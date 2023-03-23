BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
March 23, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Apr991.40999.00979.30992.90+5.90
Jul993.601002.50983.30997.00+8.90
Oct998.401005.70989.301001.50+9.70
Jan1005.10+9.70
Apr1009.30+9.70
Est. sales 25,202. Wed.'s sales 30,310
Wed.'s open int 60,671
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Mar1421.40—11.90
Apr1433.80—12.90
May1442.10—12.90
Jun
1439.501463.001415.001432.80—12.90
Sep1456.001458.001444.401444.40—12.50
Dec
1461.001461.001460.101460.10—12.30
Mar1473.10—12.30
Est. sales 1,186. Wed.'s sales 2,232
Wed.'s open int 11,509
