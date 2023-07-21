FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

British Open at a glance

 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

LEADING: Brian Harman (65) at 10-under 132.

TRAILING: Tommy Fleetwood (71) was five shots behind.

Other news
United States' Brian Harman putts and eagles the 18th during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
British Open key hole for 2nd round was the 18th
The key hole from the second round of the British Open was the 18th hole, marked by eagles and one timely birdie by Scottie Scheffler.
United States' Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th green at went into the hole for a birdie during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Bunker mentality: British Open changes rake pattern in pot bunkers at Hoylake
The small bunkers at Royal Liverpool are still not the place to be in the British Open. They just aren’t quite as bad as they were in the opening round.
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts to the crowd aft a bride shot from a bunker on the 18th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Scheffler and Smith rally to survive the cut at British Open; Johnson, Thomas and Morikawa go home
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to make a tough up-and-down from the bunker for birdie. Defending champion Cameron Smith pulled off a perfect 6-iron from the fairway for a tap-in eagle.
England's Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd after completing his round on the 18th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Fleetwood keeps alive home hopes at British Open as nearest challenger to Harman
Tommy Fleetwood is back in the final pairing at a major championship and this time it is in his home country about 45 minutes from where he grew up.

STILL PLAYING: Scottie Scheffler birdied the final hole from a bunker to make the cut on the number. The world’s No. 1 player has not finished worse than 12th this year.

LEAVING: Dustin Johnson shot 82, his worst score in a major since he shot 82 in the final round of the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He missed the cut. Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry were among those also missing the cut at 3-over 145.

STRUGGLING: Justin Thomas missed the cut in three of four majors this year. He entered the 3M Open in Minnesota next week because he is not yet eligible for the PGA Tour postseason.

RECORDS: Harman matched the low round at Royal Liverpool for the British Open with 65. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the Royal Liverpool record previously shared by Tiger Woods (2006) and Rory McIlroy (2014).

SHOT OF THE DAY: Travis Smyth made a hole-in-one with a 9-iron on the par-3 17th,

KEY STATISTIC: Harman’s five-shot lead is the largest for 36 holes in the British Open since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 at St. Andrews.

NOTEWORTHY: Only five of the 24 players still under par have won majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I understand a lot can happen at an Open, but eight shots is a lot of shots to spot a player who’s playing really well.” — Jordan Spieth, who trails Harman by eight.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports