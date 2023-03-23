AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

March 23, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc18.46+.07
Altria43.46.75
AmerenCp80.61—1.20
AmExpress162.76+.01
ArchDanM75.13—1.84
AutoZone2307.82—41.48
BPPLC36.48.34
Boeing197.90+1.74
BristMySq66.98.26
Brunswick77.64.87
CampbSoup53.50.09
Chevron154.52—1.55
Citigroup43.45.26
CocaCola59.92.13
ConAgraBr36.57+.25
ConocoPhil96.42—1.95
Corning32.66.11
CurtissWright167.13—1.21
DTEEnergy102.66—1.32
DeereCo391.85—3.12
DillardsInc305.11—1.73
Disney95.83+.93
DuPont68.36+.16
EmersonElec83.10.30
Entergy100.35.08
ExxonMobil103.41—1.18
FMCCorp116.96—1.10
FirstEnergy37.75.61
FootLocker37.73—1.35
FordMot11.42.06
GenDynam220.11+.88
GenlElec91.59+2.00
GenMill82.15+2.28
HPInc27.72.13
Halliburton29.42—1.04
Hershey243.98+1.24
HomeDepot283.91+1.30
IBM123.37.68
IntlPaper34.11.29
JohnsonJn151.13+.08
KrogerCo48.52+.48
LindsayCorp145.71+.55
LockheedM467.90—1.00
LowesCos189.69—1.88
MarathonOil22.00.28
McDonalds269.62+1.75
NCRCorp21.77
Nucor148.00+.45
OGEEnergy34.46.68
OccidentPet58.48.20
ONEOK58.64—1.58
PG&amp;ECorp15.29.25
Pfizer40.18+.17
ProctGamb143.79.20
RaythnTech96.00.70
RexAmRescS28.31—1.90
RockwellAuto278.42+.79
Schlumbrg45.48—1.92
SnapOn233.75+.09
Textron67.34.13
3MCo101.00.54
Timken77.06.25
TraneTech182.91+1.26
UnionPacif186.20+.48
USSteel25.00.20
VerizonComm37.37+.06
ViadCorp19.56.39
WalMart140.65+1.13
WellsFargo36.61.59
WilliamsCos28.30.34
Winnebago56.00—1.27
YumBrands127.68+.04
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.