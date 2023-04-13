AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-PLATINUM

April 13, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Apr1043.001056.101043.001056.10+38.10
Jul1029.101070.001023.401065.50+38.00
Oct1037.801072.801034.101072.00+37.20
Jan
1045.001079.601045.001076.60+36.80
Apr1080.90+36.80
Est. sales 19,015. Wed.'s sales 18,219
Wed.'s open int 60,388, up 275
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Apr1492.30+39.70
May1503.60+39.70
Jun
1462.001524.501445.001495.60+39.70
Sep1473.501529.501470.001509.70+39.40
Dec
1515.501554.001513.501525.00+39.20
Mar1542.50+39.20
Jun1553.70+39.20
Est. sales 2,160. Wed.'s sales 1,718
Wed.'s open int 12,273
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.