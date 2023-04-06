BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
April 6, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Apr999.401006.90999.401006.90+9.40
Jul1009.201021.701004.301016.80+9.40
Oct1017.901028.001012.601023.90+8.80
Jan1029.10+8.70
Apr1033.40+8.70
Est. sales 10,674. Wed.'s sales 19,689
Wed.'s open int 59,259, up 103
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Apr1459.10+37.10
May1470.40+37.10
Jun
1423.001468.001408.001462.40+37.10
Sep1438.001477.501430.001473.10+37.80
Dec
1453.001490.901453.001490.90+36.40
Mar1503.90+36.40
Jun1515.10+36.40
Est. sales 1,645. Wed.'s sales 1,370
Wed.'s open int 11,937, up 116
