    BC-PLATINUM

    May 25, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    PLATINUM
    50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
    Jul1030.501037.401020.801026.30—3.20
    Oct1036.301042.401027.501031.70—3.00
    Jan1035.301039.901035.301037.00—3.00
    Apr1048.501048.501038.901041.30—3.30
    Jul1045.80—3.00
    Est. sales 17,742. Wed.'s sales 25,623
    Wed.'s open int 71,515
    PALLADIUM
    100 troy oz; dollars per oz
    May
    1424.001424.001404.001423.60+17.50
    Jun
    1420.001437.001385.001415.60+17.50
    Jul1409.60+16.70
    Sep1419.001438.501389.001418.20+15.20
    Dec
    1421.501430.601421.501430.60+14.60
    Mar1444.80+16.10
    Jun1456.00+16.10
    Est. sales 7,377. Wed.'s sales 8,202
    Wed.'s open int 10,980
