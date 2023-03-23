BC-PLATINUM

March 23, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Apr
|991.40
|999.00
|979.30
|992.90
|+5.90
|Jul
|993.60
|1002.50
|983.30
|997.00
|+8.90
|Oct
|998.40
|1005.70
|989.30
|1001.50
|+9.70
|Jan
|1005.10
|+9.70
|Apr
|1009.30
|+9.70
|Est. sales 25,202.
|Wed.'s sales 30,310
|Wed.'s open int 60,671
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Mar
|1421.40
|—11.90
|Apr
|1433.80
|—12.90
|May
|1442.10
|—12.90
|Jun
|1439.50
|1463.00
|1415.00
|1432.80
|—12.90
|Sep
|1456.00
|1458.00
|1444.40
|1444.40
|—12.50
|Dec
|1461.00
|1461.00
|1460.10
|1460.10
|—12.30
|Mar
|1473.10
|—12.30
|Est. sales 1,186.
|Wed.'s sales 2,232
|Wed.'s open int 11,509