Matthew Jordan recounts Tiger memories ahead of hitting opening tee shot at British Open

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Matthew Jordan recounts Tiger memories ahead of hitting opening tee shot at British Open

The club house of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with golfers using the practice green ahead of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
1 of 6 | 

The club house of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with golfers using the practice green ahead of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, right putts on the 7th green during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
2 of 6 | 

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, right putts on the 7th green during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open Golf Championships, speak at a press conference at the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
3 of 6 | 

Australia’s Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open Golf Championships, speak at a press conference at the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open, left, prepares to hand back the Claret Jug trophy to Martin Slumbers, the Chief Executive of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club St Andrews, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The British Open Golf Championships starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
4 of 6 | 

Australia’s Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open, left, prepares to hand back the Claret Jug trophy to Martin Slumbers, the Chief Executive of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club St Andrews, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The British Open Golf Championships starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signs autographs on the 4th tee during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
5 of 6 | 

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy signs autographs on the 4th tee during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees of on the 4th hole during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
6 of 6 | 

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy tees of on the 4th hole during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEVE DOUGLAS and DOUG FERGUSON
 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Matthew Jordan has been given the honor of hitting the first tee shot at the 151st British Open. He’ll know exactly where to put it.

The 27-year-old Jordan lives in Hoylake and is a member at Royal Liverpool. No surprise, then, that he has been approached by a number of players about the optimal way to get around the course.

He hasn’t been giving much away.

Other news
England's Matt Fitzpatrick, right with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick wait under umbrellas to play on the 4th tee box during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Fitzpatrick brothers finally sharing the same stage at the British Open
Alex Fitzpatrick has been around for his older brother Matt’s biggest moments in golf. He was his caddie for Matt’s victory at the U.S.
Martin Slumbers, right, the Chief Executive of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club St Andrews, holds and looks at the Claret Jug trophy that has just been handed back by Australia's Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The British Open Golf Championships starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Cameron Smith returns claret jug ahead of the British Open and reflects on his long year
Cameron Smith never gets emotional about anything. That changed Monday when he had to return the claret jug as the defending British Open champion.
Phil Mickelson, of the U.S, pitching onto the green, during a practice round, ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, in Wirral, England, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
British Open has an old course with a new finish at Royal Liverpool
For an old course, Royal Liverpool offers a new finish. Players began arriving Sunday for the British Open. Only 38 players in the field were at Hoylake in 2014.
FILE - Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds up the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf championship at the Royal Liverpool golf club, Hoylake, England, July 20, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)
BRITISH OPEN ’23: A capsule history of Opens at Royal Liverpool
The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool in England for the 13th time. Despite having hosted the Open since 1898, the Hoylake links have never had a repeat winner.

“I might pick and choose what I tell people,” Jordan said Monday.

For the two British Opens staged at Hoylake since the turn of the century — won by Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014 — Jordan was a wide-eyed spectator enthralled with seeing the best players of the world right in front of him.

He said he “froze” when Woods walked past him and through the clubhouse.

“In ’06, he was on the putting green,” Jordan recalled about Woods, “and I don’t think I moved for 20 minutes.”

He remembers getting up early enough to see the first group out. On Thursday, he’ll be among them — his tee time is 6:35 a.m. — on a course where he has previously shot 62.

“I remember when I was 16, I shot a 69 off the backs here, which is one of my first amazing rounds,” Jordan said.

So, the No. 329-ranked Jordan was asked, could he be a factor in the championship on his home course?

“When I come away from this next week, I just want to play the golf course like I know I can, like I do in practice, like I normally will if I’m here preparing for any other events,” he said.

“And if I feel like I can do that, then I know that I can do well around here.”

JUG JOURNEYS

Cameron Smith says he didn’t do anything too crazy with the claret jug from winning the British Open last year.

But he has one strong memory from taking the prized trophy home to Australia. He was the first Australian to win the British Open since Greg Norman in 1993.

“I took it back to my home club in Brisbane and it was actually timed perfectly,” Smith said.

He said the club had an awards night where it presented the trophy to the club champion along with all the other golf events from the year.

“It was one of the first nights I got back to Australia, so brought the claret jug there, had all the members there, and, yeah, had a ripping night,” he said. “For a little country club outside of Brisbane to have the claret jug in it, I think was a pretty cool moment,” he said.

OPEN SIGNS

All signs point toward Rory McIlroy being able to end his streak of 33 majors over nine years without winning.

The British Open is at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy went wire-to-wire in 2014, the last time the Open was here.

But he has two things working against him historically.

It has been 10 years since anyone captured the Scottish Open and British Open in consecutive weeks — Phil Mickelson in 2013 at Castle Stuart and then Muirfield.

Also working against him? No one has ever won the claret jug twice at Royal Liverpool.

PAYNE STEWART AWARD

Former NBC Sports analyst and six-time PGA Tour winner Gary Koch has been selected to receive the Payne Stewart Award.

The award has become of the top honors on the PGA Tour, given annually to a player who exemplifies character, charity and sportsmanship. It began after Stewart died in a private plane crash in 1999, the year he won the U.S. Open.

Koch won the Florida Open as a 16-year-old amateur, helped lead Florida to an NCAA title and won six times on tour. He is equally known for his second career, working 33 years for ESPN and then NBC Sports. His most famous call was, “Better than most,” when Tiger Woods holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the island-green 17th hole at The Players Championship in 2001.

Koch will be honored Aug. 22 in Atlanta during the Tour Championship.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports