May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Composite Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.
|Name VolumeLastChg.
|B2goldCpg
|10,896,158
|3.05
|Tellurian
|10,010,924
|1.24
|—.13
|Globalstar
|7,606,464
|1.21
|UraniumEng
|6,929,281
|1.64
|UniqueFabr
|6,830,854
|.19
|+.03
|NewGoldg
|6,338,423
|3.11
|AultAllnce
|4,451,398
|.09
|+.00
|ProtalixBio
|3,368,911
|2.64
|—.26
|iShsIndiabt
|3,312,821
|37.44
|MultiWaysn
|3,197,526
|1.13
|+.04
|—————————