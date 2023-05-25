May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|1030.50
|1037.40
|1020.80
|1026.30
|—3.20
|Oct
|1036.30
|1042.40
|1027.50
|1031.70
|—3.00
|Jan
|1035.30
|1039.90
|1035.30
|1037.00
|—3.00
|Apr
|1048.50
|1048.50
|1038.90
|1041.30
|—3.30
|Jul
|1045.80
|—3.00
|Est. sales 17,742.
|Wed.'s sales 25,623
|Wed.'s open int 71,515
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|May
|1424.00
|1424.00
|1404.00
|1423.60
|+17.50
|Jun
|1420.00
|1437.00
|1385.00
|1415.60
|+17.50
|Jul
|1409.60
|+16.70
|Sep
|1419.00
|1438.50
|1389.00
|1418.20
|+15.20
|Dec
|1421.50
|1430.60
|1421.50
|1430.60
|+14.60
|Mar
|1444.80
|+16.10
|Jun
|1456.00
|+16.10
|Est. sales 7,377.
|Wed.'s sales 8,202
|Wed.'s open int 10,980