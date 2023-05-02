BC-Composite Updates

AP NEWS
    May 2, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

    Name VolumeLastChg.
    B2goldCpg10,896,1583.05
    Tellurian10,010,9241.24—.13
    Globalstar7,606,4641.21
    UraniumEng6,929,2811.64
    UniqueFabr6,830,854.19+.03
    NewGoldg6,338,4233.11
    AultAllnce4,451,398.09+.00
    ProtalixBio3,368,9112.64—.26
    iShsIndiabt3,312,82137.44
    MultiWaysn3,197,5261.13+.04
