BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Apr 999.40 1006.90 999.40 1006.90 +9.40 Jul 1009.20 1021.70 1004.30 1016.80 +9.40 Oct 1017.90 1028.00 1012.60 1023.90 +8.80 Jan 1029.10 +8.70 Apr 1033.40 +8.70 Est. sales 10,674. Wed.'s sales 19,689 Wed.'s open int 59,259, up 103 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Apr 1459.10 +37.10 May 1470.40 +37.10 Jun 1423.00 1468.00 1408.00 1462.40 +37.10 Sep 1438.00 1477.50 1430.00 1473.10 +37.80 Dec 1453.00 1490.90 1453.00 1490.90 +36.40 Mar 1503.90 +36.40 Jun 1515.10 +36.40 Est. sales 1,645. Wed.'s sales 1,370 Wed.'s open int 11,937, up 116