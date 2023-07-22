Live updates | Break out the brellies! British Open soaked by rain

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Live updates | Break out the brellies! British Open soaked by rain

United States' Rickie Fowler walks off the 18th green after completing his round during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Break out the brellies!

The third round of the British Open begins with steady rain and fairways dotted with various umbrellas at Royal Liverpool. The gallery was as robust as ever for the northwest of England, and there was plenty to watch on Saturday morning.

Brian Harman starts the day with a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood. They don’t tee off until the middle of the afternoon.

United States' Brian Harman putts and eagles the 18th during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
British Open key hole for 2nd round was the 18th
The key hole from the second round of the British Open was the 18th hole, marked by eagles and one timely birdie by Scottie Scheffler.
United States' Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th green at went into the hole for a birdie during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Bunker mentality: British Open changes rake pattern in pot bunkers at Hoylake
The small bunkers at Royal Liverpool are still not the place to be in the British Open. They just aren’t quite as bad as they were in the opening round.
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts to the crowd aft a bride shot from a bunker on the 18th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Scheffler and Smith rally to survive the cut at British Open; Johnson, Thomas and Morikawa go home
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to make a tough up-and-down from the bunker for birdie. Defending champion Cameron Smith pulled off a perfect 6-iron from the fairway for a tap-in eagle.
England's Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd after completing his round on the 18th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Fleetwood keeps alive home hopes at British Open as nearest challenger to Harman
Tommy Fleetwood is back in the final pairing at a major championship and this time it is in his home country about 45 minutes from where he grew up.

Rickie Fowler and Robert MacIntyre are in the lead group. They’re followed immediately by the likes of Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay.

Scheffler had to birdie the 18th from a bunker on Friday evening to make the cut. He has yet to finish worse than 12th all year.

— Harman builds a 5-shot lead at British Open.

— Tommy Fleetwood keeps alive English hopes of an Open champion.

— Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith rally to make British Open cut; Morikawa not so lucky.

— Justin Thomas goes from England to Minnesota to save his season.

— R&A changes rake pattern in pot bunkers.

