Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade

A trombone player of the military band is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A soldier is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A soldier is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A soldier faints during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
An officer of the Welsh Guards faints in hot weather during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A soldier faints during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A trombone player of the military band faints during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A trombone player in the military band faints during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Britain's Prince William attends the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A soldier of the military band attends the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A trombone player of the military band faints during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers parade during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A view of gravel as a soldier marches during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers attend the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers attend the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers attend the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers attend the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers attend the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers parade during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Soldiers parade during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
LONDON (AP) — Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 C (86 F).

Afterwards William tweeted: “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.