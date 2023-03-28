March 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Orange-juice
NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|ORANGE JUICE
|15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|248.35
|256.20
|248.20
|252.40
|—.15
|Jun
|242.10
|—.40
|Jul
|239.50
|245.00
|239.40
|242.10
|—.40
|Aug
|233.80
|—.80
|Sep
|232.60
|235.45
|232.60
|233.80
|—.80
|Nov
|226.95
|227.40
|225.30
|225.30
|—.80
|Jan
|215.35
|—1.05
|Feb
|204.30
|—.35
|Mar
|204.30
|—.35
|May
|198.05
|+.25
|Jul
|197.55
|+.25
|Sep
|197.05
|+.25
|Nov
|196.55
|+.25
|Jan
|196.05
|+.25
|Feb
|195.55
|+.25
|Mar
|195.55
|+.25
|May
|195.05
|+.25
|Jul
|194.55
|+.25
|Sep
|194.05
|+.25
|Nov
|193.55
|+.25
|Jan
|191.00
|+.25
|Est. sales 383.
|Mon.'s sales 641
|Mon.'s open int 9,534