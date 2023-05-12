BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,

AP NEWS
May 12, 2023 GMT
WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
11.625.84Palantir611,722,50910.307.599.50+2.09
431.73348.11S&amp;P500ETF
335,767,625414.54408.87411.59—1.04
26.286.21DxSOXBl277,132,03514.7013.5914.02—.45
16.6810.61FordM236,187,44312.0611.6511.67—.32
15.6312.00ProShtQQQ191,460,63712.2312.0312.10—.07
38.6026.32BkofAm191,293,16128.1526.8827.09—.62
58.053.55CarvanaA189,918,56713.708.8610.50+1.54
37.1129.59SPDRFncl176,651,36632.6231.6931.90—.43
15.626.11Carnival157,845,19010.899.689.83—.18
35.9325.00iShBrazil157,262,19829.9228.4229.80+1.04
4.322.34BcoBrad151,830,5163.193.033.17+.16
8.14.96fuboTV146,921,9812.131.561.72+.25
22.8414.46AT&amp;TInc146,380,20017.1916.8617.03—.10
68.8334.52SpdrS&amp;PRB
138,103,42239.3935.7636.37—1.98
6.073.90ItauUnH129,390,6335.525.185.42+.20
80.1970.40iShiBxHYB128,311,64174.9274.2774.42—.34
43.2333.49iShEMkts126,826,76439.5538.4738.55—.84
34.8320.87iShChinaLC125,458,23029.0127.7327.79—.88
5.993.26NuHldg124,625,2325.995.485.81+.35
14.528.88Petrobras124,207,55312.0810.6411.86+1.04
