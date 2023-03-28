AP NEWS
    BC-BChain Consumer Confidence

    March 28, 2023 GMT

    Consumer Confidence
    Period: March
    Consumer confidence index: 104.2
    Present situation index: 151.1
    Expectations index: 73.0
    Source: Conference Board.
