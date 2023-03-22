BC-150-actives-e

March 22, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|100428
|4.75
|4.48
|4.53+.12
|AMCEntpf
|79131
|1.56
|1.44
|1.46—.03
|AT&TInc 1.11
|12594
|18.66
|18.54
|18.56+.02
|AlcoaCp .40
|13832
|42.24
|41.52
|41.79—.12
|Alibaba
|46574
|85.09
|83.82
|84.84+1.14
|Ambev .05e
|23809
|2.64
|2.61
|2.63
|AnteroRes 1
|12206
|22.51
|21.88
|22.39—.41
|AristaNtw
|7117
|168.34
|166.46
|168.07—.01
|ArkInnova .78e
|31601
|40.44
|39.56
|39.82—.53
|BPPLC 1.44f
|8951
|37.11
|36.87
|37.00—.02
|BcoBrad .04a
|17526
|2.52
|2.49
|2.52+.01
|BcoSantSA .04e
|12242
|3.67
|3.64
|3.67+.08
|BkofAm .88
|77533
|28.74
|28.47
|28.59
|BigB3xLv
|8389
|17.07
|16.48
|16.76—.04
|Barclay .15e
|26912
|7.11
|7.03
|7.06+.13
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|16147
|17.87
|17.66
|17.78+.09
|Boeing
|14074
|203.83
|198.88
|200.44—4.26
|BostonSci
|11151
|48.88
|48.65
|48.72—.13
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|10793
|76.04
|75.56
|76.04+.48
|Carnival
|95298
|9.37
|9.09
|9.10—.02
|CarvanaA
|140172
|10.25
|8.84
|9.15+1.22
|ChrgePt
|9224
|9.89
|9.67
|9.79—.07
|Chewy
|9324
|39.53
|37.70
|38.04—1.84
|Citigroup 2.04
|20594
|45.28
|44.72
|45.20+.13
|CocaCola 1.84f
|7940
|60.47
|60.25
|60.30—.02
|Colerra .80f
|10434
|24.20
|23.62
|23.86—.27
|Coupang
|8383
|14.09
|13.83
|13.90+.26
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|175116
|.96
|.93
|.94—.03
|CrescPtEg .24f
|15471
|6.72
|6.47
|6.72+.31
|Danaher 1.08f
|12464
|251.13
|248.60
|250.98+2.60
|DeltaAir
|7040
|34.02
|33.70
|33.82—.07
|DevonE .80f
|7423
|49.54
|48.65
|48.93—.13
|Diebold
|48144
|1.02
|.85
|.87+.08
|DxSCBer
|16944
|33.36
|32.55
|32.89+.40
|DirSPBr
|19568
|19.27
|19.16
|19.19+.06
|DxSOXBrrs
|50749
|18.37
|17.72
|17.76—.56
|DxBiotBll
|82273
|4.98
|4.73
|4.80—.15
|DxSOXBl
|100624
|17.22
|16.62
|17.17+.50
|Dir30TrBul
|47008
|8.58
|8.47
|8.49—.11
|DrxSCBull .41e
|20729
|31.14
|30.36
|30.80—.42
|DrxSPBull
|12534
|68.05
|67.66
|67.93—.16
|Disney
|9113
|97.69
|96.38
|96.71+.17
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|8388
|12.11
|12.00
|12.05—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|13494
|107.18
|106.06
|106.74—.30
|FMajSilvg .01
|21173
|5.92
|5.72
|5.88+.12
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|236782
|15.90
|14.51
|15.41—.36
|FordM .60a
|45663
|11.80
|11.69
|11.76+.04
|FrptMcM .30
|8754
|38.57
|38.29
|38.47+.21
|fuboTV
|25991
|1.30
|1.21
|1.24—.02
|GameStps
|241409
|27.00
|23.05
|23.40+5.75
|GenMotors .36
|6936
|35.32
|34.96
|35.10
|GinkgoBi
|17408
|1.36
|1.30
|1.34—.01
|GoldFLtd .22e
|11474
|11.89
|11.77
|11.79+.25
|Hallibrtn .64f
|8179
|32.19
|31.48
|31.65—.29
|Hanesbds .60
|7389
|5.12
|5.02
|5.05—.04
|HlthpeakPr 1.20
|10656
|20.79
|20.52
|20.68—.23
|iShBrazil .67e
|14526
|26.11
|25.93
|26.01—.24
|iShSilver
|9842
|20.62
|20.51
|20.62+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|25786
|28.27
|28.06
|28.19+.21
|iShEMkts .59e
|28825
|38.39
|38.26
|38.34+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|14360
|108.13
|107.81
|107.86—.34
|iShCorUSTr .33
|9570
|23.18
|23.14
|23.14—.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|19971
|104.88
|104.44
|104.53—.47
|iSEafe 1.66e
|8959
|69.38
|69.24
|69.34+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17103
|73.98
|73.77
|73.80—.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|55158
|176.64
|175.15
|176.02—.63
|iShREst 2.76e
|7917
|82.14
|80.85
|81.14—1.38
|iShCorEM .95e
|17294
|47.54
|47.38
|47.47+.28
|ItauUnH
|18406
|4.53
|4.48
|4.53+.02
|JPMorgCh 4f
|14150
|130.66
|129.75
|130.06—.49
|Keycorp .82f
|22187
|12.69
|12.44
|12.58—.19
|KindMorg 1.11f
|8504
|16.89
|16.79
|16.88+.06
|Kinrossg .12
|11366
|4.19
|4.13
|4.17+.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|16276
|29.50
|28.91
|29.22+.08
|LloydBkg .14e
|28145
|2.35
|2.32
|2.33+.01
|LumenTch 1
|29545
|2.62
|2.52
|2.58+.06
|MarathnO .40f
|8996
|23.17
|22.84
|23.01+.05
|MedProp 1.16
|18322
|7.88
|7.65
|7.68—.22
|NYCmtyB .68
|23159
|9.29
|9.15
|9.20+.01
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|7117
|46.86
|46.11
|46.24—.37
|NikeB 1.36
|40897
|125.26
|122.51
|124.67—.94
|NokiaCp .19e
|7935
|4.66
|4.63
|4.65
|NorwCruis
|18467
|12.92
|12.65
|12.67—.22
|NuHldg
|14379
|4.48
|4.38
|4.43—.01
|OakStHl
|12386
|35.59
|35.27
|35.48—.31
|OcciPet .72f
|12715
|60.42
|59.61
|59.91—.33
|OnHldg
|33601
|29.27
|27.01
|28.97+1.71
|PG&ECp
|10365
|15.96
|15.78
|15.83—.15
|Palantir
|59891
|8.60
|8.40
|8.49+.04
|PetrbrsA
|7917
|8.89
|8.76
|8.80—.15
|Petrobras 2.87e
|17769
|9.99
|9.83
|9.88—.12
|Pfizer 1.60f
|12316
|40.85
|40.50
|40.56—.11
|8441
|27.64
|27.33
|27.55+.03
|PrUlShNrs
|7120
|64.71
|61.19
|63.85+2.86
|PrVixST
|9763
|9.80
|9.59
|9.59—.18
|PrUlSP500
|10011
|35.87
|35.66
|35.80—.16
|ProShtQQQ
|20286
|12.61
|12.56
|12.57—.11
|ProShSP
|18027
|15.39
|15.36
|15.37—.11
|PrUShD3
|7889
|28.17
|27.95
|28.08—.14
|QuantmS
|7945
|7.88
|7.55
|7.63—.22
|RegionsFn .80
|16258
|18.87
|18.60
|18.76—.23
|Roblox
|11245
|44.95
|44.03
|44.48—.26
|SpdrGold
|8676
|180.75
|180.28
|180.64+.27
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|69442
|398.88
|398.08
|398.61—.30
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11905
|76.12
|74.90
|75.20—.82
|SprBl1-3b
|13964
|91.75
|91.74
|91.74+.01
|SpIntTrm
|9326
|28.68
|28.64
|28.64—.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|42796
|46.11
|45.48
|45.89—.18
|Schlmbrg 1f
|8190
|48.91
|48.10
|48.32+.04
|Schwab 1f
|52948
|59.29
|57.20
|57.81—1.66
|SeaLtd
|10585
|81.48
|79.30
|79.79—.07
|Shellplc 2e
|7317
|57.24
|56.90
|57.21+.09
|Shopifys
|12098
|45.78
|45.09
|45.41—.33
|SilvgteCap
|8140
|1.46
|1.37
|1.39—.08
|SnapIncA
|15919
|11.39
|11.25
|11.31—.07
|SwstnEngy
|15277
|5.04
|4.93
|5.00—.03
|Square
|20056
|77.15
|74.97
|75.50—1.96
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7513
|127.97
|127.65
|127.85+.12
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8008
|72.83
|72.66
|72.73+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|18492
|80.67
|79.69
|80.08—.31
|SPDRFncl .46e
|53333
|32.00
|31.83
|31.93—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|10787
|98.80
|98.39
|98.59—.10
|SpdrRESel
|7831
|35.92
|35.35
|35.49—.66
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15350
|65.56
|65.04
|65.17—.48
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|23554
|94.67
|93.40
|94.47+1.97
|TevaPhrm
|13081
|8.98
|8.86
|8.93+.13
|Transocn
|18753
|6.21
|6.06
|6.19+.07
|TruistFn 2.08
|28323
|34.23
|33.49
|33.92+.22
|2xLongs
|7371
|18.93
|18.13
|18.13—.76
|UBSGrp .69e
|16818
|20.57
|20.23
|20.35—.70
|USXprE
|7706
|5.98
|5.96
|5.96—.02
|UberTch
|22818
|32.72
|32.16
|32.24—.62
|UiPath
|7900
|17.33
|16.71
|16.80—.60
|USBancrp 1.92f
|21999
|37.53
|36.99
|37.27—.25
|USNGas
|35893
|7.73
|7.50
|7.55—.18
|USSteel .20
|7676
|26.02
|25.65
|26.00+.14
|UntySftw
|9591
|30.04
|29.25
|29.54—.26
|UnivarSol
|19613
|34.67
|34.60
|34.63—.04
|ValeSA 3.08e
|19558
|15.69
|15.55
|15.61—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|20321
|30.31
|30.04
|30.17+.17
|VangREIT 3.08e
|10426
|80.67
|79.36
|79.66—1.45
|VangEmg 1.10e
|7961
|39.46
|39.34
|39.42+.23
|VerizonCm 2.61
|12106
|37.88
|37.75
|37.80+.06
|Vipshop
|7984
|14.90
|14.52
|14.90+.34
|VirgnGal
|10734
|4.23
|4.09
|4.16+.04
|WeWork
|13087
|1.07
|1.01
|1.04—.03
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|22781
|38.71
|38.15
|38.45—.04
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|19133
|36.20
|32.61
|35.61+2.03
|Xpeng
|19932
|10.07
|9.79
|9.89—.02
|Yamanag .12
|10696
|5.65
|5.60
|5.65+.03
