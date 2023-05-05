AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Composite Updates

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

    Name VolumeLastChg.
    Globalstar7,963,2921.21
    B2goldCpg7,891,8413.05
    Tellurian4,610,3791.31+.02
    UraniumEng4,586,3001.64
    ProtalixBio3,861,9653.27—.09
    AultAllnce3,324,918.09+.00
    FrankStProp3,260,20910.36
    GeniusGrp3,213,5171.12+.11
    MultiWaysn2,826,375.93—.07
    RingEnergy2,780,10615.22
    —————————
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.