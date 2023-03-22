AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-150-actives-e

March 22, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt1004284.754.484.53+.12
AMCEntpf791311.561.441.46—.03
AT&amp;TInc 1.111259418.6618.5418.56+.02
AlcoaCp .401383242.2441.5241.79—.12
Alibaba4657485.0983.8284.84+1.14
Ambev .05e238092.642.612.63
AnteroRes 11220622.5121.8822.39—.41
AristaNtw7117168.34166.46168.07—.01
ArkInnova .78e3160140.4439.5639.82—.53
BPPLC 1.44f895137.1136.8737.00—.02
BcoBrad .04a175262.522.492.52+.01
BcoSantSA .04e122423.673.643.67+.08
BkofAm .887753328.7428.4728.59
BigB3xLv838917.0716.4816.76—.04
Barclay .15e269127.117.037.06+.13
BarrickGld 2.82e
1614717.8717.6617.78+.09
Boeing14074203.83198.88200.44—4.26
BostonSci1115148.8848.6548.72—.13
CVSHealth 2.42f
1079376.0475.5676.04+.48
Carnival952989.379.099.10—.02
CarvanaA14017210.258.849.15+1.22
ChrgePt92249.899.679.79—.07
Chewy932439.5337.7038.04—1.84
Citigroup 2.042059445.2844.7245.20+.13
CocaCola 1.84f794060.4760.2560.30—.02
Colerra .80f1043424.2023.6223.86—.27
Coupang838314.0913.8313.90+.26
CredSuiss 1.22e175116.96.93.94—.03
CrescPtEg .24f154716.726.476.72+.31
Danaher 1.08f
12464251.13248.60250.98+2.60
DeltaAir704034.0233.7033.82—.07
DevonE .80f742349.5448.6548.93—.13
Diebold481441.02.85.87+.08
DxSCBer1694433.3632.5532.89+.40
DirSPBr1956819.2719.1619.19+.06
DxSOXBrrs5074918.3717.7217.76—.56
DxBiotBll822734.984.734.80—.15
DxSOXBl10062417.2216.6217.17+.50
Dir30TrBul470088.588.478.49—.11
DrxSCBull .41e
2072931.1430.3630.80—.42
DrxSPBull1253468.0567.6667.93—.16
Disney911397.6996.3896.71+.17
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f838812.1112.0012.05—.06
ExxonMbl 3.64
13494107.18106.06106.74—.30
FMajSilvg .01211735.925.725.88+.12
FstRepBk 1.08f23678215.9014.5115.41—.36
FordM .60a4566311.8011.6911.76+.04
FrptMcM .30875438.5738.2938.47+.21
fuboTV259911.301.211.24—.02
GameStps24140927.0023.0523.40+5.75
GenMotors .36693635.3234.9635.10
GinkgoBi174081.361.301.34—.01
GoldFLtd .22e1147411.8911.7711.79+.25
Hallibrtn .64f817932.1931.4831.65—.29
Hanesbds .6073895.125.025.05—.04
HlthpeakPr 1.201065620.7920.5220.68—.23
iShBrazil .67e1452626.1125.9326.01—.24
iShSilver984220.6220.5120.62+.08
iShChinaLC .87e2578628.2728.0628.19+.21
iShEMkts .59e2882538.3938.2638.34+.25
iShiBoxIG 3.87
14360108.13107.81107.86—.34
iShCorUSTr .33957023.1823.1423.14—.04
iSh20yrT 3.05
19971104.88104.44104.53—.47
iSEafe 1.66e895969.3869.2469.34+.08
iShiBxHYB 5.091710373.9873.7773.80—.18
iShR2K 1.77e55158176.64175.15176.02—.63
iShREst 2.76e791782.1480.8581.14—1.38
iShCorEM .95e1729447.5447.3847.47+.28
ItauUnH184064.534.484.53+.02
JPMorgCh 4f14150130.66129.75130.06—.49
Keycorp .82f2218712.6912.4412.58—.19
KindMorg 1.11f850416.8916.7916.88+.06
Kinrossg .12113664.194.134.17+.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
1627629.5028.9129.22+.08
LloydBkg .14e281452.352.322.33+.01
LumenTch 1295452.622.522.58+.06
MarathnO .40f899623.1722.8423.01+.05
MedProp 1.16183227.887.657.68—.22
NYCmtyB .68231599.299.159.20+.01
NewmntCp 1.60m
711746.8646.1146.24—.37
NikeB 1.3640897125.26122.51124.67—.94
NokiaCp .19e79354.664.634.65
NorwCruis1846712.9212.6512.67—.22
NuHldg143794.484.384.43—.01
OakStHl1238635.5935.2735.48—.31
OcciPet .72f1271560.4259.6159.91—.33
OnHldg3360129.2727.0128.97+1.71
PG&amp;ECp1036515.9615.7815.83—.15
Palantir598918.608.408.49+.04
PetrbrsA79178.898.768.80—.15
Petrobras 2.87e177699.999.839.88—.12
Pfizer 1.60f1231640.8540.5040.56—.11
Pinterest844127.6427.3327.55+.03
PrUlShNrs712064.7161.1963.85+2.86
PrVixST97639.809.599.59—.18
PrUlSP5001001135.8735.6635.80—.16
ProShtQQQ2028612.6112.5612.57—.11
ProShSP1802715.3915.3615.37—.11
PrUShD3788928.1727.9528.08—.14
QuantmS79457.887.557.63—.22
RegionsFn .801625818.8718.6018.76—.23
Roblox1124544.9544.0344.48—.26
SpdrGold8676180.75180.28180.64+.27
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
69442398.88398.08398.61—.30
SpdrBiot .44e1190576.1274.9075.20—.82
SprBl1-3b1396491.7591.7491.74+.01
SpIntTrm932628.6828.6428.64—.05
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
4279646.1145.4845.89—.18
Schlmbrg 1f819048.9148.1048.32+.04
Schwab 1f5294859.2957.2057.81—1.66
SeaLtd1058581.4879.3079.79—.07
Shellplc 2e731757.2456.9057.21+.09
Shopifys1209845.7845.0945.41—.33
SilvgteCap81401.461.371.39—.08
SnapIncA1591911.3911.2511.31—.07
SwstnEngy152775.044.935.00—.03
Square2005677.1574.9775.50—1.96
SPHlthC 1.01e
7513127.97127.65127.85+.12
SPCnSt 1.28e800872.8372.6672.73+.03
SPEngy 2.04e1849280.6779.6980.08—.31
SPDRFncl .46e5333332.0031.8331.93—.04
SPInds 1.12e1078798.8098.3998.59—.10
SpdrRESel783135.9235.3535.49—.66
SPUtil 1.55e1535065.5665.0465.17—.48
TaiwSemi 1.56e2355494.6793.4094.47+1.97
TevaPhrm130818.988.868.93+.13
Transocn187536.216.066.19+.07
TruistFn 2.082832334.2333.4933.92+.22
2xLongs737118.9318.1318.13—.76
UBSGrp .69e1681820.5720.2320.35—.70
USXprE77065.985.965.96—.02
UberTch2281832.7232.1632.24—.62
UiPath790017.3316.7116.80—.60
USBancrp 1.92f2199937.5336.9937.27—.25
USNGas358937.737.507.55—.18
USSteel .20767626.0225.6526.00+.14
UntySftw959130.0429.2529.54—.26
UnivarSol1961334.6734.6034.63—.04
ValeSA 3.08e1955815.6915.5515.61—.12
VanEGold .06e2032130.3130.0430.17+.17
VangREIT 3.08e
1042680.6779.3679.66—1.45
VangEmg 1.10e796139.4639.3439.42+.23
VerizonCm 2.611210637.8837.7537.80+.06
Vipshop798414.9014.5214.90+.34
VirgnGal107344.234.094.16+.04
WeWork130871.071.011.04—.03
WellsFargo 1.20f
2278138.7138.1538.45—.04
WstnAlliB 1.441913336.2032.6135.61+2.03
Xpeng1993210.079.799.89—.02
Yamanag .12106965.655.605.65+.03
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.