BC-Composite Updates

April 14, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg.
FOXOTchn23,292,177.71+.21
Tellurian19,420,9161.56—.15
B2goldCpg10,867,9363.05
AultAllnce6,101,618.11—.00
NewGoldg5,806,6773.11
Globalstar5,443,3771.21
UraniumEng3,385,0291.64
GeniusGrp3,013,9931.20+.04
EquinoxGld2,625,3135.44—.23
iShsIndiabt2,150,79937.44
—————————
