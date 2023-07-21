British Open key hole for 2nd round was the 18th

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
United States' Brian Harman putts and eagles the 18th during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Friday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 596.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.93.

RANK: 16th.

KEY FACT: Brian Harman made eagle from 15 feet to shoot 6-under 65, move to 10-under par, establish a five-shot lead and tie the 36-hole record at Royal Liverpool also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The late drama at the last was about getting into the weekend, which top-ranked Scottie Scheffler achieved by getting up-and-down from a pot bunker for birdie to make the cut on the number. In the next group, defending champion Cameron Smith teed off outside the cut mark and hit 6-iron from 215 yards inside 2 feet for eagle.

United States' Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th green at went into the hole for a birdie during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Bunker mentality: British Open changes rake pattern in pot bunkers at Hoylake
The small bunkers at Royal Liverpool are still not the place to be in the British Open. They just aren’t quite as bad as they were in the opening round.
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts to the crowd aft a bride shot from a bunker on the 18th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Scheffler and Smith rally to survive the cut at British Open; Johnson, Thomas and Morikawa go home
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to make a tough up-and-down from the bunker for birdie. Defending champion Cameron Smith pulled off a perfect 6-iron from the fairway for a tap-in eagle.
England's Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd after completing his round on the 18th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Fleetwood keeps alive home hopes at British Open as nearest challenger to Harman
Tommy Fleetwood is back in the final pairing at a major championship and this time it is in his home country about 45 minutes from where he grew up.
United States' Justin Thomas walks off the 9th after putting on the green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes
Justin Thomas never imagined using a round at the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open in Minnesota. But that’s where he’s at.

