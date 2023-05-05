BC-Composite Updates

May 5, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.
|Name VolumeLastChg.
|Globalstar
|7,963,292
|1.21
|B2goldCpg
|7,891,841
|3.05
|Tellurian
|4,610,379
|1.31
|+.02
|UraniumEng
|4,586,300
|1.64
|ProtalixBio
|3,861,965
|3.27
|—.09
|AultAllnce
|3,324,918
|.09
|+.00
|FrankStProp
|3,260,209
|10.36
|GeniusGrp
|3,213,517
|1.12
|+.11
|MultiWaysn
|2,826,375
|.93
|—.07
|RingEnergy
|2,780,106
|15.22
|—————————