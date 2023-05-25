BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jul 1030.50 1037.40 1020.80 1026.30 —3.20 Oct 1036.30 1042.40 1027.50 1031.70 —3.00 Jan 1035.30 1039.90 1035.30 1037.00 —3.00 Apr 1048.50 1048.50 1038.90 1041.30 —3.30 Jul 1045.80 —3.00 Est. sales 17,742. Wed.'s sales 25,623 Wed.'s open int 71,515 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz May 1424.00 1424.00 1404.00 1423.60 +17.50 Jun 1420.00 1437.00 1385.00 1415.60 +17.50 Jul 1409.60 +16.70 Sep 1419.00 1438.50 1389.00 1418.20 +15.20 Dec 1421.50 1430.60 1421.50 1430.60 +14.60 Mar 1444.80 +16.10 Jun 1456.00 +16.10 Est. sales 7,377. Wed.'s sales 8,202 Wed.'s open int 10,980