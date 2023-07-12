British Open raises purse to $16.5 million with the winner to get $3 million

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members after the jury decided in favor of a 2014 document during a trial over her grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Sports

British Open raises purse to $16.5 million with the winner to get $3 million

Rippers GC's Cameron Smith chips from a bunker on the 3rd, during day three of the LIV Golf League at the Centurion Club, in Hertfordshire, England, Sunday July 9, 2023. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)

Rippers GC’s Cameron Smith chips from a bunker on the 3rd, during day three of the LIV Golf League at the Centurion Club, in Hertfordshire, England, Sunday July 9, 2023. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open is raising its purse to $16.5 million, with the winner at Royal Liverpool next week getting $3 million.

The total prize fund was $14 million a year ago. Cameron Smith, who won at St. Andrews, earned $2.5 million.

Prize money increased this year at all the majors, with the U.S. Open going up to $20 million, most among the four Grand Slam events. Wyndham Clark received $3.6 million.

Other news
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP)
Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is paying a visit to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in the wake of a devastating Israeli offensive last week.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)
Live Updates | China bristles at NATO eastward ‘expansion’ as alliance wraps up summit
China has renewed its concern about NATO’s eastward “expansion” as the alliance wraps up its summit in Lithuania.
FILE - Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in actions during the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino and Russia, in San Marino, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre. The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region said Kuzyaev, who signed from Zenit St. Petersburg, will join his new teammates in the coming days. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini, File)
Russian international Daler Kuzyaev joins newly-promoted Le Havre in French league
Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev has signed a two-year deal with French club Le Havre. The newly-promoted club from the port city in the Normandy region says Kuzyaev will join his new teammates in the coming days.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Militants attack a security post in southwest Pakistan and trigger a clash that leaves 8 dead
Pakistani officials say five heavily-armed militants have attacked a security post in southwest Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout that left four soldiers, three attackers and a female passerby dead, officials said.

The Masters increased its purse to $18 million ($3.24 million to Jon Rahm) while the PGA Championship went up to $17.5 million (Brooks Koepka received $3.15 million).

“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A.

Slumbers noted the “substantial increases” in prize funds across golf, with the PGA Tour establishing $20 million purses for its elevated events and $25 million for The Players Championship. Saudi-funded LIV Golf offered $25 million purses — $20 million for individual competition — last year.

Slumbers said the R&A also has raised the prize money for the Women’s British Open, along with putting more resources into elite amateur competition and programs to increase participation in golf.

“We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport,” he said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports