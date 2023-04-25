BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 25, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.51.02
Altria46.99+.32
AmerenCp90.76+.04
AmExpress156.12—4.47
ArchDanM75.90—4.90
AutoZone2678.34+1.22
BPPLC39.57.53
Boeing202.19—3.58
BristMySq70.24.30
Brunswick83.36—2.61
CampbSoup54.67+1.18
Chevron168.99—2.49
Citigroup47.90—1.13
CocaCola63.85.10
ConAgraBr38.14+.42
ConocoPhil102.09—1.56
Corning32.89.77
CurtissWright172.51—1.85
DTEEnergy114.81+.47
DeereCo379.47—8.57
DillardsInc297.64—14.42
Disney98.01—1.67
DuPont67.99—2.56
EmersonElec84.52—1.07
Entergy108.77.26
ExxonMobil116.52—1.68
FMCCorp122.03—1.76
FirstEnergy41.14+.29
FootLocker40.69—1.21
FordMot11.77.39
GenDynam222.74—1.76
GenlElec98.44—1.71
GenMill88.50+.88
HPInc29.26.21
Halliburton33.25—1.22
Hershey262.98+1.98
HomeDepot296.33—5.31
IBM125.89+.49
IntlPaper34.69—1.69
JohnsonJn165.18+1.50
KrogerCo47.97.27
LindsayCorp121.88—3.95
LockheedM475.58—5.34
LowesCos205.88—4.11
MarathonOil23.74.99
McDonalds291.51—1.69
NCRCorp21.21.56
Nucor147.95—7.09
OGEEnergy37.93
OccidentPet61.33—1.43
ONEOK65.55—1.44
PG&amp;ECorp17.27+.13
Pfizer39.33.58
ProctGamb156.39+.04
RaythnTech101.09—1.37
RexAmRescS28.36.62
RockwellAuto274.93—1.15
Schlumbrg48.96—1.26
SnapOn257.85—1.27
Textron67.20.80
3MCo104.37.69
Timken76.35—2.12
TraneTech178.84+1.11
UnionPacif194.75—5.53
USSteel24.18—1.05
VerizonComm37.30+.20
ViadCorp17.88.67
WalMart151.57—1.19
WellsFargo40.55.90
WilliamsCos29.93.40
Winnebago57.88—1.08
YumBrands137.81—1.09
