British Open at a glance

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

LEADING: Brian Harman (65) at 10-under 132.

TRAILING: Tommy Fleetwood (71) was five shots behind.

STILL PLAYING: Scottie Scheffler birdied the final hole from a bunker to make the cut on the number. The world’s No. 1 player has not finished worse than 12th this year.

LEAVING: Dustin Johnson shot 82, his worst score in a major since he shot 82 in the final round of the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He missed the cut. Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry were among those also missing the cut at 3-over 145.

STRUGGLING: Justin Thomas missed the cut in three of four majors this year. He entered the 3M Open in Minnesota next week because he is not yet eligible for the PGA Tour postseason.

RECORDS: Harman matched the low round at Royal Liverpool for the British Open with 65. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the Royal Liverpool record previously shared by Tiger Woods (2006) and Rory McIlroy (2014).

SHOT OF THE DAY: Travis Smyth made a hole-in-one with a 9-iron on the par-3 17th,

KEY STATISTIC: Harman’s five-shot lead is the largest for 36 holes in the British Open since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 at St. Andrews.

NOTEWORTHY: Only five of the 24 players still under par have won majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I understand a lot can happen at an Open, but eight shots is a lot of shots to spot a player who’s playing really well.” — Jordan Spieth, who trails Harman by eight.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC).

