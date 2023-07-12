Broadcom’s $61 billion deal to buy VMware gets cleared by European Union regulators

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members after the jury decided in favor of a 2014 document during a trial over her grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Aretha Franklin’s will
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Broadcom’s $61 billion deal to buy VMware gets cleared by European Union regulators

FILE - European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference regarding an anti-trust decision on Broadcom at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Computer chip and software maker Broadcom's $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from European Union regulators who were satisfied by concessions to ease competition fears. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light Wednesday from European Union regulators who were satisfied by concessions to ease competition concerns.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, said Broadcom made comprehensive commitments to provide access and system connections to its only existing rival, Marvell, as well as any other potential future competitors.

The commission said the concessions mean the deal “would no longer raise competition concerns.” The approval from the 27-nation bloc is conditional on Broadcom living up to its commitments for 10 years, with an independent trustee monitoring compliance.

A no trespassing sign hangs on a fence around the West Lake Landfill Superfund site on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bridgeton, Mo. Federal officials plan to remove some of the hazardous leached barium sulfate that is at the landfill and cap the rest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Takeaways from AP’s examination of nuclear waste problems in the St. Louis region
The St. Louis region has been struggling with nuclear waste since uranium was first processed at a plant near downtown starting in the early 1940s.
Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, 2023, in Florissant, Mo. The creek was contaminated when nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project flowed into the waterway past homes, schools and businesses. St. Louis played an important role in the country’s effort to build the first nuclear weapon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St.
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing the dramatic close-up of 50 young stars close to the moment of birth.
FILE - A Meta sign is displayed at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco, March 22, 2023. A group of congressional Democrats reported Wednesday, July 12, that three large tax preparation firms sent "extraordinarily sensitive" information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over the course of at least two years.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years.

The commission had opened an in-depth investigation last year over worries that the combination of Broadcom hardware and VMware software could lock out rival technology.

The deal still faces scrutiny elsewhere. Britain’s competition regulator is carrying out an investigation with a deadline for a decision on Sept. 12.

Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market, and VMware’s technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with internal company networks. VMware has close relations with every major cloud company and provider, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Also Wednesday, the EU fined U.S. biotech giant Illumina $475 million for buying cancer-screening company Grail without regulators’ approval.