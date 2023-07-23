Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Live updates | Harman takes 5-shot lead into final round of British Open

United States' Brian Harman looks at his putt on the 17th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

United States’ Brian Harman looks at his putt on the 17th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman wants to make the right kind of history in the British Open.

The American lefty takes a five-shot lead into the final round at Royal Liverpool. No one has lost a lead that large in the Open — or any major — since Jean Van de Velde at Carnoustie in 1999. And even that required a triple bogey on the 72nd hole.

Cameron Young will be alongside in the final group on a cloudy, breezy day. The wind forecast was such the R&A already has adjusted two pin positions on the fifth and 13th holes. The pins are not as deep as originally planned.

Other news
United States' Jordan Spieth, right looks back as England's Matt Fitzpatrick lies on the ground to look at the line of his putt on the 12th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
British Open at a glance
News and nuggets from the third round of the British Open on Saturday from Royal Liverpool.
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after putting on the 6th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/=0065cd=)
Scheffler and Homa get distracted by TV screen and spectators at the British Open
Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rory McIlroy’s drought in majors set to stretch to a 10th year as putter stays cold at British Open
Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame.
United States' Brian Harman, right and England's Tommy Fleetwood look down the 14th hole from the tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it.

Also the tee on the par-3 17th has been moved up 8 yards to play at 132 yards.

In early action, Scottie Scheffler is 3 under for his day through seven holes to reach 1 over for the tournament. Bryson DeChambeau drove the 367-yard fourth hole and made a 25-foot eagle putt. He also has three bogeys in his round.

___

WHAT TO KNOW

— Harman builds a 5-shot lead at British Open.

— Jon Rahm sets Hoylake record with 63 to give himself a chance

— Younger brother of U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the top 10

— Rory McIlroy lets chances slip away with poor putting

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports