England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

British Open at a glance

 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Thursday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

LEADING: Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and Christo Lamprecht at 66.

CHASING: Brian Harman, Antoine Rozner and Adrian Otaegui at 67.

Other news
Spain's Jon Rahm waits to putt on the 18th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Par-5 18th causes havoc at British Open as Fowler and Thomas run up card-wrecking scores
Much of the concern ahead of the British Open centered around the new par-3 17th at Royal Liverpool but the real headache proved to be No. 18.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 18th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
British Open’s key hole from the opening round
The key hole from the first round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 18th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Bunker save at the last hole helps McIlroy stay alive at British Open
Rory McIlroy pumped his fist after his 10-foot putt dropped at the 18th hole at Royal Liverpool. It was only a par putt but it felt like much more than that at the British Open.
United States' Jordan Spieth plays from the rough on the 2nd hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Spieth has solid British Open start ruined by a shank; Justin Thomas’ season could be ending
Jordan Spieth was quietly optimistic about his game coming into the British Open and it showed. He opened with a 69.

CONTENDING: Among the 31 players who broke par were Jordan Spieth (69), Scottie Scheffler (70), Brooks Koepka (70) and Xander Schauffele (70).

SURVIVING: Rory McIlroy was 2 over through 12 holes and his 10-foot par putt on the 18th after taking two shots to get out of bunker allowed him to finish with a 71.

STRUGGLING: Jon Rahm made only one birdie in his round of 74.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Emiliano Grillo holed a 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th to tie for the lead.

AMATEUR HOUR: Christo Lamprecht is the first amateur to share the 18-hole lead at the British Open since Tom Lewis in 2011 at Royal St. George’s.

SHANK OF THE DAY: Jordan Spieth with an 8-iron from an awkward lie at No. 8. The ball was lost and he scrambled for double bogey.

KEY STATISTIC: There were 19 scores of double bogey or worse on the 18th hole Thursday. The last time the British Open was at Royal Liverpool in 2014, there were 26 scores of double bogey or worse the entire tournament.

NOTEWORTHY: Justin Thomas has shot 81-82 in his last two rounds in the majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It’s the most well-bunkered golf course that we play. They’re everywhere, and they’re very penal.” — Shane Lowry.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Peacock); 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports