BRITISH OPEN ’23: Capsules on 10 leading contenders for claret jug

FILE - Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Scheffler is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Rahm is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. McIIroy is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Schauffele is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Spieth is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Brooks Koepka hits from the third tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Koepka is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE -Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC hits his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom. Smith is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE -Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. Cantlay is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, hits his drive off the first tee during the first round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Fitzpatrick is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Rickie Fowler drives off the fifth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Detroit. Fowler is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DOUG FERGUSON
 
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Ten players expected to contend in the 151st British Open, which starts Thursday at Royal Liverpool (listed in predicted order of finish):

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

Age: 27.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide wins: 6.

Majors: Masters (2022).

2023 Majors: Masters-T10, PGA-T2, US Open-3.

Backspin: No one has played more consistent golf this year than Scheffler, who had not finished out of the top 12 since October. He has two wins and has challenged to win the last two majors.

JON RAHM

Age: 28.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide wins: 21.

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021).

2023 Majors: Masters-Won, PGA-T50, US Open-T10.

Backspin: Rahm still leads the PGA Tour with four victories, the last one at the Masters. He challenged for the claret jug two years ago at Royal St. George’s. He hasn’t played since missing the cut at the Travelers a week after the U.S. Open.

RORY MCILROY

Age: 34.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 3.

Worldwide wins: 32.

Majors: U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

2023 Majors: Masters-Cut, PGA-T7, US Open-2.

Backspin: He won the British Open the last time it was at Royal Liverpool in 2014. McIlroy has gone nine years since his last major championship and he has failed to convert his last two good chances, at the U.S. Open this year and the British Open last year.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 29.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide wins: 8.

Majors: None.

2023 Majors: Masters-T10, PGA-T18, US Open-T10.

Backspin: He can be listed among the best without a major simply for giving himself chances. He has finished in the top 10 in 12 of the 25 majors he has played and was runner-up at Carnoustie in 2018. Schauffele has yet to win this year.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 29.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 10.

Worldwide wins: 16.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

2023 Majors: Masters-T4, PGA-T29, US Open-Cut.

Backspin: This is his 10th British Open and the only major where he has never missed the cut. He won at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and was runner-up two years ago at Royal St. George’s. Putting and short game goes a long way in links golf.

CAMERON SMITH

Age: 29.

Country: Australia.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide wins: 11.

Majors: British Open (2022).

2023 Majors: Masters-T34, PGA-T9, US Open-4.

Backspin: He will try to become the first back-to-back winner since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08. Smith goes to Royal Liverpool coming off his second win in LIV Golf. He has finished in the top 10 in his last two majors without a serious chance of winning either.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 31.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide wins: 8.

Majors: None.

2023 Majors: Masters-T14, PGA-T-9, US Open-T-14.

Backspin: Cantlay is going on five consecutive majors finishing in the top 15, but he has yet to seriously contend in any of them. His game is built on doing everything well. In the majors, he just isn’t doing it good enough.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 33.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 12.

Worldwide wins: 14.

Majors: US Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019, 2023).

2023 Majors: Masters-T2, PGA-Won, US Open-T17.

Backspin: The U.S. Open is the only major where he wasn’t in contention. With his legs in good shape, he is back to being a major force in the majors. A British Open title would give him the third leg of the Grand Slam and tie him with Phil Mickelson in the major count.

MATT FITZPATRICK

Age: 28.

Country: England.

World ranking: 9.

Worldwide wins: 9.

Majors: U.S. Open (2022).

2023 Majors: Masters-T10, PGA-Cut, US Open-T17.

Backspin: His game has been bubbling just below the surface going into the final major of the year. The last Englishman to win the British Open was Nick Faldo in 1992. The last Englishman to win an Open in England was Tony Jacklin in 1969.

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 34.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 21.

Worldwide wins: 10.

Majors: None.

2023 Majors: Masters-DNP, PGA-Cut, US Open-T5.

Backspin: The fact Fowler wasn’t in the Masters indicates how much his game is trending. It was capped off by his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Now he’s back on the path toward trying to bag that first major.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports