April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Apr
|999.40
|1006.90
|999.40
|1006.90
|+9.40
|Jul
|1009.20
|1021.70
|1004.30
|1016.80
|+9.40
|Oct
|1017.90
|1028.00
|1012.60
|1023.90
|+8.80
|Jan
|1029.10
|+8.70
|Apr
|1033.40
|+8.70
|Est. sales 10,674.
|Wed.'s sales 19,689
|Wed.'s open int 59,259,
|up 103
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Apr
|1459.10
|+37.10
|May
|1470.40
|+37.10
|Jun
|1423.00
|1468.00
|1408.00
|1462.40
|+37.10
|Sep
|1438.00
|1477.50
|1430.00
|1473.10
|+37.80
|Dec
|1453.00
|1490.90
|1453.00
|1490.90
|+36.40
|Mar
|1503.90
|+36.40
|Jun
|1515.10
|+36.40
|Est. sales 1,645.
|Wed.'s sales 1,370
|Wed.'s open int 11,937,
|up 116