Live updates | Local member Jordan opens British Open with solid 2-under 69

England's Matthew Jordan tees off the 1st to start day one of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, England, Thursday July 20, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
England’s Matthew Jordan tees off the 1st to start day one of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, England, Thursday July 20, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

Scotland's Matthew Jordan chips onto the 3rd green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Scotland’s Matthew Jordan chips onto the 3rd green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

England's Matthew Jordan tees off the 3rd during day one of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, England, Thursday July 20, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
England’s Matthew Jordan tees off the 3rd during day one of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, England, Thursday July 20, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

South Africa's Christo Lamprecht (amateur) plays his shot from the 4th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht (amateur) plays his shot from the 4th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

South Africa's Christo Lamprecht (amateur) picks up his ball on the 3rd green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht (amateur) picks up his ball on the 3rd green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre plays on the 12 hole during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre plays on the 12 hole during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

JORDAN FINISHES STRONG AFTER HITTING OPENING SHOT

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Home-crowd favorite Matthew Jordan finished strong after hitting the opening shot of the British Open, closing with a 2-under-par 69 that left him tied for second early on.

Jordan received a big ovation from the fans at the 18th hole after finishing his round with a par.

A Royal Liverpool member since he was a teenager, Jordan was making his first Open appearance. The Englishman had three birdies on the front nine and another on the second, along with a bogey on each side of the turn.

Christo Lamprecht, a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech who qualified by winning the British Amateur at the nearby Hillside links, was leading at 3 under through 13 holes.

WHAT TO KNOW

— A brown British Open turns green

— Rasmus and Nicolai first set of twins playing the British Open

— New hole on an old links getting all the attention at Royal Liverpool

— Niemann among LIV players wondering if this major is their last

SMITH OPENS TITLE DEFENSE, AMATEUR LEADS

Cameron Smith has started his title defense at the British Open and is chasing a South African amateur holding an unlikely lead at Royal Liverpool.

Smith is looking to do what no player has achieved since Padraig Harrington in 2008 and lift the claret jug in successive years.

The Australian opened with a birdie at the first after a putt from about eight feet.

Christo Lamprecht, a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech who qualified by winning the British Amateur at the nearby Hillside links, reached the back nine at 3 under. He made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 3.

Lamprecht is hard to miss. He stands at 6-foot-8 (2.03 meters) and hits it long off the tee.

He is a shot clear of 2009 champion Stewart Cink, who is 2 under after seven holes.

JORDAN OFF TO A STRONG START

Matthew Jordan enjoyed one thrill when he walked onto the first tee at Royal Liverpool to a rousing ovation before hitting the opening shot. It’s only getting better for the player who knows these links better than anyone.

Jordan has been a Royal Liverpool member since he was a teenager. In his first Open appearance, he had three birdies on the front nine and was 2-under par to set the early target.

Among early starters, Ryan Fox is the only other player to have reached 2 under before dropping back.

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are among those playing later in the morning. Rory McIlroy plays late in the afternoon.

ROYAL LIVERPOOL MEMBER JORDAN GETS OPEN STARTED

Matthew Jordan has played Royal Liverpool hundreds of times. Thursday morning was unlike any other. He hit the opening tee shot in the 151st edition of the British Open.

Jordan received a rousing ovation from the grandstand behind the first tee, and then hit driver just left of the pot bunker into the rough. He put his next shot into a bunker left of the green and holed an 8-foot par putt.

It’s not unusual for the R&A to have the first shot struck by a player with local connections. Jordan is different. He is a member at Royal Liverpool and has been since he was a teenager. He made it through qualifying to get into his first British Open.

Jordan gave the gallery more reason to cheer with a birdie on the second hole. Russell Henley would love to have his start back. Playing in the second group, he made double bogey.

The R&A is expecting 260,000 fans for the week.

