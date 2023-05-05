BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. Globalstar 7,963,292 1.21 B2goldCpg 7,891,841 3.05 Tellurian 4,610,379 1.31 +.02 UraniumEng 4,586,300 1.64 ProtalixBio 3,861,965 3.27 —.09 AultAllnce 3,324,918 .09 +.00 FrankStProp 3,260,209 10.36 GeniusGrp 3,213,517 1.12 +.11 MultiWaysn 2,826,375 .93 —.07 RingEnergy 2,780,106 15.22 —————————