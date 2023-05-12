May 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight
|BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
|WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
|HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|11.625.84Palantir
|611,722,509
|10.30
|7.59
|9.50+2.09
|431.73348.11S&P500ETF
|335,767,625
|414.54
|408.87
|411.59—1.04
|26.286.21DxSOXBl
|277,132,035
|14.70
|13.59
|14.02—.45
|16.6810.61FordM
|236,187,443
|12.06
|11.65
|11.67—.32
|15.6312.00ProShtQQQ
|191,460,637
|12.23
|12.03
|12.10—.07
|38.6026.32BkofAm
|191,293,161
|28.15
|26.88
|27.09—.62
|58.053.55CarvanaA
|189,918,567
|13.70
|8.86
|10.50+1.54
|37.1129.59SPDRFncl
|176,651,366
|32.62
|31.69
|31.90—.43
|15.626.11Carnival
|157,845,190
|10.89
|9.68
|9.83—.18
|35.9325.00iShBrazil
|157,262,198
|29.92
|28.42
|29.80+1.04
|4.322.34BcoBrad
|151,830,516
|3.19
|3.03
|3.17+.16
|8.14.96fuboTV
|146,921,981
|2.13
|1.56
|1.72+.25
|22.8414.46AT&TInc
|146,380,200
|17.19
|16.86
|17.03—.10
|68.8334.52SpdrS&PRB
|138,103,422
|39.39
|35.76
|36.37—1.98
|6.073.90ItauUnH
|129,390,633
|5.52
|5.18
|5.42+.20
|80.1970.40iShiBxHYB
|128,311,641
|74.92
|74.27
|74.42—.34
|43.2333.49iShEMkts
|126,826,764
|39.55
|38.47
|38.55—.84
|34.8320.87iShChinaLC
|125,458,230
|29.01
|27.73
|27.79—.88
|5.993.26NuHldg
|124,625,232
|5.99
|5.48
|5.81+.35
|14.528.88Petrobras
|124,207,553
|12.08
|10.64
|11.86+1.04
|—————————