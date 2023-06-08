AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-PLATINUM

June 8, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul1025.001033.001010.901013.90—10.70
Oct1031.801037.501016.901019.40—10.50
Jan1034.801042.301021.501024.00—9.90
Apr1044.901044.901027.601028.40—9.50
Jul1032.60—9.50
Est. sales 25,095. Wed.'s sales 24,149
Wed.'s open int 67,130
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Jun
1379.001379.001343.101343.10—29.60
Jul1349.70—29.60
Aug1343.70—29.60
Sep1392.001392.001344.001358.30—29.60
Dec
1405.501405.501362.501372.40—29.50
Mar1386.10—29.50
Jun1402.00—29.50
Est. sales 2,132. Wed.'s sales 1,426
Wed.'s open int 11,631, up 90
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.