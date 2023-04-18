April 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Composite Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.
|Name VolumeLastChg.
|UniqueFabr
|25,745,307
|.25
|+.08
|PartsiD
|15,291,595
|.30
|+.08
|Tellurian
|11,837,742
|1.49
|—.08
|AultAllnce
|10,531,786
|.11
|+.01
|B2goldCpg
|9,668,965
|3.05
|FOXOTchn
|4,717,545
|.77
|—.07
|GeniusGrp
|4,554,901
|1.42
|+.19
|NewGoldg
|4,141,868
|3.11
|UraniumEng
|4,106,065
|1.64
|Globalstar
|3,976,132
|1.21
|—————————