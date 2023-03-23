March 23, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.46
|+.07
|Altria
|43.46
|—
|.75
|AmerenCp
|80.61
|—1.20
|AmExpress
|162.76
|+.01
|ArchDanM
|75.13
|—1.84
|AutoZone
|2307.82—41.48
|BPPLC
|36.48
|—
|.34
|Boeing
|197.90
|+1.74
|BristMySq
|66.98
|—
|.26
|Brunswick
|77.64
|—
|.87
|CampbSoup
|53.50
|—
|.09
|Chevron
|154.52
|—1.55
|Citigroup
|43.45
|—
|.26
|CocaCola
|59.92
|—
|.13
|ConAgraBr
|36.57
|+.25
|ConocoPhil
|96.42
|—1.95
|Corning
|32.66
|—
|.11
|CurtissWright
|167.13
|—1.21
|DTEEnergy
|102.66
|—1.32
|DeereCo
|391.85
|—3.12
|DillardsInc
|305.11
|—1.73
|Disney
|95.83
|+.93
|DuPont
|68.36
|+.16
|EmersonElec
|83.10
|—
|.30
|Entergy
|100.35
|—
|.08
|ExxonMobil
|103.41
|—1.18
|FMCCorp
|116.96
|—1.10
|FirstEnergy
|37.75
|—
|.61
|FootLocker
|37.73
|—1.35
|FordMot
|11.42
|—
|.06
|GenDynam
|220.11
|+.88
|GenlElec
|91.59
|+2.00
|GenMill
|82.15
|+2.28
|HPInc
|27.72
|—
|.13
|Halliburton
|29.42
|—1.04
|Hershey
|243.98
|+1.24
|HomeDepot
|283.91
|+1.30
|IBM
|123.37
|—
|.68
|IntlPaper
|34.11
|—
|.29
|JohnsonJn
|151.13
|+.08
|KrogerCo
|48.52
|+.48
|LindsayCorp
|145.71
|+.55
|LockheedM
|467.90
|—1.00
|LowesCos
|189.69
|—1.88
|MarathonOil
|22.00
|—
|.28
|McDonalds
|269.62
|+1.75
|NCRCorp
|21.77
|Nucor
|148.00
|+.45
|OGEEnergy
|34.46
|—
|.68
|OccidentPet
|58.48
|—
|.20
|ONEOK
|58.64
|—1.58
|PG&ECorp
|15.29
|—
|.25
|Pfizer
|40.18
|+.17
|ProctGamb
|143.79
|—
|.20
|RaythnTech
|96.00
|—
|.70
|RexAmRescS
|28.31
|—1.90
|RockwellAuto
|278.42
|+.79
|Schlumbrg
|45.48
|—1.92
|SnapOn
|233.75
|+.09
|Textron
|67.34
|—
|.13
|3MCo
|101.00
|—
|.54
|Timken
|77.06
|—
|.25
|TraneTech
|182.91
|+1.26
|UnionPacif
|186.20
|+.48
|USSteel
|25.00
|—
|.20
|VerizonComm
|37.37
|+.06
|ViadCorp
|19.56
|—
|.39
|WalMart
|140.65
|+1.13
|WellsFargo
|36.61
|—
|.59
|WilliamsCos
|28.30
|—
|.34
|Winnebago
|56.00
|—1.27
|YumBrands
|127.68
|+.04