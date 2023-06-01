June 1, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|998.70
|1015.90
|997.40
|1010.10
|+11.10
|Oct
|1004.00
|1021.80
|1004.00
|1016.20
|+11.40
|Jan
|1014.20
|1022.00
|1014.00
|1021.30
|+10.90
|Apr
|1018.60
|1029.00
|1018.60
|1026.10
|+10.60
|Jul
|1033.30
|1033.30
|1030.00
|1030.00
|+10.70
|Est. sales 20,416.
|Wed.'s sales 29,505
|Wed.'s open int 69,102
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Jun
|1356.00
|1384.00
|1346.50
|1375.90
|+35.00
|Jul
|1350.00
|1382.10
|1344.00
|1382.10
|+31.70
|Aug
|1376.10
|+31.70
|Sep
|1361.00
|1400.00
|1357.00
|1390.70
|+31.70
|Dec
|1403.70
|+31.80
|Mar
|1417.40
|+31.80
|Jun
|1428.60
|+31.80
|Est. sales 2,281.
|Wed.'s sales 2,229
|Wed.'s open int 11,006,
|up 348