April 13, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Apr
|1043.00
|1056.10
|1043.00
|1056.10
|+38.10
|Jul
|1029.10
|1070.00
|1023.40
|1065.50
|+38.00
|Oct
|1037.80
|1072.80
|1034.10
|1072.00
|+37.20
|Jan
|1045.00
|1079.60
|1045.00
|1076.60
|+36.80
|Apr
|1080.90
|+36.80
|Est. sales 19,015.
|Wed.'s sales 18,219
|Wed.'s open int 60,388,
|up 275
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Apr
|1492.30
|+39.70
|May
|1503.60
|+39.70
|Jun
|1462.00
|1524.50
|1445.00
|1495.60
|+39.70
|Sep
|1473.50
|1529.50
|1470.00
|1509.70
|+39.40
|Dec
|1515.50
|1554.00
|1513.50
|1525.00
|+39.20
|Mar
|1542.50
|+39.20
|Jun
|1553.70
|+39.20
|Est. sales 2,160.
|Wed.'s sales 1,718
|Wed.'s open int 12,273