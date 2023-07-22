Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

British Open at a glance

United States' Jordan Spieth, right looks back as England's Matt Fitzpatrick lies on the ground to look at the line of his putt on the 12th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

LEADING: Brian Harman (69) at 12-under 201.

CHASING: Cameron Young (66) was five shots behind.

Other news
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after putting on the 6th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/=0065cd=)
Scheffler and Homa get distracted by TV screen and spectators at the British Open
Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rory McIlroy’s drought in majors set to stretch to a 10th year as putter stays cold at British Open
Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame.
United States' Brian Harman, right and England's Tommy Fleetwood look down the 14th hole from the tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it.
Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open
The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier.

MOVING UP: Jon Rahm set the Royal Liverpool record for the British Open with a 65. He started the day 12 shots back and cut the deficit in half.

FADING: Rory McIlroy missed nine putts inside 15 feet and shot 69. He was nine shots behind in his bid to end nine years without a major.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Cameron Young blasted out of a pot bunker in front of the 18th green to 2 feet for birdie that got him into the last group.

KEY STATISTIC: The last player to lose a five-shot lead in the final round of a major championship was Jean Van de Velde at Carnoustie in the 1999 British Open.

NOTEWORTHY: Going into the British Open, Harman had won twice in 355 starts on the PGA Tour.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’d rather win three times and never shoot 63.” — Jon Rahm, when told that three-time British Open champion Seve Ballesteros had never shot 63 in the Open.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports