Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten pulls Oregon, Washington from Pac-12
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) attempts to regain possession of the ball from Washington Mystics forward Queen Egbo during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) attempts to regain possession of the ball from Washington Mystics forward Queen Egbo during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) signs merch for fans after a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) signs merch for fans after a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner is expected to return to the basketball court on Saturday after a three-game absence from the Phoenix Mercury while she focused on her mental health.

The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. The team said Friday that Griner is expected to return after being out since July 29.

Griner was in the arena for Thursday’s game, though she wasn’t dressed out to play. She celebrated with teammate and friend Diana Taurasi when the 41-year-old became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 career points.

The Mercury play the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball