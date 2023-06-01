BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
June 1, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul998.701015.90997.401010.10+11.10
Oct1004.001021.801004.001016.20+11.40
Jan
1014.201022.001014.001021.30+10.90
Apr1018.601029.001018.601026.10+10.60
Jul1033.301033.301030.001030.00+10.70
Est. sales 20,416. Wed.'s sales 29,505
Wed.'s open int 69,102
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Jun
1356.001384.001346.501375.90+35.00
Jul1350.001382.101344.001382.10+31.70
Aug1376.10+31.70
Sep1361.001400.001357.001390.70+31.70
Dec1403.70+31.80
Mar1417.40+31.80
Jun1428.60+31.80
Est. sales 2,281. Wed.'s sales 2,229
Wed.'s open int 11,006, up 348
