BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. UniqueFabr 25,745,307 .25 +.08 PartsiD 15,291,595 .30 +.08 Tellurian 11,837,742 1.49 —.08 AultAllnce 10,531,786 .11 +.01 B2goldCpg 9,668,965 3.05 FOXOTchn 4,717,545 .77 —.07 GeniusGrp 4,554,901 1.42 +.19 NewGoldg 4,141,868 3.11 UraniumEng 4,106,065 1.64 Globalstar 3,976,132 1.21 —————————