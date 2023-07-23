United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Key hole at the British Open

 
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Sunday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

HOLE: 6.

YARDAGE: 194.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.17.

RANK: 7th.

KEY FACT: Brian Harman had just made the second bogey of his round and his lead had gone from five shots to three. He responded with a 5-iron to 15 feet for the first of back-to-back birdies. No one got closer than four shots of him the rest of the way.

