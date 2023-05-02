BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. B2goldCpg 10,896,158 3.05 Tellurian 10,010,924 1.24 —.13 Globalstar 7,606,464 1.21 UraniumEng 6,929,281 1.64 UniqueFabr 6,830,854 .19 +.03 NewGoldg 6,338,423 3.11 AultAllnce 4,451,398 .09 +.00 ProtalixBio 3,368,911 2.64 —.26 iShsIndiabt 3,312,821 37.44 MultiWaysn 3,197,526 1.13 +.04 —————————