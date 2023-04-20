BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
April 20, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Apr1098.70+2.00
Jul1103.601112.501094.501107.60+1.90
Oct1107.601116.801099.801113.20+1.80
Jan1113.001117.101105.001117.10+1.90
Apr1120.001120.401120.001120.40+1.30
Est. sales 18,944. Wed.'s sales 22,901
Wed.'s open int 65,203, up 1,485
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Apr1585.40—30.10
May1596.70—30.10
Jun
1611.501628.001575.501588.70—30.10
Sep1626.001627.001595.501602.30—30.40
Dec
1624.001624.001614.601614.60—30.10
Mar1630.10—28.60
Jun1641.30—28.60
Est. sales 1,619. Wed.'s sales 2,646
Wed.'s open int 11,658
