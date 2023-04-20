April 20, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Apr
|1098.70
|+2.00
|Jul
|1103.60
|1112.50
|1094.50
|1107.60
|+1.90
|Oct
|1107.60
|1116.80
|1099.80
|1113.20
|+1.80
|Jan
|1113.00
|1117.10
|1105.00
|1117.10
|+1.90
|Apr
|1120.00
|1120.40
|1120.00
|1120.40
|+1.30
|Est. sales 18,944.
|Wed.'s sales 22,901
|Wed.'s open int 65,203,
|up 1,485
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Apr
|1585.40
|—30.10
|May
|1596.70
|—30.10
|Jun
|1611.50
|1628.00
|1575.50
|1588.70
|—30.10
|Sep
|1626.00
|1627.00
|1595.50
|1602.30
|—30.40
|Dec
|1624.00
|1624.00
|1614.60
|1614.60
|—30.10
|Mar
|1630.10
|—28.60
|Jun
|1641.30
|—28.60
|Est. sales 1,619.
|Wed.'s sales 2,646
|Wed.'s open int 11,658