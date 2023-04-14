April 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Composite Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.
|Name VolumeLastChg.
|FOXOTchn
|23,292,177
|.71
|+.21
|Tellurian
|19,420,916
|1.56
|—.15
|B2goldCpg
|10,867,936
|3.05
|AultAllnce
|6,101,618
|.11
|—.00
|NewGoldg
|5,806,677
|3.11
|Globalstar
|5,443,377
|1.21
|UraniumEng
|3,385,029
|1.64
|GeniusGrp
|3,013,993
|1.20
|+.04
|EquinoxGld
|2,625,313
|5.44
|—.23
|iShsIndiabt
|2,150,799
|37.44
|—————————