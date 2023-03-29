BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
March 29, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.00+.28
Altria44.52+.16
AmerenCp86.01+1.44
AmExpress163.59+4.38
ArchDanM78.99+.44
AutoZone2395.37—9.85
BPPLC37.69+.26
Boeing207.97+3.01
BristMySq68.18.02
Brunswick78.86+.55
CampbSoup54.62.13
Chevron160.86+1.37
Citigroup45.95+.73
CocaCola61.86+.44
ConAgraBr37.56+.28
ConocoPhil99.75+1.82
Corning34.36+.81
CurtissWright173.52+1.34
DTEEnergy107.94+1.69
DeereCo400.79+5.44
DillardsInc300.33+.96
Disney96.87+2.05
DuPont70.83+1.25
EmersonElec84.94+1.24
Entergy106.16+1.08
ExxonMobil108.96+1.84
FMCCorp120.97+1.72
FirstEnergy39.29+.67
FootLocker39.98.05
FordMot12.05+.45
GenDynam226.80+1.30
GenlElec94.06+.92
GenMill85.03+.26
HPInc28.31+.68
Halliburton31.35+.06
Hershey252.60.30
HomeDepot283.36+2.54
IBM129.71+.37
IntlPaper35.07+.41
JohnsonJn153.31+1.49
KrogerCo49.04+.12
LindsayCorp147.50—1.57
LockheedM474.19+2.75
LowesCos191.94+1.79
MarathonOil23.64+.37
McDonalds277.44+1.59
NCRCorp22.49+.57
Nucor149.92+1.68
OGEEnergy36.99+.79
OccidentPet62.09.12
ONEOK62.01+1.03
PG&amp;ECorp15.84+.10
Pfizer40.25+.26
ProctGamb146.81+.45
RaythnTech97.70+.90
RexAmRescS28.62.54
RockwellAuto284.54+5.76
Schlumbrg48.70+1.06
SnapOn241.55+2.28
Textron70.36+.78
3MCo103.19+1.45
Timken80.04+1.38
TraneTech185.10+2.41
UnionPacif199.09+2.51
USSteel26.11+.35
VerizonComm38.48+.48
ViadCorp20.20+.29
WalMart144.23+.62
WellsFargo37.97+.79
WilliamsCos29.27+.40
Winnebago56.75.06
YumBrands128.41.09
