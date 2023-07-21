British Open key hole for 2nd round was the 18th
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Friday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:
HOLE: 18.
YARDAGE: 596.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.93.
RANK: 16th.
KEY FACT: Brian Harman made eagle from 15 feet to shoot 6-under 65, move to 10-under par, establish a five-shot lead and tie the 36-hole record at Royal Liverpool also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The late drama at the last was about getting into the weekend, which top-ranked Scottie Scheffler achieved by getting up-and-down from a pot bunker for birdie to make the cut on the number. In the next group, defending champion Cameron Smith teed off outside the cut mark and hit 6-iron from 215 yards inside 2 feet for eagle.
Other news
The small bunkers at Royal Liverpool are still not the place to be in the British Open. They just aren’t quite as bad as they were in the opening round.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to make a tough up-and-down from the bunker for birdie. Defending champion Cameron Smith pulled off a perfect 6-iron from the fairway for a tap-in eagle.
Tommy Fleetwood is back in the final pairing at a major championship and this time it is in his home country about 45 minutes from where he grew up.
Justin Thomas never imagined using a round at the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open in Minnesota. But that’s where he’s at.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports