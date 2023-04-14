BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. FOXOTchn 23,292,177 .71 +.21 Tellurian 19,420,916 1.56 —.15 B2goldCpg 10,867,936 3.05 AultAllnce 6,101,618 .11 —.00 NewGoldg 5,806,677 3.11 Globalstar 5,443,377 1.21 UraniumEng 3,385,029 1.64 GeniusGrp 3,013,993 1.20 +.04 EquinoxGld 2,625,313 5.44 —.23 iShsIndiabt 2,150,799 37.44 —————————