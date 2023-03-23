BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Apr 991.40 999.00 979.30 992.90 +5.90 Jul 993.60 1002.50 983.30 997.00 +8.90 Oct 998.40 1005.70 989.30 1001.50 +9.70 Jan 1005.10 +9.70 Apr 1009.30 +9.70 Est. sales 25,202. Wed.'s sales 30,310 Wed.'s open int 60,671 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Mar 1421.40 —11.90 Apr 1433.80 —12.90 May 1442.10 —12.90 Jun 1439.50 1463.00 1415.00 1432.80 —12.90 Sep 1456.00 1458.00 1444.40 1444.40 —12.50 Dec 1461.00 1461.00 1460.10 1460.10 —12.30 Mar 1473.10 —12.30 Est. sales 1,186. Wed.'s sales 2,232 Wed.'s open int 11,509