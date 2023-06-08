June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|1025.00
|1033.00
|1010.90
|1013.90
|—10.70
|Oct
|1031.80
|1037.50
|1016.90
|1019.40
|—10.50
|Jan
|1034.80
|1042.30
|1021.50
|1024.00
|—9.90
|Apr
|1044.90
|1044.90
|1027.60
|1028.40
|—9.50
|Jul
|1032.60
|—9.50
|Est. sales 25,095.
|Wed.'s sales 24,149
|Wed.'s open int 67,130
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Jun
|1379.00
|1379.00
|1343.10
|1343.10
|—29.60
|Jul
|1349.70
|—29.60
|Aug
|1343.70
|—29.60
|Sep
|1392.00
|1392.00
|1344.00
|1358.30
|—29.60
|Dec
|1405.50
|1405.50
|1362.50
|1372.40
|—29.50
|Mar
|1386.10
|—29.50
|Jun
|1402.00
|—29.50
|Est. sales 2,132.
|Wed.'s sales 1,426
|Wed.'s open int 11,631,
|up 90