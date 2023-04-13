BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Apr 1043.00 1056.10 1043.00 1056.10 +38.10 Jul 1029.10 1070.00 1023.40 1065.50 +38.00 Oct 1037.80 1072.80 1034.10 1072.00 +37.20 Jan 1045.00 1079.60 1045.00 1076.60 +36.80 Apr 1080.90 +36.80 Est. sales 19,015. Wed.'s sales 18,219 Wed.'s open int 60,388, up 275 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Apr 1492.30 +39.70 May 1503.60 +39.70 Jun 1462.00 1524.50 1445.00 1495.60 +39.70 Sep 1473.50 1529.50 1470.00 1509.70 +39.40 Dec 1515.50 1554.00 1513.50 1525.00 +39.20 Mar 1542.50 +39.20 Jun 1553.70 +39.20 Est. sales 2,160. Wed.'s sales 1,718 Wed.'s open int 12,273