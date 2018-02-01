Saxophonist Eddie Manion recounts stints on the road with Springsteen, Van Zandt

Super Bowl weekends bring back fond memories for Eddie Manion.

Nine years ago the saxophonist had just married and moved to Seven Fields, Butler County, right before the NFL championship game. Those personal landmarks coincided with another exclamation point in his professional life: Playing Super Bowl XLIII with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Tampa, Fla.

“It was the greatest 12 minutes of my life,” says Manion, who will perform Feb. 24 at the Strand Theater in Zelienople.

The added bonus of playing that Super Bowl was that the Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals. Manion, a native of Long Branch, N.J., has since become a Steelers fan and expanded his already impressive resume.

An original member of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and the Miami Horns, Manion toured with Springsteen for the “Tunnel of Love,” “Seeger Sessions,” “Wrecking Ball” and “High Hopes” tours. He’s recorded with artists including Diana Ross and Robert Cray, and released his debut solo album, “Nightlife,” in late 2015.

But 2017 was a landmark year by any measure for Manion. With Steven Van Zandt’s Disciples of Soul (Manion was an original member in the 1980s) he toured the U.S. and made two trips to Europe. Manion was charged with reworking horn charts written by Van Zandt for the group.

“I think he likes working with people who he knows,” Manion says of Van Zandt, “who he can trust to put together the parts the way he wants it. It’s the same with Bruce. It takes a lot of time, and when Bruce hears what you play during every soundcheck he’ll put his own thoughts and ideas into it. With Bruce, every soundcheck was a rehearsal. We were always learning new songs on the spot, new arrangements.

“I missed many meals at catering because that’s what we were doing,” Manion adds.

The benefits of touring with such luminaries outweighed missed meals and the grind of touring.

Manion had to learn 86 songs for Van Zandt’s tour, which pales in comparison to the 300-plus tunes he has had to learn for Springsteen.

Plus, it’s not often that a musician gets to play with true rock royalty. Last year at the Roundhouse in London, Paul McCartney joined the Disciples of Soul on stage.

Manion says the former Beatles “got so excited listening to the show that halfway through he asked if he could sit in with the band. Of course, Steven said ‘yes.’ That was a complete surprise, and we played `I Saw Her Standing There.’”

Van Zandt also scheduled a show at The Cavern in Liverpool, where the Disciples of Soul did a mini-concert of Beatles songs including “All You Need is Love” and “Magical Mystery Tour.”

These experiences, priceless in themselves, do have a positive effect when Manion works on his material and shows.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be around people like Bruce and Steven, Paul McCartney and Robert Cray and Diana Ross. Hopefully, being surrounded by people like that rubs off on you.”

Details: 724-742-0400, thestrandtheater.org

New releases of note

February is filled with intriguing new record releases. Here are 10 noteworthy albums for the month.

“Man of the Woods,” Justin Timberlake, Feb. 2

Timberlake’s one of the few remaining artists whose releases are events. Featuring collaborations with the Neptunes, Timbaland, J-Roc and others, the album will get a boost when Timberlake appears at the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

“Walk Between Worlds,” Simple Minds, Feb. 2

The latest from the ‘80s band is being hailed as a return to the glory days of “Alive and Kicking” and the band’s other hits.

“Always Ascending,” Franz Ferdinand, Feb. 9

The Scottish band’s first album in five years promises crunching chords and politically charged lyrics, although the title track has a very danceable beat.

“Tantabara,” Tal National, Feb. 9

These West African musicians call themselves rockers, but their music, intensely spiritual and rhythmic, defines categorization.

“What a Time to Be Alive,” Superchunk, Feb. 16

Singer and founder Mac McCaughan has called the new album, Superchunk’s first in four years, a reflection on the past year’s political climate.

“By the Way I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlisle, Feb. 16

More heartfelt and richly hued songs from an underrated singer and songwriter.

“Widdershins,” Grant-Lee Phillips, Feb. 16

Phillips, dating back to his tenure in Grant Lee Buffalo, has always been a musical contrarian, so the title – defined as a direction contrary to the sun’s course – seems to fit his persona and music.

“Landfall,” Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet, Feb. 16

Inspired by Hurricane Sandy, “Landfall” marks the first studio collaboration between Anderson, the pioneering musician and composer, and the famed string quartet.

“One People One World,” Fema Kuti, Feb. 23

The Afrobeat star (and son of the genre’s founder Fela Anikulapo Kuti) is more than just a musician; he’s also a UNICEF spokesman and children’s rights advocate. The new single (and title track) is a call for unity.

“Loner,” Caroline Rose, Feb. 23

Rose’s idiosyncratic music is hard to describe, with influences ranging from punk to boy bands to Britney Spears. Not to mention the red track suit she always seems to wear in her videos.

Shows of note

J. J. Grey and Mofro, with the Commonheart, Feb. 3, Mr. Small’s, Millvale

A fantastic double bill featuring Grey, a torchbearer for Southern-fried soul and rock, and The Commonheart, one of the best bands to emerge in Pittsburgh the last few years. 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Feb. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale

At 76, Clinton is still putting up the good fight against father time, as one would expect from one of the founding fathers of funk. 724-799-8333, jergels.com.

Trey Anastasio, Feb. 12, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh

The Phish frontman is an affable and entertaining performer, with or without Phish. Phish heads will no doubt be debating everything from the set list to Anastasio’s new guitar rig, which recently was subjected to a thorough review at Jam Base. 412-456-6666, trustarts.org

Marillion, Feb. 13, Palace Theatre, Greensburg

Progressive rock fans have been anticipating this show since it was announced last year, Marillion not the most constant of touring entities. The band has a sense of grandeur and melody that’s unique and memorable. 724-836-8000, thepalacetheatre.org.

PVRIS, with Flint Eastwood, Feb. 22, Stage AE

Formerly Paris – the name was changed to avoid legal concerns – and pronounced the same, this ethereal pop trio from Massachusetts has a sound that’s bigger than its part. 412-229-5483, promowestlive.com.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.