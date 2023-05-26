May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|51101
|4.85
|4.72
|4.73+.03
|AT&TInc 1.11
|210448
|15.62
|15.18
|15.52+.37
|Alibaba
|105749
|81.57
|78.40
|81.20+2.42
|Ambev .05e
|57334
|2.95
|2.89
|2.91—.01
|AEagleOut .72f
|36170
|10.88
|10.36
|10.59—.04
|Amphenl .84
|31096
|76.10
|74.48
|75.76+1.82
|ArcusBio
|28724
|22.51
|20.75
|21.82+4.32
|AristaNtw
|40479
|170.20
|157.00
|168.18+11.98
|ArkInnova .78e
|80589
|39.48
|38.38
|39.27+.89
|AtmusFiltn
|28302
|21.92
|21.51
|21.71
|BPPLC 1.44f
|29073
|35.57
|35.21
|35.26—.11
|BcoBrad .04a
|108910
|3.32
|3.21
|3.24
|BkofAm .88
|276608
|28.26
|27.79
|28.12—.05
|Barclay .15e
|57116
|7.80
|7.73
|7.78
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|51174
|17.42
|16.88
|17.02—.07
|BigLots 1.20
|38114
|6.62
|5.67
|6.08—1.14
|BritATob 2.69e
|31547
|33.06
|32.84
|32.89+.36
|Carnival
|143664
|11.37
|11.15
|11.16+.16
|CarvanaA
|65144
|11.68
|10.70
|11.43+.49
|ChrgePt
|40082
|8.39
|8.05
|8.24—.08
|Citigroup 2.04
|53872
|44.59
|43.99
|44.36+.13
|ClevCliffs
|27894
|14.60
|14.16
|14.17—.12
|CocaCola 1.84f
|40652
|60.64
|60.16
|60.22—.20
|Coeur
|28665
|3.05
|2.95
|2.97—.02
|Coherent
|32801
|36.84
|33.18
|36.55+4.16
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|52503
|.87
|.86
|.87+.01
|DWavQntn
|56604
|1.46
|1.15
|1.45+.20
|DigitalRlt 4.88
|28253
|100.15
|94.30
|99.09+6.87
|DxSCBer
|36689
|33.57
|32.45
|33.07—.35
|DirSPBr
|129966
|17.23
|16.66
|16.76—.54
|DxSOXBr
|608992
|13.51
|11.95
|12.03—2.08
|DxDGlBr
|28045
|12.21
|11.71
|12.03—.10
|DxBiotBll
|166673
|6.31
|6.01
|6.09—.04
|DxSOXBl
|681869
|22.13
|20.03
|22.03+2.88
|Dir30TrBul
|118445
|7.45
|7.27
|7.37+.02
|DrxSCBull .41e
|75070
|29.91
|28.93
|29.37+.33
|DrxSPBull
|46752
|76.92
|74.47
|76.51+2.30
|Disney
|49993
|89.24
|88.10
|88.66+.52
|EQTCorp .60
|45079
|36.68
|35.46
|35.94—.55
|EVeMob
|36539
|10.53
|10.50
|10.52+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|32002
|12.79
|12.60
|12.61—.12
|EquitMid .60e
|26786
|6.11
|5.88
|6.11+.21
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|35192
|106.95
|105.01
|105.19—.47
|FstHorizon .60
|32614
|10.99
|10.69
|10.75—.16
|FMajSilvg .01
|28338
|5.91
|5.71
|5.77+.01
|FordM .60a
|701284
|12.29
|11.54
|12.11+.73
|FrptMcM .30
|60324
|35.13
|34.47
|34.57+.94
|fuboTV
|28522
|1.65
|1.58
|1.62+.03
|FullTrck
|31077
|5.99
|5.54
|5.96+.39
|Gap .60f
|164308
|8.55
|8.03
|8.11+.69
|GenMotors .36
|73014
|33.24
|32.35
|33.13+.72
|GinkgoBi
|99765
|1.65
|1.53
|1.55+.02
|Hallibrtn .64
|42536
|30.76
|29.83
|29.90—.42
|HPEnt .48
|65568
|15.01
|14.74
|15.01+.34
|iShBrazil .67e
|116833
|30.08
|29.55
|29.78+.34
|iShSilver
|76322
|21.39
|21.14
|21.32+.46
|iShChinaLC .87e
|127614
|26.92
|26.43
|26.84+.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|106627
|39.05
|38.66
|38.98+.66
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|86711
|106.41
|105.96
|106.22+.20
|iShCorUSTr .33
|27480
|22.93
|22.84
|22.88—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|73588
|100.79
|100.00
|100.40+.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|50870
|72.14
|71.74
|72.01+.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|116948
|74.00
|73.62
|73.90+.33
|iShR2K 1.77e
|125323
|176.00
|174.02
|174.92+.75
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|29722
|67.36
|66.98
|67.24+.51
|Infosys .27
|29875
|15.94
|15.79
|15.88+.22
|Invitae
|59221
|1.09
|1.03
|1.05—.03
|iShJapan
|29848
|60.41
|59.97
|60.21+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|32670
|48.54
|48.08
|48.46+.74
|ItauUnH
|174526
|5.52
|5.31
|5.34—.06
|JPMorgCh 4
|29801
|137.25
|135.63
|136.99+1.32
|Keycorp .82f
|x55670
|10.02
|9.76
|9.86—.04
|KindMorg 1.11f
|44153
|16.33
|16.15
|16.17—.06
|Kinrossg .12
|43952
|4.80
|4.70
|4.76+.09
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|125741
|26.28
|25.56
|26.16+.83
|LloydBkg .14e
|43785
|2.24
|2.21
|2.22—.02
|LumenTch
|88702
|1.99
|1.86
|1.96+.08
|Macys .66f
|72833
|14.53
|14.07
|14.45+.41
|MarathnO .40f
|28155
|23.63
|23.03
|23.11—.22
|MedProp 1.16
|43848
|7.82
|7.61
|7.74+.05
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|34610
|83.50
|81.02
|81.43—2.11
|NYCmtyB .68
|28928
|10.44
|10.22
|10.44+.07
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|29821
|41.28
|40.39
|40.49—.16
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|x32171
|74.56
|72.60
|73.26+.34
|NikeB 1.36
|27595
|108.39
|107.00
|107.70+.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|89322
|4.05
|4.00
|4.03+.07
|NorwCruis
|40392
|14.73
|14.38
|14.38—.11
|NuHldg
|85699
|6.94
|6.72
|6.91—.01
|OcciPet .72f
|41301
|59.23
|58.56
|58.70—.11
|Oracle 1.60f
|49543
|106.23
|104.26
|104.90+.61
|PG&ECp
|43165
|16.47
|16.28
|16.41—.03
|Pagsegur
|73228
|11.39
|10.03
|10.29—1.83
|Palantir
|794149
|14.20
|12.82
|13.86+1.02
|Petrobras 2.87e
|45660
|11.97
|11.79
|11.88+.13
|Pfizer 1.60f
|72728
|38.44
|37.72
|37.75—.09
|33093
|24.20
|23.67
|24.10+.36
|PrVixST
|40230
|7.29
|6.97
|7.11—.33
|ProUltSP
|32349
|52.14
|51.01
|51.95+1.06
|PrUlSP500
|39185
|40.52
|39.24
|40.30+1.26
|ProShtQQQ
|171402
|11.57
|11.33
|11.34—.26
|ProShSP
|117789
|14.94
|14.78
|14.81—.15
|PrUShSP
|33771
|39.38
|38.53
|38.67—.81
|PrUShD3
|54507
|27.71
|26.78
|27.08—.66
|PureStrg
|33106
|27.61
|25.87
|27.60+1.71
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|362160
|419.81
|415.25
|419.01+4.36
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|64606
|40.05
|39.19
|39.83+.03
|SpdrRetl .49e
|31604
|58.47
|57.61
|58.15+.08
|Salesforce
|28153
|215.90
|212.55
|215.21+5.30
|Schlmbrg 1f
|45144
|45.90
|44.03
|44.36—.81
|SchwUSDiv 1.13e
|29365
|70.39
|69.77
|70.10+.46
|Schwab 1f
|46524
|54.50
|53.38
|53.99—.25
|SeaLtd
|33010
|61.74
|59.52
|60.84+.36
|Shopifys
|56839
|58.92
|57.80
|58.56+.85
|SnapIncA
|73052
|10.19
|9.84
|10.18+.40
|Snowflake
|62084
|152.90
|144.83
|150.21+2.30
|SwstnEngy
|44759
|5.13
|4.99
|5.01—.09
|Square
|40751
|60.40
|59.15
|59.77+.47
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|38845
|128.87
|127.63
|127.66—.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|75555
|73.51
|72.86
|73.31+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|66339
|79.78
|78.36
|78.55—.53
|SPDRFncl .46e
|175607
|32.19
|31.87
|32.06+.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|38384
|98.72
|97.78
|98.06+.45
|SPTech .78e
|32286
|164.27
|160.62
|164.07+3.84
|SPUtil 1.55e
|66076
|64.64
|63.93
|64.03—.56
|TALEduc
|47267
|6.05
|5.64
|5.97+.45
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|136090
|104.44
|100.73
|103.62+2.67
|Target 4.32f
|38592
|140.48
|137.21
|139.56—1.19
|TeckResg .19e
|52522
|39.21
|37.63
|37.99+.50
|TevaPhrm
|56050
|7.50
|7.33
|7.44+.11
|Transocn
|42224
|6.44
|6.21
|6.23—.06
|TruistFn 2.08
|31446
|30.87
|30.06
|30.76+.23
|2xLongs
|64008
|9.81
|8.95
|9.32—.92
|UberTch
|58389
|38.76
|38.24
|38.33+.38
|UiPath
|89195
|16.13
|14.66
|16.03+1.52
|UtdMicro .09e
|51811
|8.55
|8.16
|8.52+.50
|USBancrp 1.92f
|35112
|30.79
|30.29
|30.55+.04
|USNGas
|88855
|6.65
|6.53
|6.58—.18
|UntySftw
|33298
|28.17
|26.99
|28.06+.99
|VFCorp 1.20m
|38082
|18.22
|17.50
|18.03+.58
|ValeSA 3.08e
|89844
|13.37
|13.14
|13.18+.31
|VanEGold .06e
|87258
|30.80
|30.16
|30.41+.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|36824
|39.90
|39.50
|39.82+.62
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|38304
|45.47
|45.22
|45.38+.34
|VerizonCm 2.61
|77397
|35.06
|34.67
|34.83+.01
|VertivHl .01
|45003
|19.61
|18.49
|19.50+.99
|Vipshop
|28227
|15.49
|14.89
|15.07+.08
|VirgnGal
|168114
|3.99
|3.35
|3.36—.70
|WeWork
|103062
|.19
|.18
|.18—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|62894
|41.46
|40.76
|41.40+.50
|Xpeng
|72481
|8.18
|7.80
|8.08+.07
