BC-Orange-juice

March 28, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
ORANGE JUICE
15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May248.35256.20248.20252.40—.15
Jun242.10—.40
Jul239.50245.00239.40242.10—.40
Aug233.80—.80
Sep232.60235.45232.60233.80—.80
Nov226.95227.40225.30225.30—.80
Jan215.35—1.05
Feb204.30—.35
Mar204.30—.35
May198.05+.25
Jul197.55+.25
Sep197.05+.25
Nov196.55+.25
Jan196.05+.25
Feb195.55+.25
Mar195.55+.25
May195.05+.25
Jul194.55+.25
Sep194.05+.25
Nov193.55+.25
Jan191.00+.25
Est. sales 383. Mon.'s sales 641
Mon.'s open int 9,534
