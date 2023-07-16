Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon finals
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The royals at Wimbledon
Sports

BRITISH OPEN ’23: A quiz covering more than a century of golf

FILE - The British Open Golf trophy, the "Claret Jug" is displayed by the clubhouse at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club before the British Open golf championships, Hoylake, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

FILE - The British Open Golf trophy, the “Claret Jug” is displayed by the clubhouse at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club before the British Open golf championships, Hoylake, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It’s the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DOUG FERGUSON
 
Share

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — How well do you know the British Open? Try this trivia quiz:

1. Of the nine links courses on the current rotation, which is the course that Jack Nicklaus only played once?

a.) Turnberry

Other news
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy lifts the trophy following day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 golf tournament at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot
Rory McIlroy finally is a winner in Scotland. McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind for a 68 to beat Robert MacIntyre by one shot in the Scottish Open.
FILE - The British Open Golf trophy, the "Claret Jug" is displayed by the clubhouse at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club before the British Open golf championships, Hoylake, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
BRITISH OPEN ’23: Hole-by-hole look at Royal Liverpool for 151st Open
Here is a hole-by-hole look at Royal Liverpool for the 13th time playing these links for the British Open. The biggest change is at the end.
FILE - Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Scheffler is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
BRITISH OPEN ’23: Capsules on 10 leading contenders for claret jug
Scottie Scheffler has had the most consistent year at No. 1 in the world without having won a major.
FILE - Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot off the 11th tee during the third day of the British Open Golf championship at the Royal Liverpool golf club, Hoylake, England, Saturday July 19, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
BRITISH OPEN ’23: Back to Royal Liverpool with all eyes on McIlroy
The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool and all eyes are on Rory McIlroy. He has gone nine years since winning his last major.

b.) Carnoustie

c.) Royal Liverpool

2. On what course were the first 12 championships played?

a.) Prestwick

b.) St. Andrews

c.) Musselburgh

3. Who is the last amateur to win the British Open?

a.) Harold Hilton

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Fred Daly

4. What stood out from Tiger Woods winning the British Open at Royal Liverpool?

a.) He hit driver only once over 72 holes

b.) He didn’t have a three-putt the entire championship

c.) He stayed with Paul McCartney

5. Who is the oldest British Open champion?

a.) Old Tom Morris

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Roberto De Vicenzo

6. Who is the only player to win the British Open on five links courses?

a.) Harry Vardon

b.) Peter Thomson

c.) Tom Watson

7. Sergio Garcia played in the last group with Tiger Woods at Royal Liverpool in 2006 dressed all in yellow. To what was he compared?

a.) Tweety Bird

b.) Second banana

c.) Both

8. Who was the last English-born player to win the claret jug in England?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Alfred Padgham

c.) Tony Jacklin

9. What trophy was awarded at the first British Open?

a.) claret jug

b.) championship belt

c.) silver sword

10. Who holds the record for lowest 72-hole score in the British Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Henrik Stenson

11. What feat by Seve Ballesteros in the British Open will be the most difficult to repeat?

a.) He didn’t hit a single fairway in the final round and still broke par.

b.) He saved par out of a bunker left-handed and right-handed in the same round.

c.) He won the claret jug on a Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

12. Which links course in England has hosted the British Open the most times?

a. Royal Liverpool

b. Royal St. George’s

c. Royal Birkdale

13. Who is the only player to have the low score in each of the four rounds at the British Open?

a. Rory McIlroy

b. Arnold Palmer

c. J.H. Taylor

14. Two of the 12 players with three legs of the Grand Slam never won the British Open. One was Raymond Floyd. Who was the other?

a.) Sam Snead

b.) Walter Hagen

c.) Byron Nelson

15. Who was the first American-born player to win the British Open?

a.) Walter Hagen

b.) Denny Shute

c.) Bobby Jones

16. Who has won the most British Open titles?

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Harry Vardon

c.) Peter Thomson

17. Who shot the lowest closing round to win the British Open?

a.) Cameron Smith

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Henrik Stenson

18. Who won the British Open in his first start at a major championship?

a.) Ben Curtis

b.) Old Tom Morris

c.) Gene Sarazen

ANSWERS

1. c

2. a

3. b

4. a

5. a

6. c

7. c

8. c

9. b

10. c

11. c

12. b.

13. c

14. c

15. a

16. b

17. c

18. a

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports