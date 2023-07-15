Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
BRITISH OPEN ’23: Facts and figures for the 151st Open

 
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship:

Event: 151st Open Championship.

Dates: July 20-23.

Site: Royal Liverpool GC.

Length: 7,313 yards.

Par: 71.

Field: 156 players.

Playoff (if necessary): 3 holes, aggregate score.

Prize money: $16.5 million.

Winner’s share: $3 million.

Defending champion: Cameron Smith.

Last year: Cameron Smith blazed to a 30 on the back nine at St. Andrews to overtake Rory McIlroy and capture his first major championship. Smith closed with an 8-under and finished at 268, breaking by one shot the record for St. Andrews set by Tiger Woods in 2000. He won by one shot over Cameron Young. McIlroy finished third.

Last time at Royal Liverpool: Rory McIlroy went wire-to-wire, building a six-shot lead going into the final round and closing with a 71 for a two-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia. He joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players with three different majors at 25 or younger.

British Open champions at Royal Liverpool: Rory McIlroy (2014), Tiger Woods (2006), Roberto De Vicenzo (1967), Peter Thomson (1956), Fred Daly (1947), Alfred Padgham (1936), Bobby Jones (1930), Walter Hagen (1924), John H. Taylor (1913), Arnaud Massy (1907), Sandy Herd (1902), Harold Hilton (1897).

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods is not playing because of ankle surgery in April. Royal Liverpool is the third course where Woods had won and was unable to return. The others were Augusta National (2014, 2016, 2017, 2021) and Torrey Pines (2021).

No Slam: The British Open currently is the only major where no one can complete the career Grand Slam.

Key statistic: Americans have won four of the last 15 times in the British Open.

Noteworthy: Eight of the last nine major champions were in their 20s.

Quoteworthy: “It can still be a great year. Throwing a major in there becomes an amazing year.” -- Rickie Fowler.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Peacock).

