BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jul 998.70 1015.90 997.40 1010.10 +11.10 Oct 1004.00 1021.80 1004.00 1016.20 +11.40 Jan 1014.20 1022.00 1014.00 1021.30 +10.90 Apr 1018.60 1029.00 1018.60 1026.10 +10.60 Jul 1033.30 1033.30 1030.00 1030.00 +10.70 Est. sales 20,416. Wed.'s sales 29,505 Wed.'s open int 69,102 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Jun 1356.00 1384.00 1346.50 1375.90 +35.00 Jul 1350.00 1382.10 1344.00 1382.10 +31.70 Aug 1376.10 +31.70 Sep 1361.00 1400.00 1357.00 1390.70 +31.70 Dec 1403.70 +31.80 Mar 1417.40 +31.80 Jun 1428.60 +31.80 Est. sales 2,281. Wed.'s sales 2,229 Wed.'s open int 11,006, up 348