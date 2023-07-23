United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

British Open at a glance

United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)

United States’ Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday in the British Open:

THE VICTOR: Brian Harman closed with a 1-under 70 for a six-shot victory.

THE SPOILS: Harman won $3 million, moved to No. 10 in the world ranking and is No. 3 in the Ryder Cup standings.

Other news
England's Matthew Jordan acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 18th green during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Jordan’s Hoylake homecoming ends in ‘perfect finish’ and a spot in next year’s British Open
Matthew Jordan’s first shot at the British Open was a special one. It was the first of the tournament at his home course. His last on Sunday might have meant even more.
Spain's Jon Rahm reacts on the 18th green after putting during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rahm, Day and others fail to put pressure on Harman in damp finale at British Open
Jon Rahm was so eager to begin chasing down Brian Harman at the British Open that he was putting his tee in the ground on No. 1 when the starter said: “On the tee, Viktor Hovland.”
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 10th tee during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
McIlroy tries to stay positive after British Open despite extending winless streak in majors
Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open.
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

THE SILVER: Tom Kim (67), Sepp Straka (69), Jason Day (69) and Jon Rahm (70) tied for second.

SILVER SLAM: Jason Day now has been runner-up in all four majors.

THE STREAK: Rory McIlroy now has gone nine years and 34 majors without winning a major.

KEY STATISTIC: Harman hit into only three pot bunkers for the week at Royal Liverpool.

NOTEWORTHY: Harman led the final 51 holes of the British Open.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’m over the moon. I’ve worked really hard my whole life and I’m gonna enjoy this one.” — Brian Harman.

NEXT YEAR: The 152nd Open Championship returns to Royal Troon for the 10th time.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports