24—.08
Citigroup 2.045387244.5943.9944.36+.13
ClevCliffs2789414.6014.1614.17—.12
CocaCola 1.84f4065260.6460.1660.22—.20
Coeur286653.052.952.97—.02
Coherent3280136.8433.1836.55+4.16
CredSuiss 1.22e52503.87.86.87+.01
DWavQntn566041.461.151.45+.20
DigitalRlt 4.8828253100.1594.3099.09+6.87
DxSCBer3668933.5732.4533.07—.35
DirSPBr12996617.2316.6616.76—.54
DxSOXBr60899213.5111.9512.03—2.08
DxDGlBr2804512.2111.7112.03—.10
DxBiotBll1666736.316.016.09—.04
DxSOXBl68186922.1320.0322.03+2.88
Dir30TrBul1184457.457.277.37+.02
DrxSCBull .41e
7507029.9128.9329.37+.33
DrxSPBull4675276.9274.4776.51+2.30
Disney4999389.2488.1088.66+.52
EQTCorp .604507936.6835.4635.94—.55
EVeMob3653910.5310.5010.52+.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f3200212.7912.6012.61—.12
EquitMid .60e267866.115.886.11+.21
ExxonMbl 3.64
35192106.95105.01105.19—.47
FstHorizon .603261410.9910.6910.75—.16
FMajSilvg .01283385.915.715.77+.01
FordM .60a70128412.2911.5412.11+.73
FrptMcM .306032435.1334.4734.57+.94
fuboTV285221.651.581.62+.03
FullTrck310775.995.545.96+.39
Gap .60f1643088.558.038.11+.69
GenMotors .367301433.2432.3533.13+.72
GinkgoBi997651.651.531.55+.02
Hallibrtn .644253630.7629.8329.90—.42
HPEnt .486556815.0114.7415.01+.34
iShBrazil .67e11683330.0829.5529.78+.34
iShSilver7632221.3921.1421.32+.46
iShChinaLC .87e
12761426.9226.4326.84+.45
iShEMkts .59e10662739.0538.6638.98+.66
iShiBoxIG 3.87
86711106.41105.96106.22+.20
iShCorUSTr .332748022.9322.8422.88—.03
iSh20yrT 3.05
73588100.79100.00100.40+.12
iSEafe 1.66e5087072.1471.7472.01+.57
iShiBxHYB 5.09
11694874.0073.6273.90+.33
iShR2K 1.77e
125323176.00174.02174.92+.75
iShCorEafe 1.56e
2972267.3666.9867.24+.51
Infosys .272987515.9415.7915.88+.22
Invitae592211.091.031.05—.03
iShJapan2984860.4159.9760.21+.16
iShCorEM .95e3267048.5448.0848.46+.74
ItauUnH1745265.525.315.34—.06
JPMorgCh 429801137.25135.63136.99+1.32
Keycorp .82fx5567010.029.769.86—.04
KindMorg 1.11f4415316.3316.1516.17—.06
Kinrossg .12439524.804.704.76+.09
KrSChIn 2.58e
12574126.2825.5626.16+.83
LloydBkg .14e437852.242.212.22—.02
LumenTch887021.991.861.96+.08
Macys .66f7283314.5314.0714.45+.41
MarathnO .40f2815523.6323.0323.11—.22
MedProp 1.16438487.827.617.74+.05
Medtrnic 2.72f3461083.5081.0281.43—2.11
NYCmtyB .682892810.4410.2210.44+.07
NewmntCp 1.60m
2982141.2840.3940.49—.16
NextEraEn 1.87f
x3217174.5672.6073.26+.34
NikeB 1.3627595108.39107.00107.70+.22
NokiaCp .19e893224.054.004.03+.07
NorwCruis4039214.7314.3814.38—.11
NuHldg856996.946.726.91—.01
OcciPet .72f4130159.2358.5658.70—.11
Oracle 1.60f49543106.23104.26104.90+.61
PG&amp;ECp4316516.4716.2816.41—.03
Pagsegur7322811.3910.0310.29—1.83
Palantir79414914.2012.8213.86+1.02
Petrobras 2.87e4566011.9711.7911.88+.13
Pfizer 1.60f7272838.4437.7237.75—.09
Pinterest3309324.2023.6724.10+.36
PrVixST402307.296.977.11—.33
ProUltSP3234952.1451.0151.95+1.06
PrUlSP5003918540.5239.2440.30+1.26
ProShtQQQ17140211.5711.3311.34—.26
ProShSP11778914.9414.7814.81—.15
PrUShSP3377139.3838.5338.67—.81
PrUShD35450727.7126.7827.08—.66
PureStrg3310627.6125.8727.60+1.71
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
362160419.81415.25419.01+4.36
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
6460640.0539.1939.83+.03
SpdrRetl .49e3160458.4757.6158.15+.08
Salesforce28153215.90212.55215.21+5.30
Schlmbrg 1f4514445.9044.0344.36—.81
SchwUSDiv 1.13e
2936570.3969.7770.10+.46
Schwab 1f4652454.5053.3853.99—.25
SeaLtd3301061.7459.5260.84+.36
Shopifys5683958.9257.8058.56+.85
SnapIncA7305210.199.8410.18+.40
Snowflake
62084152.90144.83150.21+2.30
SwstnEngy447595.134.995.01—.09
Square4075160.4059.1559.77+.47
SPHlthC 1.01e
38845128.87127.63127.66—.13
SPCnSt 1.28e7555573.5172.8673.31+.13
SPEngy 2.04e6633979.7878.3678.55—.53
SPDRFncl .46e
17560732.1931.8732.06+.21
SPInds 1.12e3838498.7297.7898.06+.45
SPTech .78e
32286164.27160.62164.07+3.84
SPUtil 1.55e6607664.6463.9364.03—.56
TALEduc472676.055.645.97+.45
TaiwSemi 1.56e
136090104.44100.73103.62+2.67
Target 4.32f38592140.48137.21139.56—1.19
TeckResg .19e5252239.2137.6337.99+.50
TevaPhrm560507.507.337.44+.11
Transocn422246.446.216.23—.06
TruistFn 2.083144630.8730.0630.76+.23
2xLongs640089.818.959.32—.92
UberTch5838938.7638.2438.33+.38
UiPath8919516.1314.6616.03+1.52
UtdMicro .09e518118.558.168.52+.50
USBancrp 1.92f3511230.7930.2930.55+.04
USNGas888556.656.536.58—.18
UntySftw3329828.1726.9928.06+.99
VFCorp 1.20m3808218.2217.5018.03+.58
ValeSA 3.08e8984413.3713.1413.18+.31
VanEGold .06e8725830.8030.1630.41+.15
VangEmg 1.10e3682439.9039.5039.82+.62
VangFTSE 1.10e
3830445.4745.2245.38+.34
VerizonCm 2.617739735.0634.6734.83+.01
VertivHl .014500319.6118.4919.50+.99
Vipshop2822715.4914.8915.07+.08
VirgnGal1681143.993.353.36—.70
WeWork103062.19.18.18—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
6289441.4640.7641.40+.50
Xpeng724818.187.808.08+.07
—————————
