British Open key hole for 2nd round was the 18th

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Friday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 596.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.93.

RANK: 16th.

KEY FACT: Brian Harman made eagle from 15 feet to shoot 6-under 65, move to 10-under par, establish a five-shot lead and tie the 36-hole record at Royal Liverpool also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The late drama at the last was about getting into the weekend, which top-ranked Scottie Scheffler achieved by getting up-and-down from a pot bunker for birdie to make the cut on the number. In the next group, defending champion Cameron Smith teed off outside the cut mark and hit 6-iron from 215 yards inside 2 feet for eagle.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports