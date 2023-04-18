BC-Composite Updates

AP NEWS
April 18, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg.
UniqueFabr25,745,307.25+.08
PartsiD15,291,595.30+.08
Tellurian11,837,7421.49—.08
AultAllnce10,531,786.11+.01
B2goldCpg9,668,9653.05
FOXOTchn4,717,545.77—.07
GeniusGrp4,554,9011.42+.19
NewGoldg4,141,8683.11
UraniumEng4,106,0651.64
Globalstar3,976,1321.21
